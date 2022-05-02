BEEKMANTOWN — Saranac Lake blasted 10 runs in the first inning, forcing Beekmantown into a deep hole that they eventually dug themselves out of, by one run, taking the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference contest, 12-11, Monday.
“Saranac Lake smoked the ball the first inning,” Beekmantown coach Michele Barnes said. “They had 10 legit hits which resulted in 10 runs.”
Down by two in the bottom of the seventh, Kiera Regan drew a walk and then stole second base. Following that, Lindsay Barnes hit a single to drive Regan home. Lindsay Barnes moved to third on a groundout from Nataly Wood and then stole home on a passed ball to tie the game up.
Payton Parliament was hit by a pitch during her at-bat, and winning pitcher Brenna Mulvaney took her turn at the plate, smacking the game-winning double.
“Kudos to Brenna for coming back the rest of the game and throwing really well,” Barnes said. “Most pitchers would have been rattled but she just continued to throw better. She really battled and our defense took care of the rest. It was great to see her get that winning hit.”
Grace McCasland and Wood had two hits apiece in the win.
Emma Akey hit a double for Saranac Lake in the loss, totaling four hits, while Kylee Meyer and Mia Nichols had three each and Karlie Goetz and Sydney Leeret tallied two. The Red Storm committed zero errors in the field.
—
Beekmantown 12, Saranac Lake 11
SLCS (10)00 001 0 — 11 19 0
BCS 521 010 3— 12 6 1
Meyer, Goetz (4) and A. Whitson. Mulvaney and Whitney. WP- Mulvaney. LP- Goetz. 2B- Akey (SLCS), Mulvaney (BCS).
TICONDEROGA 12
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 10
CHAMPLAIN — Cassidy Mattison blasted a home run in the Sentinels’ close win over the Cougars.
Mattison totalled four hits at the plate, along with Kennedy Davis, while Addy Moore had three, including a double.
“Lots of offensive action on both sides tonight,” NCCS coach Carrie McComb said. “Both teams hit the ball and made the defense work. Ti got some strong at-bats from Mattison and Davis.”
McComb also said that Ticonderoga’s Jade Frasier made a nice diving catch in right field, forcing out her batter and a continued at-bat.
For the Cougars, Bailee Lafountain and Eaven Deso each recorded a double in the loss. Michaela Bresnahan also had two hits.
“Bresnahan had a great time for us behind the plate and at the plate,” McComb said. “Each game we are getting closer and closer, hoping to peak just in time for sectionals. Lots of games left to play in the next two weeks.”
—
Ticonderoga 12, NCCS 10
NCCS 041 210 2 — 10 8 4
TCS 130 104 3 — 12 14 5
Paige and Dorsett. Lafountain and Bresnahan. WP- Paige. LP-Lafountain. 2B- Lafountain (NCCS), E. Deso (NCCS), Moore (TCS). HR- Mattison (TCS).
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 6
SARANAC 2
SARANAC — The Bobcats played smart on both offense and defense to take down the Chiefs, 6-2.
Northern Adirondack’s Hallie Gilmore rapped a triple, while Abby Peryea and Mackenna LaBarge recorded two hits apiece. Winning pitcher Rhylee Poupore had four strikeouts and three walks.
“NAC played very well defensively, making all the plays,” Saranac coach Sam Campbell said. “Offensively, they got timely hits with runners on and took advantage of any mistakes we made with the ball.”
Campbell complimented Poupore and Hallie Gilmore as working well together in the circle and behind the plate.
For Saranac, losing pitcher Hailee Liberty tallied four strikeouts.
“I was pleased with how Hailee fought in the circle today and that our young girls got some hits,” Campbell said. “We just need to improve on defense.”
—
NAC 6, Saranac 2
SCS 000 010 1 — 2 3 4
NAC 101 013 0 — 6 7 1
Poupore and H. Gilmore. H. Liberty and Denis. WP- Poupore. LP- H. Liberty. 3B- H. Gilmore (NAC).
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 17
AUSABLE VALLEY 7
PLATTSBURGH — Alyssa Hemingway banged a homer to add to the Hornets’ winning effort over the Patriots. Amanda Vaughn, Bella Miller and Emma Whalen each notched doubles in the win as well.
“We had several extra base hits with the big one being the home run by Hemingway,” PHS coaches Cindy and Joe McMahon said.
“It was a good team win for us tonight,” they said. “Everyone hit the ball pretty well and we played solid defense all night.”
For AuSable, Addie Stanley had two base hits, one of which was a double. Bailey Peck also notched three hits in the loss.
Plattsburgh’s Marissa Silver took home the win in the circle, while AuSable Valley’s Haley Hickey shouldered the loss.
“Both pitchers did a good job of being around the plate all night and both catchers played really well also,” the McMahons said.
—
Plattsburgh High 17, AuSable Valley 7
AVCS 021 011 2 — 7 8 7
PHS 372 500 X — 17 15 1
Hickey and Richards. Silver and Hemingway. WP- Silver. LP- Hickey. 2B- Stanley (AVCS), Vaughn (PHS), Miller (PHS), Whalen (PHS). HR- Hemingway (PHS).
PERU 17
MORIAH 8
MORIAH — Peru’s Gabrielle Cunningham had two hits in the Nighthawks’ 17-8 win over the Vikings, with one of them being a home run.
Isabella Sypek had three hits in the win, with winning pitcher Rachel Madore adding two more. Madore combined with Zoey Malcolm for 13 strikeouts on Moriah batters.
Despite the loss, Paige Towns recorded a triple while Lily Fields had a double, each notching two hits.
—
Peru 17, Moriah 8
MCS 101 050 1 — 8 10 6
PCS 450 005 3 — 17 10 1
Madore, Malcolm (6) and Sypek. J. Eichen and Anderson.WP- Madore. LP- J. Eichen. 2B- Fields (MCS). 3B- Sypek (PCS), Towns (MCS). HR- Cunningham (PCS).
MVAC
BOQUET VALLEY 24
WELLS 11
WELLS — The Griffins pulled off a decisive victory over Wells, 24-11, with help from Abbey Schwoebel who had two hits including one double in the win.
Schwoebel also pitched for the third and fifth inning for Boquet, helping to combine for 10 strikeouts among Griffin pitchers. Abby Monty and Emily Hickey also pitched in the win.
Madison Kirkby and Alessia Caputo recorded two hits each, while Scarlett Behm, Alaina Denton and Olivia Montville had three apiece.
For Wells, Layla Rust rocked a triple, totalling two hits, along with Ava Dwyer and Korrine Bly.
—
WEL 540 010 1 — 11 10 12
BV 355 146 0 — 24 18 3
Monty, Schwoebel (3), Monty (4), Schwoebel (5), Hickey (6) and Denton. Wright, Allen (6) and Rust. WP- Monty. LP- Wright.
SATURDAY
CVAC
SARANAC 13
SARANAC LAKE 3
SARANAC — Aislyn Liberty didn’t allow a single walk and took out 13 Saranac Lake batters en route to the Chiefs’ 13-3 win.
“Aislyn pitched very well,” Saranac coach Sam Campbell said.
Tori Wells with three hits and McKenna Macomber combined for five hits on the night.
“We didn’t really hit the ball hard most of the day, but the girls got some timely hits and we ran the bases pretty well,” Campbell said. “We made a couple miscues but that’s all a part of the learning process. It is nice to see our younger kids really starting to learn the situational game.”
The Red Storm were paced by Karlie Goetz, who totalled two hits including a triple.
“Give credit to Saranac Lake as they are vastly improved and could cause problems for other teams down the stretch,” Campbell said.
—
Saranac 13, Saranac Lake 3
SLCS 001 200 0 — 3 4 5
SCS 306 040 X — 12 10 3
Meyer, Goetz (5) and A. Whitson, T. Whitson (5). A. Liberty and Denis. WP- A. Liberty. LP- Meyer. 3B- Goetz (SLCS).
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 14
PERU 2
PERU — Kate Lapoint had four hits and four RBIs, while Hallie Gilmore knocked three and ran in three batters as well.
One of Gilmore’s hits was a double, while Mackenna LaBarge whacked a two run single, finishing with four RBIs.
The game was played in Peru due to wet fields in Ellenburg.
“I was very pleased with our effort and focus today,” NAC coach Dennis LaBarge said. “We played great defense.”
LaBarge noted Isabella Gilmore as having two fantastic catches in deep center field, while catcher Hallie Gilmore had a diving foul ball catch. He also said that Abby Peryea and Mackenna LaBarge worked on a 6-4-3 double play.
Winning pitcher Rhylee Poupore struck out five and allowed four walks.
For Peru, Gabrielle Cunningham notched a double, while Zoey Malcolm took the loss in the circle, but not before striking out three Bobcats.
“I thought freshman Malcolm pitched well early in the game,” LaBarge said. “A few walks and errors helped NAC open up the score. Isabella Sypek did a nice job behind the plate.”
—
NAC 14, Peru 2
PCS 000 100 1 — 2 3 4
NAC 243 014 X — 14 11 1
Malcolm, Prescott (7) and Sypek. Poupore and H. Gilmore. WP- Poupore. LP- Malcolm. 2B- Cunningham (PCS), H. Gilmore (NAC).
MVAC
SCHROON LAKE/BOLTON 21
CHAZY 1
CHAZY — Schroon Lake/Bolton opened the game with five runs in the top of the first, and had two more five-run innings to lead to a sound victory over Chazy.
Jane Trowbridge had the pitching win, with 10 strikeouts. Jadynn Egloff hammered a homerun to help her own cause. Ila Hubert and Trowbridge also had triples in the win. Skyler Scott, Maddy Monahan, Alison Baker, Dakotah Cutting, Kayla Navitsky and Hubert also each had two hits in the win.
“We committed too many errors to compete with Schroon Lake/Bolton today,” Chazy coach Cory Thompson said. “Trowbridge was lights out on the mound. Credit to Schroon Lake/Bolton for playing great softball today.”
For Chazy, Hadley Lucas and Georgia Belrose each whacked a triple, with Lucas adding another hit in the loss.
—
Schroon Lake/Bolton 21, Chazy 1
CCRS 001 000 0 — 1 6 6
SL/B 531 525 0 — 22 15 0
Egloff and Scott. Columbus and Turek. WP- Egloff. LP- Columbus. 3B- Lucas (CCRS), Belrose (CCRS), Hubert (SL/B), Trowbridge (SL/B). HR- Egloff (SL/B).
SCHROON LAKE/BOLTON 11
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 2
OLMSTEDVILLE — Schroon Lake/Bolton’s pitching duo of Jane Trowbridge and Jadynn Egloff combined for seven strikeouts to push their team to victory over Johnsburg/Minerva.
Egloff and Ila Hubert both had a double in the win, while Egloff emerged with the win in the circle. Skyler Scott, Maddy Monahan and Saige Shaughnessy each totalled two hits, along with Egloff.
For Johnsburg/Minerva, Hannah McNally shouldered the pitching loss, but struck out eight opponents. Cass
—
Schroon Lake/Bolton 11, Johnsburg/Minerva 2
J/M 002 000 0 — 2 8 4
SL/B 001 060 4 — 11 11
Trowbridge, Egloff and Scott. McNally and Bayse. WP- Egloff. LP- McNally. 2B- Egloff (SL/B), Hubert (SL/B). 3B- Bayse (J/M).
NON-LEAGUE
SOUTH LEWIS 5
BEEKMANTOWN 1
BEEKMANTOWN — South Lewis, behind the pitching of Shay Randall and her 15 strikeouts, pushed to a sound victory over Beekmantown in Game 1 of the Mudville Tournament.
“Randall was a dominant pitcher,” Beekmantown coach Michele Barnes said. “She did a phenomenal job. Her speed and movement was something we had not faced prior.”
For Beekmantown, Brenna Mulvaney slammed one double in the loss, going 2-for-3 with a single as well. Mulvaney suffered the pitching loss. Grace McCasland also contributed to the Eagles’ side of things, going 2-for-3 with two singles.
“We started making contact the second and third time through the lineup,” Barnes said. “Mulvaney threw well for us and our defense did a great job behind her to keep us in the game. It was a great experience for the girls.”
—
South Lewis 5, Beekmantown 1
BCS 001 000 0 — 1 8 2
SL 003 101 0 — 5 9 0
Randall and Dolan. Mulvaney and Whitney. WP- Randall. LP- Mulvaney. 2B- Mulvaney (BCS).
UTICA NOTRE DAME 11
BEEKMANTOWN 8
BEEKMANTOWN — In Game 2 of the Mudville Tournament, Beekmantown fell to Utica Notre Dame, facing another dominant pitcher in Ella Trinkaus.
Trinkaus had nine strikeouts against the Eagles. On offense, the Jugglers were led by Maggie Trinkaus and Dez Bellamy, who notched a triple and double, respectively.
“This was the second dominant pitcher we had faced in the day and they battled the entire game,” Eagles coach Michele Barnes said. “We were nearly run ruled in the fifth inning but pushed one across to keep playing.”
In the sixth inning, Bayleigh Mesec, Kiera Regan and Maggie LaBarge all hit singles and Lindsay Barnes sent them all home with a triple. Then, Brenna Mulvaney ran in Barnes.
Mulvaney took the loss in the circle, but struck out six in the loss anyway. Mulvaney had a double in the loss, along with Mesec, while Grace McCasland added a triple.
“Brenna just kept getting better as the game progressed and gave us a chance to compete,” Barnes said. “Both South Lewis and Utica Notre Dame were very talented teams and I was so pleased we hung with them.”
—
Utica Notre Dame 11, Beekmantown 8
UND 700 400 0 — 11 14 1
BCS 100 214 0 — 8 10 2
El. Trinkaus and M. Trinkaus. Mulvaney and Whitney. WP- El. Trinkaus. LP- Mulvaney. 2B- Bellamy (UND), Mesec (BCS), Mulvaney (BCS). 3B- M. Trinkaus (UND), McCasland (BCS), Barnes (BCS).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.