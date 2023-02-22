KEENE VALLEY — The Beavers took care of business in their opening round game of Class D Sectionals, as after only leading by four points at halftime they would make a second half surge to defeat the Orange, 36-20.
“We had very balanced scoring tonight. Freshman Liana Shambo had an excellent game with a game high 10 points and strong defense,” said Keene coach Joshua Whitney. “Indian/Long Lake made some excellent adjustments and gave us a run this evening.”
The Orange only trailed 14-10 at halftime on the road, but the Beaver trio of Shambo, Haylie Buysse and Marley Harmer were too much to contain down the stretch as they began to pull away.
“We threw the proverbial kitchen sink at them since they had already beaten us twice during the regular season,” Orange coach Eric McAuliffe said. “Our goal was to slow down Buysse and Harmer and to make somebody else beat us. Credit to Shambo for doing just that.”
Shambo would knock down two three-pointers in the contest to go with her 10 points, while Buysse would follow with nine points and Harmer with eight points.
Rhiannon Staniford would lead the Orange with seven points, including a three-pointer, while Kaitlyn Cannan would tally six points, hitting two shots from long range.
While Indian Lake/Long Lakes season has come to a close, McAuliffe still reflected on the positives he saw from his team throughout the year.
“We won eleven games this year which is more than we have in a decade,” McAuliffe said. “We’ve now won our division back-to-back years but now it's about taking that next step and close that gap to be competitive with the rest of Class D.”
For Keene, their season will roll on as they now advance to a quarterfinal matchup at Seton Catholic today, at 6 p.m.
—
Keene 36, Indian Lake/Long Lake 20
Indian Lake/Long Lake (20)
Sotomayor 2-1-5, Hample 1-0-2, Cannan 2-0-6, Staniford 3-0-7. TOTALS:
Keene (36)
Van Ness 0-0-0, Shambo 4-0-10, Harmer 4-0-8, Buysse 4-1-9, Jones 2-0-4, Whitney 0-0-0, Nelson 0-0-0, ***Tremblay 2-0-5***. TOTALS: 16-1-36
Halftime- KCS, 14-10.
3-point field goals- Indian Lake/Long Lake (3) Canaan 2, Staniford. Keene (3) Shambo 2, Tremblay.
EAGLES ADVANCE WITH DOMINANT WIN OVER PANTHERS
BOLTON — Jane Pfau, Jadyn Egloff and the rest of the Eagles were determined not to fall in the first round of Class D sectional play Tuesday night, as the duo combined for 30 points in the team’s home win over the Panthers, 57-30.
While Bolton may have nabbed an opening-round, lopsided victory, things were actually much closer at one point than the score would suggest. Crown Point trailed just 18-9 at the half, but following the intermission Bolton would outscore their opponent 39-21 for the run-away victory.
“Jane Pfau had a huge third quarter scoring 11 of her 17 points,” said Bolton coach Luke Schweickert. “Our defense came alive in the third quarter. I'm proud of the resilience our team showed.”
While Pfau led the team with 17, she would certainly see some help scoring the rock as eight different Eagles would record at least one point. Egloff would post 13 points, Maillie Kelley would come in with seven points and Riley Huck and Ila Hubert would each score six as some of the top contributors to the opening-round victory.
Even though their season concluded with the loss Tuesday, Abagale LaMotte and Marissa Duprey left it all on the floor, combining for 17 of the team’s 30 points.
Bolton now advances to a quarterfinal matchup on the road against Lake Placid today, at 6 p.m.
