The Eagles had a tall test for their opening game when the Tigers of Indian River came to play.
While the score tells one story, one had to be there to see Beekmantown was up to the challenge, dropping the contest 57-33.
“We knew that would be a tall order, but we scheduled it for a reason,” Eagles head coach Scott Aguglia said. “Because in order to reach the pentacles that these students have set for themselves, we have to play top teams. And so that’s what we did.
“There were a lot of good things in this game and we've definitely found some spots that we need to work on.”
The biggest area that Indian River exploited was the ground game where they amassed 576 yards of offense. Every yard the Tigers came to the ground as they all but abandoned the pass.
Indian River was led by Derrick Jones who rushed for 298 yards on 19 carries. His four touchdowns came in the first half.
But, Beekmantown never gave up. They continued to fight no matter the score, as they were led by the arm of Nathan Parliament.
Parliament was responsible for all five of the Eagles touchdowns as he went 19-35 for 316 yards, spreading the ball to seven different receivers.
Josh Sand was his favorite target with eight receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns.
Even with the score out of reach, Beekmantown marched down the field and scored with no time left on the clock. Aguglia mentioned how proud he was to watch his team compete.
“I told [the players] they have to realize that they played against a top team in the state,” Aguglia said. “Anytime you can come out of that with positive things like not giving up throughout the game and they stuck with everything.
“We scored on the last play of the game. The guys were in the game and working hard at the end. And that's what really tells a big story. We can learn from this and move on. I told the kids to keep their heads high and there's a lot of season to go. We should be okay.”
Beekmantown got on the board quick and fast, within the opening moments of the game.
Parker Broughton hauled in a 33 yard pass from Parliament to get the Eagles off on the right foot and set the fans into a frenzy.
It would be short lived as Indian River scored 20 unanswered points on the legs of Jones, who scored on runs of 32, 63 and seven yards, respectively.
Beekmantown would respond in the second quarter as Parliament connected with Sand from 25 yards and Corbin Willette from 51 yards on consecutive drives.
The Tigers would respond with Jones notching his fourth touchdown of the day, this time on a 50 yard dash over the left side of the line.
Momentum would be grabbed for good when Indian River marched down the field and scored with no time remaining on the clock before halftime on an Ethan Hattori 4-yard burst up the middle.
The second half was more of the same high-octane scoring that saw teams trade blows as the teams continued to exchange touchdowns.
It started when Indian River pushed their lead to 25 with a 6-yard run by Kane Lynch.
Parliament and Sand would respond as they connected for the second time on the day on a drive that lasted seven minutes.
The Tigers would shut any hope of a potential comeback down with two big runs for touchdown. Hattori had his second on the day with a 64 yard dash.
After a Parliament interception, Antonio Rivera scored from 18 yards out.
Even with the game out of reach, the Eagles showed their resilience. The offense returned to the field and marched 55 yards to score with no time left on the clock.
Parliament would find his seventh receiver, for his fifth touchdown. This time Evan Dixon hauled in the pass from 24 yards out down the left sideline.
With the loss, Beekmantown will prepare for the long season of CVAC football.
Aguglia said the team will look at film to know what they need to adjust, but believes many know what needs fixing already. He said the team will be ready for Peru next Friday.
“We should be prepared physically for them after playing this football game,” he said. “So that's one of the reasons why we take a game like this is because the physicality of a team like Indian River will get us ready for that.
“Physically I think we'll be ready for [Peru]. And then we'll just have to make a few adjustments. But yeah, I think I'm happy heading into week one.”
