Beekmantown holds off NCCS; Peru fights back against Plattsburgh High in CVAC baseball openers

BEEKMANTOWN — Nate Parliament hit his first varsity home run, allowing the Eagles to pick up an early 3-0 lead, leading to a 4-3 victory over Northeastern Clinton in this Champlain Valley Athletic Conference baseball game, Monday, to open up the season.
Parliament also hit a single for Beekmantown, while Alix Perras had three and Andrew VanNatten recorded two.
On the mound, Anthony Marion picked up the win, pitching for five innings before Steven Bronson came in in relief. Marion struck out seven, and didn’t allow the Cougars any walks or runs.
On Northeastern Clinton’s side, Tyler Guay secured two singles, while Jordan and Jimmy Wells had one each.
—
Beekmantown 4, Northeastern Clinton 3
BCS 301 000 X — 4 10 1
NCCS 000 000 3 — 3 4 0
LaBarge and Guay. Marion, Bronson (6) and Tetreault. WP- Marion. LP- LaBarge. HR- Parliament (BCS).
PERU 8
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 7
PERU — Peru coach Brian Marino described this match-up as a pitcher’s duel for the first four innings, with Nighthawk Ryan Maggy and Hornet Bostyn Duquette keeping the score at 1-0. However, Peru came out on top in the end, 8-7.
“Then the flood gates opened, with 14 runs in the final three innings between the two teams,” Marino said. “This was a battle until the end.”
For Peru, Nolan Manchester, Zach O’Connell, Landen Duprey and Maggy each had two singles. On the mound, Maggy had nine strikeouts in five innings, until he was relieved by Wyatt Premore, who picked up the pitching win.
Plattsburgh High was led by Carter King, who notched a single and triple, as well as Michael Phillips and Trenton Griffiths with two singles each.
The Hornets took a commanding 4-0 lead after four and a half innings, then the Nighthawks battled back in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game. However, Plattsburgh took another lead after scoring three runs between the sixth and seventh innings.
“In the bottom of the seventh, we got some very good at-bats with Manchester leading off with a walk then three consecutive singles from O’Connell, Maggy and Duprey to get within one run,” Marino said.
With the bases loaded, Donnoven Mitchell stayed focused at-bat, fouling off several pitches and leading to a game-winning RBI walk.
“If this is any indication of what the CVAC is going to be like, we have to be ready to battle every day,” Marino said. “This was an exciting way to start the season.”
—
Peru 8, Plattsburgh High 7
PCS 000 040 4 — 8 11 6
PHS 000 132 1 — 7 13 1
Duquette, Golden (5), Miller (5) and Lacey. Maggy, Premore (6) and O’Connell, Duprey (6). WP- Premore. LP- Miller. 2B- M. Griffiths (PHS). 3B- King (PHS).
AUSABLE VALLEY 13
MORIAH 6
MORIAH — One triple each from AuSable Valley’s Nate Doner, Ted Bruno and Zack Bola were what the Patriots needed to push past Moriah, 13-6.
Bruno also had two singles and a double, with four RBI’s. Bola had two hits total.
Austin Mattila took home the win on the mound, striking out 10 Vikings on the way.
Moriah’s Jacob Mascarenas and Owen Nephew each had a single in the loss.
—
AuSable Valley 13, Moriah 6
AVCS 136 003 0 — 13 10 2
MCS 002 030 1 — 6 2 4
Matilla, Lamountain (4) and Garcia. White, Langley (3), Mckiernan (7) and Nephew. WP- Matilla. LP- White. 2B- Bruno (AVCS). 3B- Doner (AVCS), Bruno (AVCS), Bola (AVCS).
SATURDAY
NON-LEAGUE
CHAZY 14
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 7
CHAZY — Dale Gonyo had two RBI’s off of three singles, which helped to push the Eagles past Northeastern Clinton, 14-7.
Luke Moser and Reagan Dudyak each had one hit and two RBI’s, while Elijah Valentin had two hits in the win.
Pitchers Zane Stevens (3) and Chase Clukey (4) combined for seven strikeouts, with Stevens recording the pitching win. Moser also stepped on the mound for Chazy in the seventh inning.
“Our last game against Peru was anything but what we wanted from ourselves as a team,” Chazy coach John Tregan said. “We committed far too many errors in the field and took ourselves out of the game. When you have tough games like that you can either make excuses and put your head down, or work harder and come back the next game and compete.”
For the Cougars, Gabe Surprenant had two hits, a single and a double, and four RBI’s in the loss. On the mound, Karsen LaBarge started out, and recorded the loss, while Lucas Hemingway subbed in the second, Jimmy Wells in the third, Tyler Guay in the fourth, Surprenant in the fifth and Jordan Wells in the sixth inning.
—
Chazy 14, NCCS 7
CCRS 147 020 X — 14 8 4
NCCS 002 020 3 — 7 5 7
LaBarge, Hemingway (2) Ji. Wells (3), Guay (4) Surprenant (5), Jo. Wells (6) and Guay, LaBarge (4). Stevens, Clukey (4), Moser (7) and Columbus. WP- Stevens. LP- LaBarge. 2B- Surprenant (NCCS).
FRIDAY
WARRENSBURG 10
MORIAH 8
WARRENSBURG — The Vikings fell in a close 10-8 game against Warrensburg, where the game was called due to darkness.
In this windy game, Moriah’s Owen Nephew, Jacob Mascarenas and Joe Pelkey all doubled in the fourth inning to lead to the six-run stanza. Sam Langey also added two RBI’s for the Vikings.
For Warrensburg, Lonis Lang had a two-run double and Evan Fleury hit a two-run single.
—
Warrensburg 10, Moriah 8
WCS 121 6 0 — 10 3 4
MCS 011 6 0 — 8 4 5
Pelkey, Nephew (4), Langley (4), White (4) and Nephew, Pelkey (4). Cheney, Remington (3), Schloss (3) and Allen. WP- Schloss. LP- Nephew. 2B- Lang (WCS), Nephew (MCS), Mascarenas (MCS), Pelkey (MCS).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.