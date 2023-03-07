BCSCLASSBCHAMPIONSHIP

Beekmantown boys basketball players celebrate after winning the Section VII, Class B Championship on Friday at Clinton County Community College.

 PARKER O’BRIEN/ENTERPRISE PHOTO

Potsdam 55

Beekmantown 44

POTSDAM — Defeating a team three times in a season is difficult. Just ask Beekmantown.

The Eagles had a rough night shooting as they struggled to get any offensive rhythm and fell in the NYSPHSAA subregional against Potsdam, 55-44.

Beekmantown (44)

LaBorde 1-0-3, J. Sand 2-1-5, Mannix 0-0-0, Dixon 0-0-0, Parliament 5-2-14, Beauregard 0-0-0, Burgin 10-2-22, Viau 0-0-0. TOTALS: 18-5-44

Potsdam (53)

VanWagner 7-1-15, Hughes 2-6-10, Race 4-0-8, Lamora 4-4-17, Delaney 1-3-5. TOTALS: 18-14-53

Halftime- Potsdam, 29-20

3 point goals- Potsdam (2) Lamora, Beekmantown (3) Parliament 2, J. Sand

