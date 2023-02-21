PLATTSBURGH — The Beekmantown boys' hockey team wrapped up a championship season in the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference on Saturday with a 7-0 win over Saranac, giving the Eagles a final 8-0 record in league play.
“It was a tremendous overall team performance from start to finish to end our regular-season schedule,” Beekmantown coach Justin Frechette said. “Again this afternoon, we were able to see six different goal scorers in the game and played great defense throughout, marking the 15th-consecutive period with no goals against as a team.
“Austin Doser earned his fifth-consecutive shutout performance, bringing his season total to seven shutouts. We look forward to continuing to improve as a team as we move into the playoff season.”
The Eagles grabbed a 3-0 lead in the first period on goals by Zach LaPier, Sam Bingel and Quinn Brandell.
It became 6-0 after two when Louis Sweenor, Luke Moser and Parker Broughton all scored.
Moser then closed out the scoring with 17 seconds left in the contest with a short-handed tally.
Moser, LaPier and Sweenor also picked up two assists each.
“Our puck management wasn't good and it hasn't been good the month of February,” Saranac coach Robby Knowles said. “Beekmantown is a very talented team and has the ability to win a state championship.
“We need to play more desperately and sacrificial in the playoffs or we won't move on.”
The Eagles, who are ranked second to Salmon River in the NYSPHSAA Division II poll, finished with a 54-21 shot advantage, with Doser turning away all 21 shots.
Joey Mitchell (34) and Shawn McLane (13), who played the third period, combined for 47 saves in the Saranac nets.
“We played a strong non-conference schedule when I look at the records of the teams we went up against,” Knowles said. “Hopefully, that will help us when we get into the post-season.”
Beekmantown 7, Saranac 0
SCS;0;0;0;—;0
BCS;3;3;1;—;7
First period- 1, BCS, LaPier (Moser). 2, BCS, Bingel (Moser). 3, BCS, Brandell (Sweenor).
Second period- 4, BCS, Sweenor (Bingel). 5, BCS, Moser (LaPier). 6, BCS, Broughton.
Third period- 7, BCS, Moser shg (LaPier, Sweenor).
Shots- Beekmantown 54, Saranac 21.
Saves- Doser, BCS, 21. Mitchell (34), McLane (13), SCS, 47.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 4
PLATTSBURGH 2
PLATTSBURGH — Winnie Simpson scored two goals and the Cougars closed out the regular season with a win.
“We didn't play our best game tonight, but give credit to NCCS,” PHS coach Joe Tolosky said. “They capitalized on their chances.”
The same two teams go at it tonight when the Section VII Tournament begins with the defending champion Cougars hosting the Hornets in the fourth/fifth game. The winner plays top seed Beekmantown in Thursday's semifinals.
Following a scoreless first period, NCCS grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second on goals by Simpson and Scott Wrye.
Carter Fredette made it 3-0 midway though the third before Braeden Calkins put the Hornets on the board.
But Simpson put the Cougars back on top by three goals less than a minute later.
PHS would close out the scoring on Jace Lacey's goal with 45 seconds remaining in the contest.
Peter Judkins made 23 saves in the NCCS nets and Owen Chapple stopped 21 for PHS.
It was also Senior Night for the Hornets.
“I'd like to thank our group of seniors — Aiden Nye, Graham Kramer, Jake Calkins, Gavyn Mitchell and Jace Lacey — for their commitment and dedication to PHS Hockey during their time as a Hornet,” Tolosky said. “The senior class is symbolic because, of with their help, our hockey program was able to continue.
“Congratulations to Jace Lacey on receiving the Hobey Baker High School Character Award, an honor in recognition of exemplary character and sportsmanship, and a distinction shared by some of the top hockey players nationwide.”
