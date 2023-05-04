PERU — The Nighthawks unified basketball team officially got its season underway this week with a pair of games, the first at Plattsburgh on Monday afternoon followed by an overtime contest Wednesday versus Beekmantown.
Even though Monday’s game was in front of the entire Plattsburgh student body, Peru didn’t seem to shy away from the challenge, as they used a 20-10 halftime lead to eventually hold on to win, 42-34.
Plattsburgh was able to keep things close with their three-point shooting, as they knocked down four shots from long range, compared to Peru’s one.
Peru saw strong opening day performances from several key players, as Emma St. Denis and Madisyn Robinson each tallied eight points, with Ricardo Dansby following with seven points. Plattsburgh’s J. Garcia would post a game-high 14 points in the loss.
Peru however, would fall in Wednesday’s contest, attempting to go for back-to-back wins to start the season, as Beekmantown rallied to win in overtime, 27-21.
Although, even in the loss Peru Head Coach Christopher still remarked at the outpouring of support he saw for the matchup.
“We had a great crowd for the game. We never have that many people at a unified game; it just shows we are doing the right things and making the program and community of unified basketball grow,” Burdash said.
—
Beekmantown 27, Peru 21 (OT)
Stats were not submitted by time of print.
—
MONDAY
Peru 42, Plattsburgh 34
Peru (42)
Kaplan 0-0-0, Hornby 0-0-0, M. Robinson 4-0-8, K. Lawliss 2-0-4, Gilbert 0-0-0, S. Boula 1-0-2, Webb 0-0-0, Hewson 0-0-0, H. Sypek 1-0-2, Grant 0-0-0, R. Dansby 3-1-7, L. Rathbun 1-0-2, K. Parent 1-0-3, J. Dermody 3-0-6, E. ST. Denis 4-0-8, Parks 0-0-0, Andrews 0-0-0. TOTALS: 20-1-42.
Plattsburgh (34)
Chase 0-0-0, Gale 0-0-0, Labarge 2-0-4, Cook 0-0-0, J. Garcia 5-1-14, Fletcher 2-0-4, Beshon 0-0-0, Rock 0-0-0, J. Anderson 5-0-11, Blake 0-0-0, Young 0-1-1, Neil 0-0-0, Bullis 0-0-0, Sutton 0-0-0. TOTALS: 14-2-34.
Halftime- PCS, 20-10.
3-point field goals- Peru (1) Parent. Plattsburgh (4) Garcia 3, Anderson.
Saranac Lake 50
Ticonderoga 47 (OT)
TICONDEROGA — After trailing by 10 at halftime, the Sentinels were able to rally back to send Wednesday afternoon’s overtime contest with the Red Storm to overtime. However, the visiting Red Storm was able to keep the win from slipping away, winning the matchup, 50-47.
“After a hard fought battle, Saranac Lake came out on top in overtime 50-47. Ticonderoga was down at halftime and had to dig deep. Both teams played outstanding until the final whistle” Ticonderoga Coach Kendra McCoy said. “Both teams displayed great sportsmanship and the atmosphere was electric.”
Taylor would lead the Red Storm offense, scoring 19 points, while teammate Hadynski followed with 13 points.
Ticonderoga’s charge-from-behind was in part led by Jason Kelley, who scored 24 points in the loss, respectively.
Saranac Lake was also able to outshoot Ticonderoga handily from distance, as the visiting Red Storm buried nine shots from long range in the win.
—
Saranac Lake 50, Ticonderoga 47 (OT)
Saranac Lake (50)
Taylor-5-0-19, Akey 0-0-0, Woodard 0-1-7, Wells 0-0-0, Hochwald 1-0-5, Rutledge 1-0-2, Hadynski 3-0-13, Roberts 2-0-4. TOTALS: 12-1-50.
Ticonderoga (47)
Sutphen 0-0-3, Qamar 0-0-0, Mattison 1-0-2, Carr 3-0-6, I. Hayes 0-0-0, Fraiser 3-0-6, Gentles 0-0-0, Rand 2-0-4, J. Kelley 11-2-24, A. Kelley 1-0-2, Thompson 0-0-0, DuRoss 0-0-0. TOTALS: 19-2-47.
Halftime- SLCS, 29-19.
3-point field goals- Saranac Lake (9) Taylor 3, Hadynski 3, Woodard 2, Hochwald. Ticonderoga (1) Sutphen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.