Potsdam 55
Beekmantown 44
POTSDAM — Defeating a team three times in a season is difficult. Just ask Beekmantown.
The Eagles had a rough night shooting as they struggled to get any offensive rhythm and fell in the NYSPHSAA subregional against Potsdam, 55-44.
—
Potsdam 53, Beekmantown 44
Beekmantown (44)
LaBorde 1-0-3, J. Sand 2-1-5, Mannix 0-0-0, Dixon 0-0-0, Parliament 5-2-14, Beauregard 0-0-0, Burgin 10-2-22, Viau 0-0-0. TOTALS: 18-5-44
Potsdam (53)
VanWagner 7-1-15, Hughes 2-6-10, Race 4-0-8, Lamora 4-4-17, Delaney 1-3-5. TOTALS: 18-14-53
Halftime- Potsdam, 29-20
3 point goals- Potsdam (2) Lamora, Beekmantown (3) Parliament 2, J. Sand
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.