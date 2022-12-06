PLATTSBURGH — The Beekmantown boys’ hockey team came out firing on all cylinders over the weekend with two non-conference victories to open its 2022-23 season.
The Eagles rolled to an 11-0 win over the Niskayuna/Schenectady/Amsterdam Mohawks on Friday night at the Stafford Ice Arena and then followed that up with Saturday’s 7-0 blanking of LaSalle Institute.
BEEKMANTOWN 11
MOHAWKS 0
Sam Bingel, Zach LaPier and Cooper Burdo led the way with two goals apiece, while Keegin Rodier, Luke Moser, Louis Sweenor, Quinn Brandell and Pryce Parker each added one.
Sweenor added five assists and Brandell four. Austin Doser and Seth Barcomb combined for the shutout in net for the Eagles, who scored five goals in each of the first and second periods.
“It was a solid team win and a great start to our season with eight different players scoring goals,” Beekmantown coach Justin Frechette said. “Congratulations to Pryce Parker on scoring his first varsity goal.
“More importantly, we didn’t allow a goal against us tonight and played disciplined throughout.”
BEEKMANTOWN 7
LASALLE INSTITUTE 0
Bingel paced the offense with two goals and three assists, giving him nine points for the weekend. Sweenor added two assists, giving him a goal and seven assists for eight points in the two contests.
Luke Moser tallied two goals and two assists, while Novak Jarus, LaPier and Keegan Seamone each scored a goal.
Moser and LaPier each finished the weekend with six points. Brandell’s assist on Saturday also gave him six points.
Doser and Ashton Laurin combined for the shutout in net.
“Our team played disciplined and fast hockey today,” Frechette said. “For the second game in a row, we had a balanced attack with five different goal scorers and no penalties in the game.
“We have a lot to work on but as a staff, we are proud of our young team and how hard they played this weekend.”
—
Friday
Beekmantown 11, Mohawks 0
Mohawks 0 0 0 — 0
Beekmantown 5 5 1 — 11
First period- 1, BCS, Rodier (Jarvis). 2, BCS, Moser ppg (Bingel, Brandell). 3, BCS, Sweenor (Brandell). 4, BCS, LaPier (Bingel, Sweenor). 5, BCS, Bingel (LaPier, Sweenor).
Second period- 6, BCS, LaPier ppg (Moser, Sweenor). 7, BCS, Burdo (Rodier, Jarus). 8, BCS, Parker (Columbus, Brandell). 9, BCS, Bingel (Burdo). 10, BCS, Burdo (Brandell, Sweenor).
Third period- 11, BCS, Brandell ppg (Sweenor, Columbus).
Shots- Beekmantown, 65-9.
Saves- Doela (27), Romero (27). M, 54. Doser (6), Barcomb (3), BCS, 9.
—
Saturday
Beekmantown 7, LaSalle Institute 0
LaSalle Institute 0 0 0 — 0
Beekmantown 2 2 3 — 7
First period- 1, BCS, Jarus (Rodier). 2, BCS, Moser (Bingel, LaPier).
Second period- 3, BCS, Bingel (Brandell, Sweenor). 4, BCS, Bingel (Nephew, Moser).
Third period- 5, BCS, LaPier (Bingel, Moser). 6, BCS, Moser (Bingel, LaPier). 7, BCS, Seamone ppg (Sweenor).
Shots- Beekmantown, 50-16.
Saves- not available, LaS, 43. Doser (12), Laurin (4), BCS, 16.
PHS 2, LASALLE 2, OT
PHS 2, MOHAWKS 0
PLATTSBURGH — What a weekend for Plattsburgh goalie Owen Chapple.
Chapple stopped 74 of 76 combined shots that came his way in two games as the Hornets skated to an overtime deadlock with LaSalle Institute on Friday night and a shutout win over Niskayuna/Schenectady/Amsterdam on Saturday.
Braeden Calkins’ two goals gave the Hornets a 2-1 advantage over the Cadets in the third period before LaSalle force overtime at the 11:08 mark of the third.
Chapple made 32 saves in that game and Jace Lacey assisted on the first Calkins’ goal.
“We were pleased with the team’s overall effort on opening night,” PHS coach Joe Tolosky said. “We certainly have our areas to work on, but we didn’t back down from what was a back-and-forth game for most of the night. And that’s something we can build on.”
Chapple then turned aside all 42 shots against the Mohawks.
Hutch Ovios put the Hornets ahead to stay with just two seconds left in the second period. Ovios then added an empty-net goal with 1:07 left in regulation to seal it. Connor Duda assisted on both PHS goals, while Lacey and Evan Kay each picked up an assist.
“We didn’t have the start we wanted in this one and Niskayuna came ready to play,” Tolosky said. “Our group can’t afford to take a night off, but we found a way to get the job done.
“A big goal by Hutch gave us the spark we needed before heading into the third period. Congratulations to Owen Chapple, a shutout, to earn his first varsity win which is special.”
—
Friday
Plattsburgh 2, LaSalle Institute 0, OT
LaSalle Institute 0 1 1 0 — 2
Plattsburgh 0 0 2 0 — 2
Second period- 1, LaS, Rose ppg (Branon), 4:44.
Third period- 2, PHS, B. Calkins (Lacey), 2:16. 3, PHS, B. Calkins, 6:57. 4, LaS, Ramos (Lamb, Hansen), 11:08.
Shots- LaSalle, 34-20.
Saves- Irving, LaS, 18. Chapple, PHS, 32.
—
Saturday
Plattsburgh 2, Mohawks 0
Mohawks 0 0 0 — 0
Plattsburgh 0 1 1 — 2
Second period- 1, PHS, Ovios (Lacey, Duda), 16:58.
Third period- 2, PHS, Ovios eng (Kay, Duda), 15:53.
Shots- Mohawks, 42-28.
Saves- Doehla, M, 27. Chapple, PHS, 42.
GIRLS
FRANKLIN ACADEMY 5
BEEKMANTOWN 4
CHAZY — Alex St. Hilaire scored two goals and then assisted on the game-winner at 11:17 of the third as the Huskies edged out a victory over the Eagles.
Beekmantown held a 3-2 lead at one time, but needed Janna Ruest’s goal at 5:47 of the third to tie it at 4-all.
Lily Pratt, Abby Phillips and Sophia Amaya-Gutierrez also scored goals for the Eagles.
“For our first game of the season we had a lot of positives,” Beekmantown coach Al Ruest said. “However, our team had way too many penalties and that allowed FA to capitalize and kill our momentum. You can’t give a good team like FA that many opportunities and expect to win.
“We have to play with more discipline in the future and build off the positives we had in the game. Our coaches were impressed by the play of our younger players, especially Rhianna Gilligan with an assist in her first varsity game and Lily Pratt with a two-point night.
“Alex St. Hilaire was excellent for FA and is definitely someone who will be on our radar next time we play them.”
—
Franklin Academy 5, Beekmantown 4
Franklin Academy 2 1 2 — 5
Beekmantown 1 2 1 — 4
First period- 1, FA, Cook (St. Mary), 4:14. 2, BCS, Pratt (Ruest), 5:12. 3, FA, V. St. Hilaire ppg (Mitchell).
Second period- 4, BCS, Phillips (Gilligan), 1:32. 5, BCS, Amaya-Gutierrez (Pratt, Ruest), 3:05. 6, FA, A. St. Hilaire, 9:21.
Third period- 7, FA, A. St. Hilaire ppg (V. St. Hilaire), 1:02. 8, BCS, Ruest (Amaya-Gutierrez), 5:47. 9, FA, Cook-Francis (A. St. Hilaire), 11:17.
Shots- Franklin Academy, 22-17.
Saves- Marlow, FA, 13. Lamoy, BCS, 17.
