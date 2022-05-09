CHAMPLAIN — Northeastern Clinton celebrated the first game on its new field, but Beekmantown came out on top of a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference baseball game, 6-1, Monday.
“The Beekmantown pitching did a good job making it tough on us all night, as well as the defense playing error-free behind them,” Cougar coach Jeff Norton said. “We need to do a better job of moving baserunners, having productive at bats, and limiting strikeouts.”
Anthony Marion and Zachary LaPier recorded 10 and five strikeouts, respectively, on the mound for the Eagles in the victory, with Marion getting credited the win.
“We also walked far too many batters tonight, ending with 12 walks,” Norton said. “I was encouraged by some solid defensive plays, highlighted by a diving catch in centerfield by RJ Johnston. Hopefully we can put together some more complete games moving forward.”
Beekmantown 6, Northeastern Clinton 1
BCS 011 031 0— 6 5 0
NCCS 000 001 0— 1 4 2
Marion, LaPier (5) and Tetreaut. Guay, Ji. Wells (4), Heminway (6), Jo. Wells (7) and LaBarge. WP- Marion. LP- Guay. 2B- Tetreault (BCS).
PLATTSBURGH 9
SARANAC 4
SARANAC — A 5-3 game in the top of the seventh was broken open when the Hornets scored four runs on hits by Warren Miller, Trenton Griffiths, Ty Calkins and Carter King to put the game out of the Chiefs’ reach.
“Plattsburgh is a very fast and aggressive team, if you give them an inch they will put numbers on the board quickly,” Saranac coach Frank Trudeau said. “It was a great ball game until we made a couple of back-to-back errors and they pounced all over them.”
Among that offense was a homerun from Miller, and two hits from each of King, Griffiths and Calkins.
Miller and Jack Ferris combined on the mound for Plattsburgh, with Miller getting credited with the win.
On the Saranac side, Andrew Faville recorded two hits, including a double, while Justin Bedard had two hits.
Plattsburgh 9, Saranac 4
PHS 113 000 4— 9 8 1
SCS 010 200 1— 4 6 4
Miller, Ferris (4) and Calkins. Spaulding, VanValkenburg (4) and Wing. WP- Miller. LP- Spaulding. 2B- Faville (SCS). HR- Miller (PHS).
SARANAC LAKE 19
AUSABLE VALLEY 6
SARANAC LAKE — Sixteen runs from the second through the fifth innings powered the Red Storm offense to a victory over the Patriots.
Saranac Lake, which registered 12 hits total, got a double from Zyler Strack and a triple each from Ben Clark and Brady Roberts.
Rivers also pitched the first six innings for the Red Storm, securing the win, before being relieved in the seventh by Landon Faubert.
Zander McCabe and Scott LaMountain each recorded two hits for AuSable in the loss, with one of LaMountains being a double.
Saranac Lake 19, AuSable Valley 6
AVCS 203 001 0— 6 5 1
SLCS 032 560 3— 19 12 1
Bola, LaMountain (4), Marrow (5), McCabe (6) and Garcia. Rivers, Faubert (7) and Clark. WP- Rivers. LP- Bola. 2B- Strack (SLCS), LaMountain (AVCS). 3B- Rivers (SLCS), Roberts (SLCS).
NON-CONFERENCE
LAKE PLACID 12
MORIAH 7
LAKE PLACID — A seven-run fourth inning propelled the Blue Bombers over the Vikings.
John Caito registered five strikeouts in the final five innings for Lake Placid while Van Morelli pitched the first two and joined Max Hyman in registering two hits.
Declan Valentine and Evan Fleury each hit a double for Moriah in the loss.
Lake Placid 12, Moriah 7
MCS 300 000 4— 7 7 4
LPCS 130 700 X— 11 8 2
Sargent, White(2), Langey(6) and Nephew. Morelli, Caito(3) and Ledwith. WP- Morelli. LP- Sargent. 2B- Valentine (MCS), Fleury (MCS).
SUNDAY
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 12
CHAZY 2
COOPERSTOWN — The Cougars took the day at Doubleday Field, with every player on both rosters getting into the action at the historic venue.
“I was pleased with how we played in this game, finding ways to manufacture runs offensively and limit big innings defensively,” Northeastern coach Jeff Norton said. “Congratulations to Chazy’s Chase Clukey, as well, for hitting a home run over the left field fence.
Parker Roach and Josh Sisco each recorded two singles for the Cougar offense and Karsen LaBarge secured the win from the mound.
Northeastern Clinton 12, Chazy 2
CCRS 000 200 0— 2 2 2
NCCS 160 230 X— 12 7 1
Clukey, Stevens (2), Dudyak (3), Trahan (4), Gonyo (5), Moser (6) and Columbus, Clukey (4). LaBarge, Guay (2), Jo. Wells (4), Ji. Wells (5), Johnston (7) and Guay, LaBarge (2). WP- LaBarge. LP- Clukey. HR- Clukey (CCRS).
SATURDAY
SARANAC LAKE 15
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 10
SARANAC LAKE — The Red Storm came out on the right end of a slug-fest over the weekend, beating the Cougars.
The team scored 15 runs on 19 hits, with Cedar Rivers’ double and triple on three hits leading the way offensively for Saranac Lake, with Jon Kratts chipping in a home run.
Zyler Strack registered three hits, including one double for the Red Storm, while Ben Clark pitched six of seven innings in the win.
Saranac Lake 15, Northern Adirondack 10
NAC 003 001 6— 10 7 1
SLCS 1(10)4 000 0— 15 19 1
Lambert and Boulrice. Clark, Trieller (6), Clark (7) and Rivers. WP- Clark. LP- Lambert. 2B- Rivers (SLCS), Strack (SLCS), Munn (SLCS), Lambert (NAC), McGee (NAC), Damour (NAC). 3B- Rivers (SLCS). HR- Kratts (SLCS).
NON-LEAGUE
COBLESKILL-RICHMONDVILLE 9
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 0
COBLESKILL — The Cougars fell to their downstate opponent on a trip to Cooperstown.
“(Cobleskill-Richmondville) is a well-coached team who does a lot of the little things right,” Northeastern coach Jeff Norton said. “Kudos to them on throwing strikes, playing solid defense, and having smart at-bats all game.”
C-R’s Aaron Henry hit a single and a triple in the win, with Dylan Becker pitching the win.
Cobleskill-Richmondville 9, Northeastern Clinton 0
NCCS 000 000 0— 0 5 3
CSR 023 220 X— 9 8 1
Hemingway, Jo. Wells (2), Ji. Wells (4), Surprenant (5) and LaBarge.B. Becker, Maniscalco (3) and K. Henry. WP- Becker. LP- Hemingway. 3B- Henry (CSR).
