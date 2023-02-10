BEEKMANTOWN — For the final match of the season, Beekmantown went out on top, out wrestling Peru, 50-21, Wednesday.
It was such a dominant match for the Eagles, that the Nighthawks only won four of the possible 13 matches, with two of them being forfeits.
It was a tight game to start as the first five matches left the score at 15-9.
Beekmantown got things started with three straight victories. At 152, Hudson Newell and Tristen Manny at 172 won their matches by forfeit. Lucas Corrado was sandwiched by the pair, with a 6-2 decision over Myles Cummings.
Peru halted the run when, at 189 lbs, Ryan Robinson claimed a 6-2 decision over Alexander Hall. It continued with a pin of Tanner Manny by Bryce Wiggins at 215.
The next four matches continued the same trend as Eagle Connor Bushey won by forfeit at 285, followed by Mathew Desotell pinning Alyn Capen in the 102 match.
At 110 lbs, and 118 lbs, Peru claimed victories by forfeit with victories for Caleb Starke and Ian Sylvester.
With the score 27-21, in favor of Beekmantown, it would come crashing down for Peru as the Eagles won the final four matches. Three came by pinfall, while the other was by technical fall.
At 126, 132 and 145, Beekmantown claimed pins by Jacob Lagree, Jacob Magiera and Jack Brown, respectively.
Sawyer Bell, at 138 pounds, won by technical fall with the score, 18-1.
With the season over for both teams, they will now prepare for sectionals. This will happen at Peru, Saturday, at 10 a.m.
—
Overall Score
Beekmantown 50, Peru 21
Individual Scores
152- Newell (BHS) forfeit
160- Corrado (BHS) over Cummings, Dec 6-2
172- Tr. Manny (BHS) forfeit
189- Robinson (PHS) over Hall, Dec 6-2
215- Wiggins (PHS) over Ta. Manny, pinfall
285- Bushy (BHS) forfeit
102- Desotell ( BHS) over Capen, pinfall
110- Starke (PHS) Forfeit
118- Sylvester (PHS) Forfeit
126- Lagree (BHS) over Edwards, pinfall
132- Magiera (BHS) over Winch, pinfall
138- Bell (BHS) over Davies, TF 18-1
145- Brown over Goddeau, pinfall
