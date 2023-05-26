PLATTSBURGH — Beekmantown won the team event, while sweeping both the singles and doubles titles at Thursday’s Section VII Girls Tennis Championships.
The Eagles won the team championship with 22 points, with Peru a distant second with 12.
“I was incredibly proud of the performance of my entire team.” Beekmantown coach Seth Spoor said. “The work the girls put in day after day in practice showed on the tennis court in the sectionals.”
In singles, the Eagles’ Luci Brown defeated Peru’s Stephanie Davis, 6-3, 6-2, in the finals to win her third-consecutive championship.
Meanwhile, the doubles championship match consisted of an all-Beekmantown pairing with Dillon Bronson and Sophie Miller defeating Carly Hagadorn and Olivia Hagadorn, 6-3, 6-0.
“Luci Brown went into her match more prepared than ever before,” Spoor said. “Her and Stephanie Davis played exceptional tennis during the match. It was incredible to see the game played at the level of these two girls. Luci was able to win with a combination of great placement, timely power and consistent play.
“In doubles, there were many incredible points. The experience of Dillon Bronson and Sophie Miller proved to be the difference. As only eighth-graders, Carly and Olivia Hagadorn have already reached a sectional final and shown they will be players to contend with in Section VII tennis for years to come.”
In the consolation singles, Peru’s Jacklin Mitchell defeated Beekmantown’s Ella Repas to finish third.
In the doubles consolation, Beekmantown’s Rhianna Gilligan and Olivia Miller defeated Northern Adirondack’s Hailee James and Emily Griffin for third.
“Jacklin Mitchell had an impressive performance using a variety of shot combinations to win against Ella Repas,” Spoor said,
“In doubles, another team of eighth-graders (Rhianna Gilligan and Olivia Miller) had their best performance of the season in defeating the team of Hailee James and Emily Griffin.”
—
Section VII Girls Tennis Championships
Team scores
1, Beekmantown, 22; 2, Peru, 12; 3, tie, NAC, NCCS, Plattsburgh, 5; 6, Saranac, 4; 7, Seton Catholic, 3, 8, AuSable Valley, 2; 9, Lake Placid, 1.
—
Singles
First round
Hite (NCCS) def. Jerdo (AVCS), 6-3, 6-2; Wood (SCS) def. Cross (BCS), 6-3, 6-1; Racine (NCCS) def. Matteau (AVCS), 6-1, 6-0; Tripp (SCS) def. Smith (LPCS), 6-4, 6-4; Perry (PHS) def. Breyette (SCS), 6-0, 6-1; Graves (PHS) def. Ruffin (SC), 6-3, 6-6 (7-4); Lemieux (NCCS) def. Brandt (AVCS), 6-0, 6-1; Hughes (SC) def. Juneau (NCCS), 6-1, 6-1; Saliba (PHS) def. Lafave (NAC), 6-1, 6-4; Crawford (LP) def. Rodriquez (SC), 6-1, 6-4; Secore (BCS) def. Garrison (LPCS), 6-0, 6-1.
Second round
Brown (BCS) def. Hite, 6-0, 6-0; Racine def. Wood, 6-1, 7-5; Beauharnois (PCS) def. Tripp, 6-2, 6-2; Repas (BCS) def. Perry, 6-2, 6-2; Davis (PCS) def. Graves, 6-3, 6-6 (7-4); Hughes def. Lemieux, 6-4, 1-0 (injury default); Mitchell (PCS) def. Saliba, 6-0, 6-4; Secore def. Crawford, 6-2, 6-2.
Quarterfinals
Brown def. Racine, 6-0, 6-0; Repas def. Beauharnois, 6-2, 0-6, 6-6 (7-6); Davis def. Hughes, 6-4, 6-1; Mitchell def. Secore, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.
Semifinals
Brown def. Repas, 6-1, 6-0; Davis def. Mitchell, 6-4, 6-1.
Championship
Brown def. Davis, 6-3, 6-2.
—
Doubles
First round
Douglas/Schier (AVCS) def. Hathaway/Francis (SCS), 6-1, 6-2; MacDougal/Laundree (AVCS) def. Fleming/Conroy (BCS), 6-4, 2-6, 6-0; Begore/Magoon (NAC) def. Bechard/Eagleson (PCS), 7-5, 6-3; Hooker/Conroy (BCS) def. Ericson/Carlson (LPCS), 6-1, 6-4; Gilligan/Miller (BCS) def. Hilfery/McCary (NCCS), 6-0, 6-4; Barriere/Underwood (NCCS) def. Hatch/St. Hilaire (NCCS); LaBarge/Lesinski (BCS) def. Kabel/Rock-Perez (SC), 7-5, 6-2; Luck/Cook (PHS) def. Audlin/Beattie (LPCS), 6-0, 6-0.
Second round
Bronson/Miller (BCS) def. Douglas/Schier, 6-0, 6-1; Sanchez/Barrett (SCS) def. MacDougal/Laundree, 6-2, 6-2; Begore/Magoon def. Maken/Fuller (PHS), 6-4, 3-6, 6-2; James/Griffin (NAC) def. Hooker/Conroy, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4; Gilligan/Miller def. Lawliss/Metcalf (SC), 6-1, 6-3; Maro/Davis (PCS) def. Barriere/Underwood, 6-2, 6-4; LaBarge/Lesinski (BCS), 6-1, 6-6 (5-7) 7-5; Hagadorn/Hagadorn (BCS) def. Luck/Cook, 6-0, 6-1.
Quarterfinals
Bronson/Miller def. Sanchez/Bassett, 6-1, 6-0; James/Griffin (NAC) def. Begore/Magoon, 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 6-2; Gilligan/Miller def. Mero/Davis, 6-0, 6-4; Hagadorn/Hagadorn def. LaBarge/Lesinski, 6-0, 6-0.
Semifinals
Bronson/Miller def. James/Griffin, 6-0, 6-1; Hagadorn/Hagadorn def. Gilligan/Miller, 6-1, 6-1.
Championship
Bronson/Miller def. Hagadorn/Hagadorn, 6-3, 6-0.
