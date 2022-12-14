KEENE — A sigh of relief could be heard from the Keene bench as the final whistle sounded. The Beavers would find themselves on the winning side of a 42-41 score in an uptempo game packed with excitement from the opening whistle.
With Keene holding a 24-19 halftime lead, none could expect what was in store when the teams returned to the court. As both teams would find success from the 3-point line, making four each, as the pace increased as neither team let off the gas racing to the end.
Haylie Buysse led all scorers with 23 points, making three of her team’s 3-pointers. Marley Harmer had her hands on everything with eight rebounds, five assists and three steals. Addi VanNess was second on her team with eight points, adding four steals.
Bolton’s Jane Pfau was one who found the right shot at the right time, leading her team with 20 points, and making all four 3-pointers. Jadynn Egloff added 10 points in the hard fought contest.
“Keene played great team basketball and was able to move the ball up the court well,” Eagles coach Cori Anne Favro said. “It was beautiful basketball to watch, the team played extremely well together and their defense was tough.”
“I was very proud of the team tonight, our ball movement was unmatched and our defense held strong to keep the win. Bolton played a great game and it was so close up until the final buzzer. Neither team could let off the gas for a moment. A nail biter till the end.”
—
Keene 42, Bolton 41
Bolton (41)
Egloff 0-2-10, Pfau 4-0-20, LaBrecque 0-3-5, Kelly 0-1-5, Huck 0-1-1, Trowbridge 0-0-0, Navitsky 0-0-0, Anand 0-0-0,Moskov 0-0-0, Williams 0-0-0, Ward 0-0-0. TOTALS: 4-6-41.
Keene (42)
VanNess 0-0-8, Harmer 1-0-7, Buysse 3-2-23, A Smith 0-0-4, Lavallee 0-0-0, Shambo 0-0-0, A Smith 0-0-0, Jones 0-0-0. TOTALS: 4-2-42.
Halftime- Keene, 24-19.
3-point field goals- BCS (4) Pfau 4. KCS (4) Busse 3, Harmer.
Seton Catholic 49
Willsboro 12
PLATTSBURGH — Grace Trombley had a double-double as the Knights defended home court in a 49-12 victory over the visiting Warriors.
It all started in the first half, as Seton Catholic could do no wrong offensively. The first half saw the Knights enter the break with a 37-8 lead. The second half would be a more defensive struggle as the scoring was limited to 12-4 in favor of the host.
Trombley wasn’t alone in helping secure the win. Madyson Whalen was second on the team with nine points while Abby Pearl added eight. Every Knight that stepped on the court against Willsboro contributed on both ends of the floor, said coach Keagen Briggs.
Warrior Mallory Arnold led her team with four points scored.
“We did a good job controlling the tempo of this game and we used our defense to create a lot of good opportunities on the other end,” Briggs said. “After tough losses in three very competitive games, it was nice to get ourselves into the win column.”
—
Seton Catholic 49, Willsboro 12
Willsboro (12)
Le. Nolette 0-0-0, Arnold 2-0-4, Benway 0-0-0, Reithel 0-0-0, Lac. Nolette 1-0-2, Martin 0-0-0, Belzile 2-0-4, Harrison 0-2-2, Lan. Nolette 0-0-0. TOTALS: 5-2-12.
Seton Catholic (49)
Hughes 0-3-3, Langlois 1-1-3, Whalen 4-1-9, Trombley 6-2-14, Rock Perez 1-0-2, Allen 0-0-0, Conti 3-0-6, Lawliss 0-0-0 Johnston 2-0-4, Pearl 4-0-8. TOTALS: 21-7-49.
Halftime- Seton Catholic, 37-8.
Boquet Valley 53
Chazy 31
CHAZY — Abby Schwoebel was a force to be reckoned with as the Griffins topped the Eagles, 53-31.
It was only close in the opening minutes as Boquet Valley fell into a rhythm, finding themselves up 10 at the break, 27-17. The second half would be more of the same as the Griffins kept Chazy at arms length to cruise to a 20 point victory.
Schwoebel was all over the court as she led all players with 24 points, six coming from behind the arc. Ella Lobdell and Alexia Caputo scored eight each.
Kassidy Turek led the Eagles in 13 points scored, with Carly LaPierre adding seven. Every player that stepped on the court for Chazy found the bottom of the net.
—
Boquet Valley 53, Chazy 31
Boquet Valley (53)
Schwoebel 8-6-24, Lobdell 4-0-8, Caputo 4-0-8, Pulsifer 2-0-4, Bisselle 2-0-4, Reynolds 1-0-2, Smith 1-0-2, Denton 0-1-1. TOTALS: 22-7-53.
Chazy (31)
Turek 6-1-13, LaPierre 3-1-7, Dunbar 1-0-3, Langlois 1-0-2, Gonyo-Lafountain 1-0-2, Schwartz 0-2-2, Columbus 0-2-2. TOTALS: 11-6-31.
Halftime- Boquet Valley, 27-17.
3-point field goals- BVCS (2) Schwoebel 2. CCRS (3) Turek 2, Dunbar.
BOYS
AuSable Valley 46
Ticonderoga 25
TICONDEROGA — The Sentinels were kept off balance all night as the Patriots came in and walked out with a 46-25 victory.
It all started at tipoff as AuSable flustered Ti throughout the contest. After finding themselves in an early deficit, the Sentinels were able to crawl back to within single digits by halftime. It would be the closest they would get as the Patriots took off in the second half, outscoring the Sentinels 25-13 to close out the game.
Korvin Dixon had another monster game for the visitors with a game high 21 points, a majority coming inside the paint. Teammate Carson Garcia hit what Ti coach Joe Defayette called “timely threes” on his way to nine points, to stop any potential momentum swings in favor of the Sentinels.
Kam Viglioti and Thomas Montalbano were leading scorers for Ti scoring nine points each, as the offense couldn’t find its footing all game.
“AuSable’s pressure got us out of rhythm to start the game,” Defayette said. “We were able to cut the lead to 9 at the half. AuSable was able to go on another run to start the 3rd and we were never able to respond offensively.”
—
AuSable Valley 46, Ticonderoga 25
AuSable Valley (46)
D. Bombard 0-0-0, Rein 0-0-0, Kol. Dixon 4-0-9, Kor. Dixon 9-2-21, Laundree 2-1-6, Garcia 3-0-9, Rock 0-0-0, H. Bombard 0-0-0, Thwaits 0-1-1, Inglish 0-0-0, Brown 0-0-0, MacDougal 0-0-0. TOTALS: 18-4-46.
Ticonderoga (25)
Lauzon 0-0-0, L. Smith 0-0-0, A. Smith 1-0-3, Montalbano 4-0-9, Vigliotti 4-1-9, Drinkwine 1-0-2, Mosier 0-0-0, Perron 0-0-0, Swajger 1-0-2. TOTALS: 11-1-25.
Halftime- AuSable Valley, 21-12.
3-point field goals- AVCS (6) Garcia 3, Laundree, Kol. Dixon, Kor. Dixon.
MONDAY
GIRLS
Schroon Lake 65
Lake George 23
LAKE GEORGE — The Wildcats exploded on the road offensively Monday, scoring 65 points, including knocking down eight three-pointers, to top the Warriors. Allison Baker led the way with 23 points, as the Wildcats now continue their undefeated start to the season, at 2-0.
“The girls did a great job playing team defense and sharing the ball,” Schroon Lake coach Jeff Cutting said.
The Wildcats assisted on 20 of their 26 field goals in the contest, with Saige Shaugnessy leading the group in the stat, with seven assists. While Shaugnessy was dishing, Baker was scoring, as she would make four of the team’s eight baskets from long-range.
Dakotah Cutting would also finish one steal short of a triple double, 13 pts, 12 rebs, 9 steals, in her team’s win.
—
Schroon Lake 65, Lake George 23
Schroon Lake (65)
D. Cutting 6-1-13, Timmer 0-3-3, DeZalia 0-0-0, Emmert 1-0-3, Phillips 2-0-4, Hartwell 0-0-0, K. Cutting 2-0-4, Mieras 2-0-6, Shaugnessy 4-0-9, Lussier 0-0-0, Baker 9-1-23. TOTALS: 26-5-65.
Lake George (23)
Fisher 4-2-10, Cambell 0-0-0, Popa 2-1-5, Ehmann 0-2-2, Stanco 0-0-0, Dean 1-2-4, Seh 0-2-2, Olden 0-0-0. TOTALS: 7-9-23.
Halftime- Schroon Lake 38, Lake George 4.
3-point field goals- SL (8) Baker 4, Mieras 2, Emmert, Shaugnessy.
Keene 38
Indian Lake/Long Lake 16
INDIAN LAKE — The Beavers found a rhythm on the road as they found a 38-16 victory over the host Orange.
Keene found themselves playing double, as they scored 18 in both halves of play. Their defense picked up in the second as they held Indian Lake/Long Lake to only six points scored.
Haylie Buysse had an impressive night offensively as she led all scorers with 16 points, making all of Keene’s 3-pointers. Marley Harmer added 12 points in the winning effort.
Kaitlyn Cannan did all she could for the host Orange, as she led her team with nine points scored, which included one made from downtown.
—
Keene 38, Indian Lake/Long Lake 16
Keene (38)
VaNess 0-0-4, LaVallee 0-0-2, Harmer 0-0-12, Buysse 3-3-16, A. Smith 0-0-4, V. Smith 0-0-0, Jones 0-0-0. TOTALS: 3-3-38.
Indian Lake/Long Lake (16)
Zumparo 1-0-5, Cannan 1-2-9, Sandiford 0-0-2. TOTALS: 2-2-16.
Halftime- Keene, 18-10.
3-point field goals- KCS (3) Buysse 3. IL/LL (2) Zumparo, Canaan.
Peru 49
Lake Placid 31
LAKE PLACID — The Nighthawks were able to get their first win of the season Monday night and even more impressively, they were able to get it on the road, in Lake Placid. Led by Resse Duprey’s 17 points, the Nighthawks were able to top the Lady Blue Bombers, 49-31, handing them their first loss of the season.
Peru was in control from the opening tip, as they were able to outscore Lake Placid, 12-3, in the opening quarter. At the half they extended their advantage to 29-9 and after three quarters Peru continued to hold that 20-point margin, 41-21.
Duprey would finish as the high-scorer in the game overall, with 17 points. Coming in behind her was fellow Nighthawk teammate Vanessa Lawyer, who posted 13 points.
Nadia Phillip would lead the Blue Bombers in scoring, tallying 13 points in the contest, however it wouldn’t be enough as the group would fall at home.
—
Peru 49, Lake Placid 31
Peru (49)
Duprey 7-3-17, Lawyer 5-2-13, Z. Snider 3-1-7, D. Snider 1-1-4, Gushlaw-Mirville 1-1-3, Berry 1-1-3, Brousseau 1-0-2, Prescott 0-0-0, Corral 0-0-0. TOTALS: 19-9-49.
Lake Placid (31)
Phillip 4-5-13, Coursen 5-0-10, Marvin 2-0-4, Ahmemulic 1-0-2, Crawford 1-0-2, Smith 0-0-0, Cecunjanin 0-0-0, Jordon 0-0-0, Light 0-0-0. TOTALS: 13-5-31.
Halftime- Peru, 29-9.
3-point field goals- PCS (2) D. Snider, Lawyer.
BOYS
Crown Point 58
Fort Ann 44
CROWN POINT — The Panthers quartet of Trevor Harris, Reese Pertak, Cole Potter and Alex Stone took over Monday night, combining for 54 of the teams 58 points in their squads non-conference win over the visiting Cardinals.
“We put a premium on starting fast to open the game and then winning the 3rd quarter, we were able to do both of those things tonight,” Crown Point coach Jason Hughes said. “We know Fort Ann did not have their best product, they were missing a couple key guys that could have changed the game, but we are happy with any non-league win, especially against a Section 2 program.”
While Crown Point was only able to hold a slight edge at halftime, leading 20-17, they used a strong third quarter to help pull away from Fort Ann.
Harris would lead the Panthers, with 20 points, followed by Pertak’s 15 points. Javier Hernandez, 18 points, and Callon Sutfliff, 14 points, would combine for 32 of the Cardinal’s 44 points.
—
Crown Point 58, Fort Ann 44
Fort Ann (44)
Hernandez 8-1-18, Sutliff 5-2-14, D. Brown 3-0-6, G. Brown 1-2-4, Cutter 2-0-2, Stranahan 0-0-0, Stowhas 0-0-0, Lunt 0-0-0. TOTALS: 18-5-44.
Crown Point (58)
Harris 8-3-20, Pertak 7-0-15, Potter 4-0-10, Stone 3-1-9, J. Russell 1-0-2, R. Russell 1-0-2, Woods 0-0-0, Beeman 0-0-0. TOTALS: 24-4-58.
Halftime- Crown Point, 20-17
3-point field goals- FA (3) Sutliff 2, Hernandez. CP (6) Potter 2, Stone 2, Harris, Pertak.
Fort Ann 57
Crown Point 29
CROWN POINT — The Panthers had to swallow a tough loss at home Monday, as the visiting Cardinals were able to pull away after the first quarter for a dominant, 57-29, victory.
“They all played hard on both ends of the floor,” Crown Point coach Chris Mazzotte said. “Very physical game from both teams, the girls never gave up despite losing two girls to fouls in the fourth. We are still struggling as a team to put points on the board.”
Things were tightly contested early-on, as Fort Ann held a narrow, 13-11, lead at the end of the first quarter. However, Crown Point would be outscored, 12-2, in the second quarter then again, 24-9, in the fourth which would be the true difference makers in the contest.
Angel Aratare had a solid game for the Cardinals, leading all scorers with 21. However, it wasn’t a one girl show out there as every player that saw court time for the Cardinals recorded at least one point.
Gabrielle Mazzotte left it all on the floor for Crown Point, posting a double-double of 17 points and 14 rebounds. However, after this loss, Crown Point is still searching for that first victory, falling to 0-3.
—
Fort Ann 57, Crown Point 29
Fort Ann (57)
Cody 2-0-5, Burch 0-1-1, Aratare 10-1-21, Sharron 1-4-6, Freeburn 2-2-6, Wright 2-3-7, Hardy 1-0-2, Gadway 3-1-7, Lallobulli 1-0-2. TOTALS: 22-12-57.
Crown Point (29)
Thomas 0-0-0, Mazzotte 4-8-17, M. Duprey 0-0-0, Greenan 1-2-4, LaMotte 3-2-8, Thomsen 0-0-0, B. Duprey 0-0-0. TOTALS: 8-12-29.
Halftime- Fort Ann, 25-13.
3-point field goals- FA (1) Cody. CP (1) Mazzotte.
FRIDAY
GIRLS
Moriah 39
Ticonderoga 31
TICONDEROGA — Hannah Gaddor continued her solid start to the young season Friday, as her 21-point performance helped lead the Vikings past the Sentinels, on the road, 39-31. Thanks to her double-digit outing, the Vikings were able to hang on for the win, which now moves their record back to .500 this season, at 2-2.
“Both teams played great defense throughout the game. Moriah was able to get three quick baskets just before halftime which proved to be the difference,” Ticonderoga coach Dan Dorsett said. “We were able to cut the lead and actually won the second half but could not get closer than four points in the fourth quarter.”
Cassidy Mattison was doing everything she could to keep Ticonderoga in the contest, scoring 13 points, including knocking down two three-pointers. However, it wouldn’t be enough to overcome the group’s early deficit, as they take the loss and move their season record to now 1-4 overall.
—
Moriah 39, Ticonderoga 31
Moriah (39)
Gaddor 21, Marcil 1-2-4, Harrington 0-0-0, Eichen 2-2-6, Nephew 0-0-0, Anderson 0-0-0, Belden 0-0-0, Bosarge 0-2-2, Trow 2-0-4, Mascarenes 1-0-2. TOTALS: 14-11-39.
Ticonderoga (31)
Moore 3-0-7, Dorsett 1-1-4, Mattison 5-6-13, Sutphen 0-1-1, Charboneau 0-0-0, Whitford 0-0-0, Pound 0-0-0, Bechard 2-2-6. TOTALS: 11-5-31.
Halftime- Moriah, 17-8.
3-point field goals- TCS (4) Mattison 2, Moore, Dorsett.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.