BEEKMANTOWN — The Eagles boys and Cougars girls had strong showings at their meet at the meet at Point Au Roche State Park.
Maxwell Grafstein led all racers, crossing the finish line at 18 minutes. Beekmantown came on strong with Jonathan Slick, Devan Bibeau, Ryan Bell-Carter and Nathan Sand rounding out the top five. Grafstein and Slick were separated by 30 seconds, the closest distance between two runners.
In fact the Eagles saw runners place in positions six through 10, solidifying their wins.
On the girls side, NCCS saw three runners place in the top five. Beekmantown’s Lexie Rostak and Katherine Jewel broke up the Cougar dominance finishing third and fifth respectively.
Team Results
Boys
Beekmantown 15, Seton Catholic 50
Beekmantown 15, NCCS 50
NCCS 15, Seton Catholic
Girls
NCCS 15, Beekmantown 50
Individual Results
Boys Results
1. Grafstein (SC) 18:00, 2. Slick (BCS) 18:31, 3. Bibeau (BCS) 19:55, 4. Bell-Carter (BCS) 20:36, 5. Sand (BCS) 20:42, 6. Lincourt (BCS) 20:46, 7. Miller-Whipple (BCS) 21:37, 8. M. Page (BCS) 21:44, 9. S. Page (BCS) 21:47, 10. Eagan (BCS) 21:52, 11. Coffman (NCCS) 22:37, 12. Billiter (NCCS) 23:00, 13. Binazzi (NCCS) 23:04, 14. Zang (NCCS) 23:10, 15. Jewell (BCS) 23:25
Girls Results
1. Cone (NCCS) 23:36, 2. Williams (NCCS) 25:07, 3. Rostak (BCS) 25:23, 4. Deso (NCCS) 28:37, 5. Jewell (BCS) 29:02, 6. Welch (NCCS) 29:04, 7. Warren (BCS) 30:30, 8. Bishop (BCS) 30:53, 9. Hanfield (NCCS) 44:17
Boys
Lake Placid 24 Ticonderoga 35
Lake Placid 21 AuSable 40
Moriah/Bouquet Valley 26 Ausable 31
Ticonderoga 21 Moriah/Bouquet Valley 34
Girls
Lake Placid 27 Ticonderoga 28
Lake Placid 20 AuSable 37
Ticonderoga 19 Moriah/Boquet Valley 39
AuSable 26, Moriah/Boquet Valley 31
WESTPORT — Lake Placid’s boys and girls cross country teams wouldn’t let muddy conditions slow them down on their way to winning the meet.
Blue Bomber Aidan Fay paced the boys race, crossing the finish line just over 18 minutes. Ti’s Garrett Beebe finished 30 seconds behind in second place while teammate Chris Facteau came in third.
Sawyer VanBuren paved the way for the Griffins by finishing highest on his team in fourth. Lake Placid’s Andrew Scanio rounded out the top five.
On the girls side, the Blue Bombers saw three teammates make the top five. Lilly Rother led all runners with a time of 21:28, while Kai Mckinnon and Harley Cohen finished third and fourth respectively.
Avery Blanchard of Ticonderoga finished second in the race at 21:50. Moriah/Boquet Valley’s Kiera Callahan finished the race in fifth.
For the teams, Lake Placid beat both AuSable Valley and Ticonderoga to claim the victory. Ti won their heats against the Griffins, in both boys and girls.
The Patriots took the win in the girl’s race against Griffins on the girl’s side, but the favor was returned in the boy’s race.
“It was a bit chilly, wet and muddy but the kids had fun and ran well despite the conditions,” Moriah/Boquet Valley coach Luis Garnica said. “I’m.really proud of athletes from all teams. “
Individual Results
Boys Results
1. Aidan Fay (LP) 18:38 2. Garrett Beebe {TCS} 19:06 3. Chris Facteau (TCS) 4. Sawyer Vanburen (MBV). 5. Andrew Scanio (LP). 6 Anson Mulvey (AVCS). 7. Anthony Semenaro (AVCS). 8. Gage Perry (MBV). 9. Kenny Lawrence (LP). 10. Cameron Akey (LP), 11. Ollie Porter (TCS). 12. Isaac Burke (LP). 13. Colton Kondrat (LP) 14. Alex Dawson-Ellis (LP)15. Brady Lerkees (TCS)
Girls Results
1. Lilly Rother (LP) 21:28. 2. Avery Blanchard (TCS) 21:50. 3. Kai Mckinnon (LP). 4. Harley Cohen (LP) 5. Kiera Callahan (MBV). 6. Hannah Porter (TCS). 7. Isabelle Burroughs (TCS). 8. Isabella Stacey (TCS). 9. Amy Parent (TCS) 10. Emma Pelkey (AVCS). 11. Sylvia Tardiff (AVCS). 12. Holly Erenstone (LP). 13. Grace Hodgson (AVCS) 14. Karissa Costello (MBV)15. Jenna Fay (LP)
Saturday
Section 7 Early Bird Invitational
CADYVILLE — Boys and Girls from across 12 different schools hit the trail Saturday afternoon at the Cadyville Recreation Park for Section 7’s Early Bird Invitational cross country meet.
Runners from Saranac Lake, Lake Placid, Ticonderoga, Seton Catholic, Salmon River, Beekmantown, AuSable Valley, Norwood-Norfolk, Northeastern Clinton, Bouquet Valley/Moriah, Saranac and Plattsburgh all gathered to compete and jockey for position.
For the boys, Saranac Lake posted two runners inside the top three, and four inside the top 15. Sam Ash finished in first place for the Red Storm, running a 16:31 on the 5k run, with teammate Jake Kollmer taking third, running a 16:45. Norwood-Norfolk’s Dominic Fiacco took second place with a time of 16:43.
Overall, the Saranac Lake boys would take first at the invitational, with 40 points. Peru edged out Norwood-Norfolk for second place, 62-67, due to having three runners finish inside the top 15.
In the girl’s race, things were just as tightly contested. Norwood-Norfolk’s Sharon Colbert nabbed first place, running a 19:26. But second, third and fourth place finished, a combined, just three seconds apart.
Sienna Boulds for Saranac took second, 20:22, as Norwood-Norfolk’s Madison Carista was hot on her heels, running a 20:24. Lake Placid’s Lilly Rother would narrowly miss a top three finish, running a 20:25.
Boy’s Results
Team
1. SLCS, 40; 2. PCS, 62; 3. NNCS, 67; 4. PHS, 112; 5. SCS, 141; 6. BCS, 166; 7. LP, 197; 8. SR. 203; 9. TCS, 237; 10. NCCS, 260; 11. BVM, 285; 12. AVCS, 307.
Individual
1. S. Ash (SLCS) 16:31, 2. D. Fiacco (NNCS) 16:43, 3. Kollmer (SLCS) 16:45, 4. Chodat (FA) 17:00. 5. DeJordy (SC) 17:26, 6. Graftstein (SC) 17:28, 7. A. Fiacco (NNCS) 17:50, 8. Squire (PCS) 17:52, 9. Fay (LP) 17:58, 10. Beebe (TCS) 18:06, 11. Pandolph (PCS) 18:12, 12. A. Denial (SCS) 18:21, 13. Graves (PCS) 18:22, 14. Hesseltine (SLCS) 18:23, 15. Bickford (SLCS) 18:26.
Girl’s Results
Team
1. NNCS, 50; 2. SCS, 56; 3. SLCS, 80; 4. PCS, 96; 5. TCS, 121; 6. LP, 126; 7. NCCS, 157; 8. AVCS, 221; 9. BCS, 227.
Individual
1. Colbert (NNCS) 19:26, 2. Boulds (SCS) 20:22, 3. Carista (NNCS) 20:24, 4. Rother (LP) 20:25, 5. L. Denial (SCS) 20:48, 6. Blanchard (TCS) 21:14, 7. Welc (PCS) 21:29, 8. Hewey (NNCS) 21:32, 9. Breen (PCS) 21:55, 10. A. Ash (SLCS) 22:12, 11. Gates (NNCS) 22:43, 12. Oakes (SR) 22:48, 13. Cohen (LP) 22:49, 14. Peer (SLCS) 22:49, 15. Denis (SCS) 22:55.
Boy’s
Peru 19, Ticonderoga 44
Peru 15, Northeastern Clinton 50
Northeastern Clinton 28, Ticonderoga 28 (Tiebreaker)
Peru 15, AuSable Valley 50
Northeastern Clinton 24, AuSable Valley 32
Girl’s
Ticonderoga 23, Northeastern Clinton 32
Peru 26, Ticonderoga 29
Peru 19, Northeastern Clinton 36
Peru 17, AuSable Valley 44
Northeastern Clinton 19, AuSable Valley 36
CADYVILLE — Some cross country teams used Saturday’s invitational as a way to score two races, in one. What was originally scheduled as a meet on Sept. 13, between AuSable Valley, Peru, Northeastern Clinton and Ticonderoga, turned into using the top finishers, from those four schools, at the invitational to score the canceled meet.
For the boy’s results, Peru flooded the top five, with runners taking home first, third, fourth and fifth. For the girls it was much of the same, with three Nighthawks nabbing top five finishes.
Peru’s Ryan Squire took first place for the boys, running a 17:52, with Ticonderoga’s Garrett Beebe following him in second, with a 18:06. Landon Pandolph of Peru would round out the top three, running an 18:12.
Ticonderoga’s Avery Blanchard ran a stellar race, finishing first for the girls, running a 21:14. Peru again would make their presence known at the top of the leaderboard, with Maddy Welc taking second, running a 21:29, and Ophelia Breen in third, 21:29.
One more interesting note from the results was that Northeastern Clinton and Ticonderoga came down to a tie in their boys matchup. It came down to a sixth runner tiebreaker that would propel the Cougars over the Sentinels in the matchup.
Boy’s Results
Team
Peru 19, Ticonderoga 44; Peru 15, Northeastern Clinton 50; Northeastern 28, Ticonderoga 28; Peru 15, AuSable Valley 50; Northeastern Clinton 24, AuSable Valley 32.
Individual
1. Squire (PCS) 17:52, 2. Beebe (TCS) 18:06, 3. Pandolph (PCS) 18:12, 4. Graves (PCS) 18:22, 5. Tedesco (PCS) 18:56.
Girl’s Results
Team
Ticonderoga 23, Northeastern Clinton 32; Peru 26, Ticonderoga 29; Peru 19, Northeastern Clinton 36; Peru 17, AuSable Valley 44; Northeastern Clinton 19, AuSable Valley 36.
Individual
1. Blanchard (TCS) 21:14, 2. Welc (PCS) 21:29, 3. Breen (PCS) 21:55, 4. LaHart (PCS) 22:59, 5. Cone (NCCS) 23:55.
