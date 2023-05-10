BEEKMANTOWN — The Eagle girls sent their seniors off in style Tuesday afternoon, as the squad turned 14 hits into 14 runs in order to roll past the Cougars, 14-5.
“We celebrated senior night honoring Bayleigh Mesec, Paige Northrup and Kierra Sorrell. We had great energy in support of these ladies,” Beekmantown coach Michele Barnes said.
The Eagles used a hot start to get their offense going, as they plated three runs in each of the first two innings to open up a 6-0 lead. The group would close with two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings, before having a mammoth, four-run final frame to seal the victory.
“Lindsay Barnes, Bayleigh Mesec, Janna Ruest and Kennedy Ritter led us offensively with multiple hits,” Barnes said.
But it wasn’t just the Beekmantown offense doing all the work, as the girls made some solid plays in the field to keep their opponent trailing.
“Anna Dutil had a solid day behind the plate, throwing out three runners. Lindsay Barnes added a couple of smart heads up defensive plays as well. We still need to reduce our errors to be more competitive moving forward,” Barnes said.
Lexi Roberts and Kate Johnston each had a pair of base-knocks to lead the Cougars offense, while Bailee Lafountain and Michaela Bresnahan led the team on the bump.
“Bailee Lafountain throws the ball very well. Desiree DuBois had a few phenomenal plays that robbed us of some hits. They are both tremendously talented.
Beekmantown 14, Northeastern Clinton 4
NCCS;002;000;2;—;4;9;5
Beekmantown;330;022;4;—;14;14;5
Lafountain and Bresnahan. LaPier and Dutil. WP- LaPier. LP- Lafountain.
MVAC
BOQUET VALLEY 12
CHAZY 7
WESTPORT— Winning pitcher Abbey Schwoebel belted a grand-slam homer and added a single to lead the Griffins to their win.
Claire Reynolds added three singles, Alaina Denton two singles and a double, and Emma Conley a single and double for Boquet Valley.
Jossalin Juneau led the Eagles offensively with two hits and Carly Lapierre added a double.
The Griffins took the lead for good with four runs in the fourth inning to make it 8-5 and then added three more in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Boquet Valley 12, Chazy 7
Chazy;130;102;0;—;7;6;0
Boquet Valley;220;431;x;—;12;13;5
Columbus and Turek. Schwoebel and Reynolds. WP- Schwoebel. LP- Columbus. 2B- Lapierre (CCRS), Behm (BVCS), Denton (BVCS), Conley (BVCS). HR- Schwoebel (BVCS).
LAKE PLACID 13
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 3
LAKE PLACID — Winning pitcher Brooke Beaney allowed six hits, walked three and struck out four in going the distance for the win.
Maddie Herzog, Beaney and Isia Shaver all accounted for two hits apiece for the Blue Bombers.
Molly Smith had two singles and Lucia Williams a double for Johnsburg/Minerva.
Lake Placid 13, Johnsburg/Minerva 3
Johnsburg/Minerva;000;210;0;—;3;6;1
Lake Placid;461;110;x;—;13;9;4
H. Sharp, Morris (4) and L. Sharp. Beaney and Herzog. WP- Beaney. LP- H. Sharp. 2B- Williams (J/M).
CROWN POINT 27
WELLS 5 (5)
CROWN POINT — The Panthers poured in 19 runs in the first inning on the way to a five-inning victory.
Addison Hurlburt paced Crown Point offensively with three hits, while Madison Munson, Abigail Lafountain and winning pitcher Clarah Slattery contributed two apiece.
It was the first game pitching for Slattery and reliever Julianne Swan.
Korrine Bly's double was one of the two hits for Wells.
Crown Point 27, Wells 5 (5)
Wells;210;11;—;5;2;3
Crown Point;(19)60;2x;—;27;13;4
Bly, Dwyer (1), Wright (1), Bly (2) and Hamel. Slattery, Swan (4) and Munson, Peters (2). WP- Slattery. LP- Bly. 2B- Bly (WCS), Hurlburt (CPCS), Slattery (CPCS).
BOLTON/SCHROON LAKE 16
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 0 (5)
INDIAN LAKE — Winning pitcher Jane Trowbridge allowed just five baserunners in the visitors' victory.
Ila Hubert paced the Bolton/Schroon Lake offense with four hits, while Dakotah Cutting, Jadynn Egloff, Kayla Novatsky and Ali Baker all added two apiece.
Hailey Puterko accounted for two of the three Indian Lake/Long Lake hits.
“Bolton/Schroon Lake is a very well coached team and their attention to detail shows,” Indian Lake/Long Lake coach Eric McCauliffe said. “They made no mistakes defensively and applied pressure on the base paths.”
