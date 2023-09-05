It was a successful weekend for the Eagles as the boys and girls teams were crowned champions of the tournaments they competed in.
The boys won the Frankie Garrow Memorial Tournament, hosted by Chazy, to start their season 2-0.
The girls wouldn’t be outdone. Taking part in the 2nd Annual Cougar Classic, they defeated host NCCS in the championship, Saturday.
Both teams look ready to kick off their CVAC this week as both teams face their counterparts in AuSable Valley, Thursday.
Frankie Garrow Memorial Tournament
CHAMPIONSHIP
Beekmantown 2
Plattsburgh 0
CHAZY — The foot of Markel Mosley led the way for Beekmantown against rival Plattsburgh, as the Eagles won the championship, 2-0, Saturday.
Both teams played stout defensively as it wouldn’t be until the second half that Beekmantown broke through.
“Casey Ely, Xzavier Sorrell, Branden Van Alphen, and Dylan Brown played an outstanding game in the back for us tonight,” Eagles head coach Ryan Loucy said. “They were very active and did an excellent job attacking the passes that PHS played up in the air.”
The first goal came in the 14th minute when Mosley found Jackson Goodwin who beat the keeper to give his team a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
12 minutes later Mosley scored on his own as he added the insurance goal for Beekmantown.
“The center mid duo of Sam Bingel and Cameron Danville were also huge in the middle of the field for us,” Loucy said. “Their marking of the PHS center mids and stopper were a big part of our ability to win the ball back and push it forward.
“As a coaching staff, we were very proud of the entire team’s effort and energy tonight.”
CONSOLATION
Chazy 3
Canton 0
Chazy scored early and often in the first half to put Canton away, 3-0, in the consolation game of the Frankie Garrow Memorial Tournament.
The first goal came off a corner kick from Landon Duprey, six minutes into the game.
Duprey sent the ball into the box where Pryce Parker headed the ball past Canton’s keeper Jackson Ames to open the scoring.
In the 23rd minute, Dylan McAfee added the insurance goal on a direct kick.
Less than a minute later, Elijah Valentin scored on a breakaway as he took a pass from McAfee to put an exclamation point on the game.
Championship
Beekmantown 2, Plattsburgh 0
BCS 0 2 - 2
PHS 0 0 - 0
2nd Half- 1. BCS, Goodwin (Mosley), 13:41. 2. BCS, Mosley 25:54
Shots- Tied, 6-6
Saves- Burdo, BCS, 6. Clookley, PHS, 5
Consolation
Chazy 3, Canton 0
CCRS 3 0 - 3
CCS 0 0 - 0
1st Half- 1. CCRS, Parker (Duprey), 6:08. 2. CCRS, McAfee, 22:45. 3. CCRS, Valentin (McAfee), 23:22.
Shots- Chazy, 7-4
Saves- Foster, CCRS, 4. Ames, CCS, 4.
Girls Soccer
2nd Annual Cougar Classic
Championship
Beekmantown 3
NCCS 1
CHAMPLAIN — It was a night Jillian Hagadorn will not forget.
In the fourth minute of the second half, of the championship game of the 2nd Annual Cougar Classic, Hagadorn took a pass from Payton Parliament, sending the ball past NCCS’ Desiree Dubois.
It would be an insurance goal for the Eagles, and it would be Hagadorn’s first varsity goal.
It was also Parliament’s second assist of the game.
Her first assist came midway through the first half as she fed Rhianna Gilligan to break a hard fought scoreless tie.
In the second half, Grace McCasland and Lindsay Barnes got in on the fun. 20 minutes after Hagadorn’s goal, McCasland found Barnes to make the lead insurmountable for the Cougars.
In the waning minutes, Bailee LaFountain made sure it wasn’t a shutout as she took a pass from Kylee Suprenant to score NCCS’ first goal of the season.
—
Beekmantown 3, NCCS 1
BCS 1 2 - 3
NCCS 0 1 - 1
1st Half- 1. BCS, Gilligan (Parliament), 22:56.
2nd Half- 2. BCS, Hagadorn (Parliament), 3:39. 3. BCS, Barnes (McCasland), 24:02. 4. NCCS, LaFountain (Suprenant), 35:09.
Shots- BCS, 18-10
Saves- DuBois, NCCS, 13. Burdo, BCS, 9.
FRIDAY
NCCS 0
NAC 0
In the opening round of the 2nd Annual Cougar Classic, it was another typical game between the Cougars and Bobcats.
For all of regulation, and overtime, the teams battled hard with neither team being able to break the tie.
While normally games end there, a winner had to be decided to see who would play in the championship game. So, it went to penalty kicks.
NCCS won on PKs, 3-2.
“NCCS had a few really good opportunities that we were unable to capitalize on,” Cougars head coach Tim Suprenant said. “We need to do a better job possessing the ball and being patient. I thought Kelsey Magoon played really well for NAC and Hallie Gilmore did an excellent job in net.”
—
NCCS 0, NAC 0 (2 OT)
NCCS advances on PKs, 3-2
NCCS 0 0 0 0 - 0
NAC 0 0 0 0 - 0
Shots- NCCS, 13-4
Saves- Gilmore, NAC, 13. DuBois, NCCS, 4
