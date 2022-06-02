Today, an exciting day of softball and baseball is bound to take place in the North Country.
Four Section VII teams will compete, with two or more set to go at it on Saturday in the NYSPHSAA sub-regional and regional games. Both the Peru baseball and softball teams will take on opponents outside of Plattsburgh, while the Ticonderoga boys and AuSable Valley girls will play on the SUNY Plattsburgh campus.
Later in the week, on Saturday, Crown Point baseball and Bolton/Schroon Lake softball take on their opponents again on the SUNY Plattsburgh fields. If any Section VII teams win today, they would also be playing on Saturday, in various locations.
TODAY
CLASS B BASEBALL
Happening at the same time as the Class C baseball game, this matchup between Peru and Section X’s Salmon River will go down at St. Lawrence University in Canton at 4 p.m.
A dominant force all season long, the 18-2 Nighthawks look to down the Shamrocks in the Class B subregional game after defeating Plattsburgh High, 6-2, last Thursday.
They’ve been led through most of the season by Ryan Maggy, Zach O’Connell, and others like Ethan Lawrence, Wyatt Premore and Landen Duprey.
“The kids have been coming to practice and still working hard. They want to come back here and play on Saturday at Chip Cummings,” coach Brian Marino said.
After a first round bye, the top-seeded Peru squad took down Saranac, 17-4, in the semifinal matchup. In that game, Maggy and O’Connell hit back-to-back home runs to really pound in the win.
In this game, Marino said the key to a win is going to be defense.
“We’re going to have to play defense behind Wyatt,” he said. “He’s done a good job for us all year and we can’t make him throw more pitches than three outs an inning. I think our offense will be good, we’ve just got to play defense behind Wyatt and make the plays.”
For the Shamrocks, they completed a season turnaround, finishing 13-4, with a win over Canton, 5-3, in the Section X Class B final. Some noteworthy players include pitcher Caiden Cartier, Rick Chatland and Luke Miller.
Scouting-wise, Marino said it’s been somewhat difficult to get information on the Shamrocks.
“We’ve really gotten minimal information, we know they have a good pitcher, the Cartier kid,” Marino said. “From what we hear, he throws hard but not harder than anything we’ve seen in our section. They’ve got a couple of kids who are hitting in the mid .300s, so we have a couple of names that we know we have to look out for when they come up.”
If the Nighthawks down the Shamrocks, they will be competing in the regionals against Section 2’s Schuylerville, Saturday, at Chip Cummings Field, but no time has been determined yet.
CLASS C BASEBALL
In Plattsburgh, the Sentinels of Ticonderoga will face off against the Panthers of Chatham, at Chip Cummings Field.
Also the No. 1 seed, Ticonderoga found themselves taking down Moriah in the semifinal matchup, 13-3, with Nate Trudeau shining on both the mound and at the plate. He struck out 11 and added a double and a three-run home run to help his own cause.
The Sentinels then met AuSable Valley in the Class C championship game, where they won soundly, 18-9. Other standout players include Dom Crossman, Tommy Montalbano and Nathan LaCourse.
To prepare, the team set up a scrimmage with Crown Point that was played yesterday.
“I’m happy with where we’re at going into tomorrow,” coach Dan Dorsett said.
Now, they’ll meet Chatham, who finished the season undefeated at 17-0. They won against Galway for the Section 2 title, 10-6, Saturday. The Panthers have been led through the season by Matthew Thorsen and Cam Horton.
“I’ve seen them play twice, so I’ve seen a couple of different pitchers of theirs and looked at where their guys hit the ball a little bit,” Dorsett said. “ You can only scout so much until you see them.”
Defense was a key in Dorsett’s mind for success against Chatham.
“Down there, at their level, they see a lot of good pitching. They’re going to make contact on the ball and we’re not going to strike everyone out. At the same time, they have a really good pitcher, so we’re going to have to manufacture some runs,” he said. “Hopefully, we keep it close early and see what happens.”
If the Sentinels defeat the Panthers, they’d also be facing off at Chip Cummings Field on Saturday, with no time determined yet, against Section X’s Norwood-Norfolk.
CLASS B SOFTBALL
For Peru’s softball team, they’ll be heading down south to Malta, to play against Section 2’s Ichabod Crane, at Luther Forest Complex at 4:30 p.m.
The Nighthawks finished 11-6 overall, and won the Class B crown in a close match against Plattsburgh High, 9-5, tallying five runs in the final inning to capture the win.
No. 3 seeded Peru first defeated Northeastern Clinton, 9-8, in the quarterfinal round, and then Beekmantown, 12-3 to secure a spot in the finals.
The Nighthawks are led by a duo of strong pitchers in Rachel Madore and Zoey Malcolm, and at the plate, the two are just as dangerous. Mia Marino, Isabella Sypek and twins Gabby and Elly Cunningham are also key aspects of the Peru team.
“We’ve just been sticking to our normal routine and doing everything we’ve been doing all season,” coach Amie Marshall said. “As far as scouting goes, we’re going to face a tough opponent so we’re kind of just going into it with we have nothing to lose, basically.”
They’ll face the undefeated Riders of Ichabod Crane, who have won 39 straight games, last losing in 2019. They’re paced on offense by Emma Scheitinger, Ava Heffner, and pitcher Kari Graziano in the circle.
The Riders captured their Class B crown with a 12-0, five-inning mercy-rule win over Glens Falls.
When asked if there is anything daunting about facing an undefeated team, Marshall said it could be, but not for her team.
“If you make a big deal about it,” she said. “If you just go into it with a mindset of anything can happen, and just go and play the game that we’ve been playing all year, I think we can make anything happen.”
If the Nighthawks succeed, they’d face Section X’s Canton on Saturday at 1 p.m. at SUNY Potsdam.
Marshall said that error-free softball will be one of the aspects the team will focus on to win.
“We’re also going to see faster pitching, so making sure we have a good approach with our at-bats as well,” she said.
CLASS C SOFTBALL
Once again in Plattsburgh, this time at Cardinal Park, the Class C champions AuSable Valley welcome Section X’s Norwood-Norfolk.
Seeded No. 3, the Patriots got a first round bye, first facing and upsetting Ticonderoga, 10-1, in the semifinal matchup.
They then took on Lake Placid, who also pulled off an upset against No. 1 ranked Northern Adirondack, in the Class C final game, and the Patriots won, 8-2, to become champions. Shea Durgan, Jenna Stanley and Haley Hickey have been key leaders for the team all season long.
Coach Kayla Taylor said a key to winning would be to come out focused and keep down the errors.
“We’ve been doing really well with that, our fielding has been pretty solid,” she said. “And also to just continue to swing the bats like we’ve been doing.”
The Norwood-Norfolk Flyers finished 12-4 on the season, winning their first sectional title in seven years, squeaking by St. Lawrence, 6-5. Madison Weaver secured the pitching win in that game, striking out seven and walking just one.
Taylor said she and some of her team have been scouting out the Flyers, but are still focusing on just the fundamentals in practice.
“Honestly, we’ve just been working on the fundamentals, just working on basic fielding and throwing, just to keep everything light,” she said. “Just trying to keep the girls all positive, motivated and remind them that this is a big game but they’re doing this because they love it.”
If the Patriots win, they will meet Section 2’s Greenwich on Saturday, at the Luther Forest Complex in Malta.
SATURDAY
The weekend will begin with another set of games at the SUNY Plattsburgh campus, with the Class D teams facing off.
CLASS D BASEBALL
After an instant classic of a game against Chazy, last Friday, Crown Point emerged victorious, 2-1, to claim the Class D crown.
The top-seeded Panthers skipped the first round of the sectionals with a bye, and then took down Johnsburg/Minerva, 7-2 in the semifinal match.
Noah Spaulding, who threw a perfect game this season, has been a staple of the Crown Point crew all year long. Jarrett Russell, Evan Carey and Alex Stone have also been key players for the Panthers.
Set to begin at 1 p.m., they’ll face Tupper Lake in the Class D regional game at Chip Cummings Field, who defeated Heuvelton in the Section X championship game, 11-6, Tuesday. The Lumberjacks finished 15-4 overall and were led in the final game by Griffin Shaheen, Grant Godin and Karter Kenniston.
CLASS D SOFTBALL
The undefeated Class D champs Bolton/Schroon Lake will welcome Section 2’s Argyle to Cardinal Park.
Coach Melanie Persons said they’ve been scouting the Scots through local publications and word of mouth.
“I have a couple of people who’ve seen a few games but nothing much,” she said. “ It’s tricky being in different sections and not having the opportunity to see the other team play.”
The merged Wild Eagles found success all season with their dynamic pitching duo of Jane Trowbridge and Jadynn Egloff.
The No. 1 seed, they were given a first round bye and first faced No. 4 Crown Point in the semifinals, where they won, 10-3. They then took on the 2021 champions, No. 2 Boquet Valley, in the finals, winning 13-3. This ended a three-decade long skid and brought back the title to both schools.
Skyler Scott, Maddy Monahan, Dakotah Cutting and Ali Baker have all been key players on the Wild Eagles’ roster this year as well.
“Just trying to strengthen what we’ve done all season and just hone in on some of those skills,” Persons said. “We tighten up defense and make sure our power hitters are doing what they need to do and we’re ready for every scenario whether it be small ball or power hitters coming our way.”
They also took a rest day, yesterday, mainly because of the rainy weather, but Persons was glad her girls got a day off.
“They all work and had a busy weekend so a nice night of rest was good for everyone. We’re trying to balance it, work hard and relax and also enjoy the ride,” she said. “It’s been a really long time for this to happen to us, and I want that to be the focus of this week too. No matter what happens, just to walk away knowing what an accomplishment it is being here.”
Starting at 2 p.m., they’ll face off with the Scots, who finished 9-6 overall, and beat Salem, 4-1, for the Class D crown. Some star players for Argyle include Kylee Humiston and Maddy Eldred.
Persons said the mental game will be the toughest part of the matchup, saying her team is still playing by the “Put your foot on the gas and don’t take it off” mantra.
“It’s being confident and knowing you can do it and just for the girls to show up and play hard,” she said. “Inning by inning, just attack everything and show up mentally. I think it’s really going to come down to who wants it more and who shows up to play.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.