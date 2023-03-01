BOYS
Moriah 65
Ticonderoga 30
TCS (30)
Lauron 0-0-0, L. Smith 0-1-1, A. Smith 5-4-17, Crammond 0-0-0, Montalbano 0-0-0, Vigliotti 0-2-2, Belden 0-0-0, Drinkwine 0-0-0, Mosier 0-0-0, Perron 0-0-0, Swagger 5-0-10. TOTALS: 10-7-30
MCS (65)
Fleury 1-0-2, B. Olcott 4-0-9, Swan 6-0-13, Whitman 2-0-4, Pelkey 0-0-0, McGinness 3-0-7,
Allen 5-1-13, Gilbo 3-0-6, Demarais 3-0-6, Sherman 0-0-0, Ouelette 1-0-2, D. Olcott 1-1-3. TOTALS: 29-2-65
Halftime- Moriah, 36-11
3 point goals- MCS. 2 TCS. 3
NAC 61
NCCS 58
Northern Adirondack 61, Northeastern Clinton 58
NAC (61)
Taylor 0-0-0, Lagree 2-0-6, B. Boulrice 6-3-19, Lambert 1-0-2, Spooner 0-0-0, Demour 4-0-8, M. Boulrice 5-2-12, Magoon 6-0-12, King 0-0-0, Carter 1-0-2, Dyer 0-0-0, Benware 0-0-0, Z. Taylor, V 0-0-0. Taylor 0-0-0, Tucker 0-0-0, King 0-0-0. TOTALS: 24-5-61
NCCS (58)
Brown 6-5-21, Prairie 1-2-5, Sisco 0-0-0, Biliter 0-0-0, Magoon 2-0-4, Castine 4-0-8-, Manor 5-2-12, Garrow 2-3-8, Turner 0-0-0, Rabideau 0-0-0. TOTALS: 20-12-58
Halftime- NAC, 25-21
3 point goals- NCCS 4 Brown 2 , Garrow, Prairie NAC 6 B. Boulrice 4, Lagree 2
