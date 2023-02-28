Girls
Seton Catholic 56
Chazy 21
—
Seton Catholic 56, Chazy 21
Chazy (21)
Howell 2-0-6, Langlois 0-0-0, Turek 1-1-3, Dunbar 0-0-0, Lapierre 3-0-6, McChesney 0-0-0, Jarus 0-0-0, Schwartz 0-0-0, Gonyo 2-1-6, Rotella 0-0-0, Columbus 0-0-0. TOTALS: 8-2-21
Seton Catholic (56)
Hughes 1-2-4, Langlois 0-0-0, Whalen 7-1-17, Allen 1-0-2, Trombley 3-7-13, Rock-Perez 0-0-0, Conti 2-1-6, Lawliss 0-0-0, Johnston 2-0-4, Pearl 5-0-10. TOTALS: 21-11-56
Halftime- Seton Catholic, 28-11
3 point goals- Seton(3)- Whalen 2, Conti Chazy (3) Howell 2, Gonyo
Boquet Valley 47
Schroon Lake 28
—
Boquet Valley 47, Schroon Lake 28
Schroon Lake (28)
D. Cutting 2-4-8, Timmer 0-0-0, Emmert 0-0-0, Phillips 1-0-3, Hartwell 0-0-0, M. Cutting 1-0-2, Baker 2-0-4, Mieras 1-4-6, Shaughnessy 2-1-5, Arnold 0-0-0, Dezalia 0-0-0.TOTALS: 9-9-28
Boquet Valley (47)
Conley 0-0-0, Lindsay 0-0-0, Olcott 0-0-0, Pulsifer 0-0-0, Schwoebel 4-1-9, C. Reynolds 1-1-3, Bisselle 0-0-0, Lobdell 8-2-18, G. Reynolds 0-0-0, Hickey 0-0-0, Smith 0-0-0, Caputo 6-1-13,
Denton 2-0-4. TOTALS: 21-5-47
Halftime- Boquet Valley, 24-12
3 point goals- Schroon Lake (1) Phillips
Boys
Beekmantown 70
Saranac 37
—
Beekmantown 70, Saranac 37
Saranac (37)
Yanulavich 0-0-0, McCoy 2-0-4, Pecor 0-0-0, Cayea 0-0-0, Cranford 1-0-2, DeAngelo 2-0-4, Dandrow-Pellerin 2-0-4, Bova 0-0-0, Spear 0-0-0, Spaulding 0-1-1, Pierce 4-2-10, Clark 0-0-0, Kiroy 0-0-0, Lucia 0-0-0, Duffield 5-2-12. TOTALS: 16-5-37
Beekmantown (70)
Mosley 1-0-2, Viay 0-0-0, Sorrell o-o-0, Francois 0-0-0, LaBorde 0-0-0, Beebe 0-0-0, J. Sand 3-3-11, Mannix 5-3-14, Dixon 2-0-4, Parliament 5-2-13, Beauregard 2-0-5, Burgin 6-0-12, N. Sand 1-2-4, Bronson 2-0-5. TOTALS: 27-10-70
Halftime- Beekmantown, 30-22
3 point goals- Beekmantown: J. Sand -2, Mannix, Parliament, Beauregard, Bronson.
