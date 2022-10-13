KEENE VALLEY — Haylie Buysse and Vivian Smith scored first-half goals Wednesday as Keene blanked Indian Lake/Long Lake, 3-0, in Northern Soccer League play.
Buysse put the hosts ahead to stay just 6:42 into the game and Smith made it 2-0 with five minutes remaining in the opening half.
Molly Riggins then closed out the Keene scoring midway through the second half.
Isis Shaver made two saves to register the shutout as the hosts finished with a 23-2 shot advantage.
Haylie Puterko turned away 20 shots in the Indian Lake/Long Lake nets.
Keene 3, Indian Lake/Long Lake 0
Indian Lake/Long Lake 0 0 — 0
Keene 2 1 — 3
First half- 1, KCS, Buysse, 6:42. 2, KCS, Smith, 35:00.
Second half- 3, KCS, Riggins, 18:59.
Shots- Keene, 23-2.
Saves- Shaver, KCS, 2. Puterko, IL/LL, 20.
CHAZY 4
TICONDEROGA 2
TICONDEROGA — The Chazy girls’ soccer team joined the Chazy boys as NSL Division II champions.
Ava McAuliffe accounted for two goals and two assists for the Eagles (12-2-1, 11-1-1) in a 4-2 win over Ticonderoga.
“I can’t say enough good things about what our girls have accomplished,” Chazy coach John Tregan said. “They’ve earned every bit of this and should be proud of their season so far.”
Samantha Gonyo-LaFountain gave Chazy the lead 6:31 into the game before Jaelyn Whitford tied it for the Sentinels at 11:29. But Lexi Clark put the Eagles back in front to stay with just 1:51 left in the first half.
McAuliffe added two goals less than a minute apart midway through the second stanza to break it open.
Zowie Norton accounted for the second Ticonderoga goal five minutes following McAuliffe’s second goal.
Chazy 4, Ticonderoga 2
Chazy 2 2 — 4
Ticonderoga 1 1 — 2
First half- 1, CCRS, Gonyo-LaFountain (McAuliffe), 6:31. 2, TCS, Whitford (Moore), 11:29. 3, CCRS, Clark (McAuliffe), 38:09.
Second half- 4, CCRS, McAuliffe (Gonyo-LaFountain), 17:47. 5, CCRS, McAuliffe (Pratt), 18:16. 6, TCS, Norton, 23:00.
Shots- Chazy, 14-6.
Saves- Blair, CCRS, 4. Bechard, TCS, 10.
AUSABLE VALLEY 2
PLATTSBURGH 1
CLINTONVILLE — Brielle Laundree’s goal with 11 minutes gone in the second half gave the Patriots their win over the Hornets.
AuSable Valley took the early lead when Addie Stanley’s penalty kick opened the scoring 12:32 into the opening half.
But Plattsburgh drew even at the 27:30 mark on Isabella Miller’s goal.
Katie Rondeau picked up the win in net with four saves and Katelyn McCormick stopped nine shots for PHS.
“Our team played well on Senior Night,” AuSable Valley coach Lindsey Douglas said. “Credit to PHS for a hard-fought game.”
AuSable Valley 2, Plattsburgh 1
Plattsburgh 1 0 — 1
AuSable Valley 1 1 — 2
First half- 1, AVCS, Stanley pk, 12:32. 2, PHS, Miller, 27:30.
Second half- 3, AVCS, Laundree, 11:00.
Shots- AuSable Valley, 15-6.
Saves- McCormick, PHS, 9. Rondeau, AVCS, 4.
SARANAC 6
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 1
SARANAC — The Cougars gave the Chiefs a competitive first half, with the score tied at 1-all.
But then Sydney Myers took over.
Myers scored three goals and assisted on another in the second stanza as Saranac broke loose for five unanswered goals.
Leah Hamel and Aislyn Liberty also tallied in the second half, with Brenna Ducatte and Olivia Davis adding a couple of assists each.
Ducatte gave the Chiefs the lead in the first half, only to have Maddy Arno answer for NCCS.
Saranac finished with a 15-3 shot advantage.
Saranac 6, NCCS 1
NCCS 1 0 — 1
Saranac 1 5 — 6
First half- 1, SCS, Ducatte (Liberty). 2, NCCS, Arno.
Second half- 3, SCS, Hamel (Ducatte). 4, SCS, Myers (Davis). 5, SCS, Myers (Davis). 6, SCS, Liberty (Myers). 7, SCS, Myers (Ducatte).
Shots- Saranac, 15-3.
Saves- Damiani, SCS, 2. DuBois, NCCS, 9.
SETON CATHOLIC 6
LAKE PLACID 1
PLATTSBURGH — Kiera Levitt gave the Blue Bombers the lead with less than 11 minutes gone in the first half.
But it was all Seton Catholic after that as the Knights finished with a 24-3 edge in shots on goal and were led by Madyson Whalen’s three goals.
Abby Pearl added two goals and two assists for Seton Catholic and Monique Allen tallied once. The Knights held a 3-1 halftime lead.
“Tonight we were able to control most of the game and capitalized on the chances that we had,” Seton Catholic coach Ariel Masten said. “Our offensive players did a good job of putting pressure on Lake Placid’s defense in order to keep the ball in our offensive third.
“Lake Placid played hard throughout the entire game as they are dealing with a number of injuries.”
Seton Catholic 6, Lake Placid 1
Lake Placid 1 0 — 1
Seton Catholic 3 3 — 6
First half- 1, LPCS, Levitt, 10:44. 2, SC, Pearl (Hughes), 16:55. 3, SC, Allen (Pearl), 19:46. 4, SC, Whalen (own goal), 38:31.
Second half- 5, SC, Whalen (Pearl), 10:13. 6, SC, Pearl (Allen), 29:04. 7, SC, Whalen, 33:49.
Shots- Seton Catholic, 24-3.
Saves- Johnston, SC, 2, Anmemulie (12), Garrison (6), LPCS, 18.
MORIAH 3
SARANAC LAKE 0
SARANAC LAKE — Amelia Kazlo tallied two first-half goals to power the Vikings. The first was on a breakaway and the second off a cross into the box.
Erica Anderson added the third Moriah goal midway through the second half when the Red Storm failed to clear the ball out of danger.
Hannah Gaddor recorded the shutout in net for the Vikings with six saves, while Karlie Goetz was busier in the Saranac Lake nets with 16 stops.
Moriah 3, Saranac Lake 0
Moriah 2 1 — 3
Saranac Lake 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, MCS, Kazlo (Anderson), 2:25. 2, MCS, Kazlo (Huchro), 9:28.
Second half- 3, MCS, Anderson, 22:15.
Shots- Moriah, 19-8.
Saves- Goetz, SL, 16. Gaddor, MCS, 6.
SCHROON LAKE/NEWCOMB 3
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 1
SCHROON LAKE — Dakotah Cutting’s goal with 27:36 gone in the second half broke a 1-all tie and gave Schroon Lake/Newcomb a win on Senior Night.
Hannah Thompson scored shortly after, at 29:35, to give the hosts an insurance marker.
Thompson opened the scoring just 1:05 into the game before Johnsburg/Minerva tied it on a goal by Julia Morris with 12:05 left in the stanza.
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 3, Johnsburg/Minerva 1
Johnsburg/Minerva 1 0 — 1
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 1 2 — 3
First half- 1, SL/N, Thompson, 1:05. 2, J/M, Morris, 27:55.
Second half- 3, SL/N, Cutting (Anauo), 27:36. 4, SL/N, Thompson (Mieras), 29:35.
Shots- Schroon Lake/Newcomb, 27-4.
Saves- Talarico (1), Arnold (0), Kowal (0), SL/N, 1. Williams, J/M, 13.
BOYS
SARANAC 1
LAKE PLACID 1, OT
LAKE PLACID — Both teams scored a goal in the first half and that would prove to be all the scoring in the game.
Sebi Cecunjanin gave the Blue Bombers the lead at the 11:20 mark and then James Bova tied it for the Chiefs at 26:20.
Jordan Deforest made 14 saves in the Lake Placid nets and Matthew Hebert posted nine stops for Saranac.
“We weren’t competitive enough at midfield but Saranac’s Mason Brown, Korbin Cranford and Seth Petrashune fought hard for everything,” Lake Placid coach Stuart Hemsley said.
“Saranac pushed right to the end of double overtime, with Lake Placid’s Jordan Deforest the busier keeper with 14 saves.”
Saranac 1, Lake Placid 1, OT
Saranac 1 0 0 0 — 1
Lake Placid 1 0 0 0 — 1
First half- 1, LPCS, Cecunjanin, 11:20. 2, SCS, Bova, 26:20.
Shots- Saranac, 22-11.
Saves- Deforest, LPCS, 14. Hebert, SCS, 9.
PERU 3
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 1
PERU — The Nighthawks took the lead for good in the non-league contest when Dominic Falvo headed in a cross by Nate St. Louis with 7:04 gone in the first half.
Falvo and Hayden Lozier then added second-half goals for Peru before the visitors got on the board on Jon Snell’s penalty kick with 2:29 remaining in regulation.
Conner Perrotte was in net for the win and made eight saves.
Peru 3, Parishville-Hopkinton 1
Parishville-Hopkinton 0 1 — 1
Peru 1 2 — 3
First half- 1, PCS, Falvo (St. Louis), 7:04.
Second half- 2, PCS, Falvo (Manchester), 10:48. 3, PCS, Lozier (Edwards), 35:30. 4, P-H, Snell pk, 37:31.
Shots- Peru, 16-9.
Saves- Perrotte, PCS, 8. Phippen, P-H, 10.
