Battle of the Burgh 12U Champs

The TV Selects 12U team won its division of the Battle of the Burgh. From left to right are (back row) manager Tony Healey, Jr, Gary Mills, coach Paul Bradt, Tate Kindlon, Myles Irvis, Ryan Poirier, Sammy Spector, coach Michael O’Connell, (front row) Eamon McClain, Jake Bradt, Sheamus Healey, Evan O’Connell and Carter Daggett. (Photo provided)

