BOYS
Chazy 53
Keene 44
Chazy 53, Keene 44
Keene (44)
Caito 3-0-9, Harmer 0-0-0, Morrelli 6-5-17, Sprague 2-2-8, Robjent 1-0-3, Lopez 1-1-3, Jacobson 2-0-4. TOTALS: 15-8-44
Chazy (53)
LaBarge 3-0-6, McAfee 5-1-14, Salimando 2-0-4, Foster 7-3-17, Pratt 0-0-0, Cross 0-0-0. TOTALS: 23-4-53
Halftime- CCRS, 26-22
3 point goals- Keene (6) Caito 3, Sprague 2, Robjent 1. Chazy (3) Dwyer 2, McAfee 1
Boquet Valley 70
Lake Placid 44
Boquet Valley 70, Lake Placid 44
LP (44)
Colby 4-0-9, Cecunjanin 6-0-12, Murphy 0-0-0, Hayes 3-0-6, Wylie 0-0-0, Kondrat 0-0-0,
Byrne 0-0-0, Wright 0-0-0, Jordan 4-0-8, Wood 3-0-6. TOTALS: 20-0-44
BV (70)
Wekin 0-0-0, Hooper 5-5-17, Burdo 9-0-20, Buehler 0-0-0, Gay 1-3-5, Leibeck 4-0-10,
Rice 5-5-15, Egglefield 1-0-2, Phinney 1-0-2. TOTALS: 26-13-70
Halftime- Boquet Valley, 33-14
3 point goals- Boquet Valley 5 Lake Placid 1
Crown Point 75
Willsboro 29
Crown Point 75, Willsboro 29
CP (75)
J. Russell 5-0-12, Potter 6-1-16, Pertak 4-0-11, Beeman 2-0-4, Harris 11-0-27, R. Russell 1-0-2,
Stone 0-0-0, Woods 0-0-0, Taylor 1-0-3, Evens 0-0-0. TOTALS: 30-1-75
WCS (29)
Merrill 7-0-16, Lee 3-0-7, Jaquish 2-0-4, Crowningshield 0-2-2, Hathaway 0-0-0, Aubin 0-0-0,
Gagnier 0-0-0. TOTALS: 12-2-29
3 point goals- CP (14) J Russell 2, Potter 3, Pertak 3, Harris 5, Taylor 1, Willsboro (3) Merrill 2, Lee 1
Ticonderoga 38
AuSable Valley 30
Ticonderoga 38, AuSable Valley 30
TCS (38)
Lauzon 0-0-0, L. Smith 0-0-0, A. Smith 1-2-5, Crammond 0-0-0, Montalbano 4-2-11, Viglotti 5-2-12, Belden 1-0-2, Drinkwine 0-0-0, Mosier 0-0-0, Perrow 1-0-2, Swagger 3-0-6. TOTALS: 15-6-38
AVCS (30)
Rein 0-0-0, Kol. Dixon 1-0-2, Kor. Dixon 5-2-13, Laundree 2-0-4, Garcia 3-0-7, Rock 0-0-0, Dupuis 1-0-2, H. Bombard 1-0-2, Thwaits 0-0-0, Brown 0-0-0, Macdougal 0-0-0, Murphy 0-0-0. TOTALS: 13-2-30
Halftime- AuSable Valley, 19-15
3 point goals- AuSable Valley (2) Kor. Dixon, Garcia. TCS (2) A. Smith, Montalbano.
NCCS 63
NAC 60
Northeastern Clinton 63, Northern Adirondack 60
NCCS (63)
Brown 7-0-15, Prairie 0-2-2, Sisco 0-0-0, Billiter 0-0-0, Magoon 1-0-2, Castine 6-1-13, Manor 4-4-14, Garrow 6-1-17. TOTALS: 24-8-63
NAC (60)
Taylor 0-0-0, Lagree 2-0-5, B.Boulrice 4-1-12, Lambert 1-0-2, Damour 4-0-8, M.Boulrice 9-3-23, Magoon 4-2-10, Carter 0-0-0, Benware 0-0-0. TOTALS: 24-6-60
Halftime- NCCS, 29-28
3 point goals- NCCS (7) Garrow 4, Manor 2, Brown - NAC (6) B.Boulrice 3, M.Boulrice 2, Lagree
GIRLS
Bolton 57
Lake Placid 51
Bolton 57, Lake Placid 51
LP (51)
Smith 1-0-2, Cecunjanin 2-0-5, Ahmemulic 1-0-2, Marvin 1-2-4, Crawford 8-5-21, Jordan 1-0-2, Coursen 6-0-15. TOTALS: 20-7-51
Bolton (57)
Egloff 7-5-20, Hubert 4-0-9, Pfau 1-2-5, Huck 1-0-3, Kelley 6-4-16, Moskov 2-0-4, Figueroa 0-0-0. TOTALS: 21-11-57
Halftime- Lake Placid, 30-24
3 point goals- Bolton (4) Egloff, Hubert, Pfau, Huck; Lake Placid (4) Coursen 3, Cecunjanin 1
NAC 59
Beekmantown 39
Northern Adirondack 59, Beekmantown 39
BCS (39)
K. Castine 0-0-0, G. McCasland 3-0-8, R. Gregoire 4-0-8, P. Parliament 6-1-13, A. Dutil 1-0-2, A. Proper 1-0-2, B. Mesec 1-0-3, L. Chapman 0-2-0, L. Barnes 0-0-0. TOTALS: 16-4-39
NAC (59)
M. LaBarge 5-3-15, M. Peryea 2-1-5, A. Moore 1-0-3, A. McDonald 2-0-4, I. Gilmore 1-0-2, H. Gilmore 1-0-2, S. Charland 1-0-2, A. Peryea 7-5-20, E. Hatch 2-2-6. TOTALS: 22-11-59
Halftime- NAC, 26-17
3 point goals- Beekmantown (3) G. McCasland 2, B. Mesec 1 - NAC (4) M. LaBarge 2, A. Moore 1, A. Peryea 1
