PLATTSBURGH — Beekmantown and AuSable Valley’s golfers decided to prepare themselves for sectionals with a hard-fought affair that came down to the total stroke tiebreaker when the day ended with a 3-3 tie in team match play.
The Eagles wound up on top, 184-192.
Beekmantown and the Patriots traded match wins down the entire scoresheet.
AuSable’s Porter Goodman shot 43 to defeat Keegan Seamone in the No. 1 match, while Zach Dubray shot a 42 to win the No. 2 match for the Eagles.
Grant Weerts then shot the low score of the day when he took the No. 3 match for the Patriots, winning 41-47.
Jesse Giddings also kept his score under 50, winning the No. 5 match for Beekmantown, 60-64.
Ethan Crowningshield was AuSable’s other match victor, while Riley Loughan won the No. 6 match for the Eagles.
—
Beekmantown 3, AuSable Valley 3; Beekmantown wins tiebreaker, 184-192
No. 1- Goodman (AVCS) def. Keegan Seamone, 43-46.
No. 2- Dubray (BCS) def. Thomas, 42-46.
No. 3- Weerts (AVCS) def. Burdo, 41-47.
No. 4- Giddings (BCS) def. Allen, 49-62.
No. 5- Crowningshield (AVCS) def. Beebe, 60-64.
No. 6- Loughan (BCS) def. Hart, 51-60.
MVAC
SCHROON LAKE 5, CROWN POINT 1
BOQUET VALLEY 6, SCHROON LAKE 0
WILLSBORO 5, SCHROON LAKE 1
SCHROON LAKE — The Wildcats scratched out a 5-1 victory over the Panthers, but the Griffins and Warriors each took wins over the Schroon Lake squad.
Tekla Fine-Lease and Oakley Buehler tied for the day’s medalist honors, each shooting 46 in the No. 1 match spot as they led their respective teams to wins.
Willsboro’s Finn Walker and Boquet’s Leo Hatch each also kept their totals under 50, shooting 49 and 45, respectively.
—
Schroon Lake 5, Crown Point 1; Boquet Valley 6, Schroon Lake 0; Willsboro 5, Schroon Lake 1
No. 1- Hartwell (SLCS, 49) def Duvall (CPCS, 65), 5-and-4; O. Buehler (BVCS 46) def. Hartwell (AVCS, 49) 2-and-1; Fine-Lease (WICS, 46) def. Hartwell (AVCS, 49), 5-and-3.
No. 2- Deslauriers (SLCS, 55) def. Potter (CPCS, 57), 2-and-1; B. Buehler (BVCS, 53) def. Deslauriers (SLCS, 55), 4-and-3; Walker (WICS, 49) def. Deslauriers (SLCS, 55), 4-and-2.
No. 3- Melville (SLCS, 59) def Huestis (CPCS), 4-and-3; Melville (SLCS, 59) def. Duso (WICS), 5-and-4; Burdo (BVCS, 53) def. Melville (SLCS, 59), 2-and-1.
No. 4- Hathoway (WICS) def. Masiello (SLCS 53), 4-and-2; Hatch (BVCS, 45) def. Masiello (SLCS, 53), 5-and-3; SLCS def. CP by Forfeit.
No. 5- SLCS forfeits to WCS and BVCS.
No. 6- SLCS forfeits to WCS and BVCS.
SATURDAY
SECTION VII GIRLS INVITATIONAL
WESTPORT — Saranac’s Leah Hamel snagged the individual title with a low total of 54 at the Westport Country Club, but Boquet Valley tallied the best tandem score at the Section VII Girls Golf Invitational over the weekend.
Ella Lobdell and Rachel Behm shot 57 and 58, respectively, to take second and third in the individual scoring and win the team contest.
Northeastern Clinton secured second place with Hanna Bechard and Samara Bosley shooting 60 and 65, while Steffi Trombley and Ava O’Brien took third place for Plattsburgh High.
Saranac completed the day in fourth.
—
Section VII Girls Invitational
Boquet Valley 115, Northeastern Clinton 125, Plattsburgh High 127, Saranac 135
Boquet Valley- Ella Lobdell 57, Rachel Behm 58. TOTAL: 115
Northeastern Clinton- Hanna Bechard 60, Samara Bosley 65. TOTAL: 125
Plattsburgh High- Steffi Trombley 62, Ava O’Brien 65. TOTAL: 127
Saranac- Leah Hamel 54, Julianna Marino 81. TOTAL: 135.
FRIDAY
PERU 6
TICONDEROGA 0
PERU — Keegan Smith shot a 39 to earn medalist honors in his final meet with the Nighthawks, beating the Sentinels’ Gage Mosier in the No. 2 match.
“This was a bittersweet win for us Nighthawks,” Peru coach Ethan Depo said. “This match was Keegan Smith’s and Connor Sweeney’s last regular season high school golf match. I personally want to thank all the family, guardians, and friends that were able to make this golf season happen.
Sweeney took the No. 1 match for Peru, beating Robert O’Neil, 47-63.
Nicholas Palmer, Liam Clark, Brady O’Connell and Hayden Pelkey were also winners for the Nighthawks.
“Ticonderoga was respectful and played well even with all their setbacks that they had going against them,” Depo said. “I wish them the best of luck for Sectionals.”
—
Peru 6, Ticonderoga 0
No. 1- Sweeney (PCS) def. O’Neil, 47-63.
No. 2- Smith (PCS) def. Mosier, 39-68.
No. 3- Palmer (PCS) def. Wojcik, 41-82.
No. 4- Clark (PCS) wins, shoots 42.
No. 5- O’Connell (PCS) wins, shoots 48.
No. 6- Pelkey (PCS) wins, shoots 48.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.