The TV Selects 12U team won its division of the Battle of the Burgh. From left to right are (back row) manager Tony Healey, Jr, Gary Mills, coach Paul Bradt, Tate Kindlon, Myles Irvis, Ryan Poirier, Sammy Spector, coach Michael O’Connell, (front row) Eamon McClain, Jake Bradt, Sheamus Healey, Evan O’Connell and Carter Daggett. (Photo provided)
Battle of the Burgh 12U Champs
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
PLATTSBURGH [mdash] Elizabeth N. "Betty" Botten, 85, of the Butler Road passed away Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at her home with her loving family by her side under the care of Hospice of the North Country. She was born in Plattsburgh on Feb. 13, 1936, the daughter of Herman and Marion (Rollie…
WILLSBORO [mdash] Keith Sherman Whitford passed away Aug. 10, 2021, with his loving wife by his side after a long and hard battle with cancer. He survived by his wife Renee, daughters Alexia and Kacie, parents Roy and LeeAnne Whitford, sister Kinsey (Stacy) Whitford, in-laws Bob and Becky Pr…
Most Popular
Articles
- Police Log: Aug. 7, 2021
- Prosecutors push to sentence SUNY Plattsburgh hacker to four years in prison
- 'Kicking misogyny and racism in the teeth': Common Council historically diverse
- 'Dr. Fauci,' a New York Times bestseller for Plattsburgh author
- North Stars primed for new EFL season
- CVPH changes pre-procedure COVID-19 testing requirements
- Clinton County car show expands in second year
- Port Henry marina gets new life as Bridgeview Harbour
- Police Log: Aug. 3, 2021
- Police Log: Aug. 12, 2021
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.