BEEKMANTOWN — The Adirondack Coast Basketball camp once again produced a bunch of smiles and echoes of laughter at Beekmantown High School.
The camp, organized by Tom Lacey and the several longtime camp counselors, was host to hundreds of area boys and girls the past two weeks offering skill sessions, fitness and competition.
“It was excellent,” Lacey said.
“The committee donations have been outstanding. We can’t do it without them. Can’t do without the sponsors and the staff.”
Lacey, a Plattsburgh native, said he always wanted to give back to the community that’s given so much to him.
He grew up in a poor family that couldn’t afford for him to go to camps. He wants to make sure that doesn’t happen to any kid.
Kids ranging from third grade to 12th grade attend the camp all for free.
Some of them, like Nate Parliament, have attended the camp since the beginning.
“It’s kind of awesome,” Parliament said.
“I remember being little and looking up to the older guys. Now, I’m the one they look up to. It’s great having them come up to me and ask questions.”
Lacey wanted to make special mention of the sponsors that help run the camp and allow it to be free. There are over 60 sponsors for the camp. Fesette Realty and Plattsburgh Paving have been with the camp since its inception in 2016.
One of those sponsors, Brant Lake Basketball Camp, offered $200 off campers from Adirondack Coast Basketball Camp. Lacey was keen to mention the offer from Greg Koubek a former Duke star.
While this week was for the boys, the girls had a camp last week that was coordinated by Jasmine Piper.
“They were outstanding,” Lacey said.
“New York Liberty gave us 20 tickets right underneath the basket. So we have 20 people going to the game and we got a lot of donations from people.”
The culminating event was a basketball game against Team Canada, a team coming from Quebec. In all previous years, Canada had defeated Adirondack Coast.
That changed this year. Both the varsity girls and boys won their respective games.
But, it’s not the game that matters in the end. Everyone had fun and enjoyed themselves as they had the entire camp.
It’s what makes the camp great, said Lacey.
“Just seeing them smile makes me smile,” he said.
“You know, and that’s a smile on their face. and having them say thank you to everyone, all the coaches. That’s what it’s all about. and if they’re not basketball players, eventually they’ll find their niche.”
Many camp attendees said they had a blast.
Ian, one of the camp goers, said he had so much fun that he’s not sure what to do with camp being over. He’s planning to attend the camp next year and is excited for it.
First year attendee, sixth grader, Michael Reed said it’s the most fun he’s had in basketball.
With his first year completed, he summed up returning in one word.
“Definitely.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.