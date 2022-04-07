With some of the games already underway, the baseball teams of Section VII are already back into the swing of things.
Both the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference and Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference’s teams are ready to set their own goals for the ongoing season.
Editor’s Note: Preseason coaching forms for Crown Point, Johnsburg/Minerva and Keene were not submitted to the Press-Republican.
—
CVAC
AUSABLE VALLEY
With 10 players returning from last year, the Patriots are already set with an advantage of varsity experience.
“Having varsity experience of seeing better pitching at this level is huge,” coach Randy Douglas said. “Most of our players now know what to expect at the varsity level.”
The team also welcomes six newcomers.
Douglas said that a lack of pitching is a weakness at this point in the season.
“However, we do have some younger kids that have lots of hidden potential,” he said.
Douglas said this would be his last year coaching baseball for AuSable Valley after 22 years, 19 with varsity.
“I now have kids playing for me that I had their parents play for me years ago. I have loved every minute of it but it's time to let the younger generation take over,” Douglas said.
The team’s goal this year is to compete for the Class C sectional championship.
“We do have lots of potential and it is up to us as coaches to put the right mix out on the field to be competitive,” Douglas said. “The kids are working very hard and we have about six kids competing for three remaining starting positions.”
—
Players lost
Mason Dubay, Spencer Daby, Eli Snow, Aidan Lopez and Kolby Furnia.
Players returning
Nate Doner, Zander McCabe, David Butler, Luke Trombley, Connor LaDuke, Ted Bruno, Austin Mattila, Scott LaMountain, Carson Garcia and Zack Bola.
Newcomers
Kollin Christensen, Nathaniel Eckhardt, Zach Mclean, Landon Morrow, Declan Murphy and Jack Burns.
BEEKMANTOWN
Coach Dave Manney believes this Eagles squad has good team chemistry, and that is an advantage for the team.
“This group brings a ton of energy to practice and they work hard to improve every day,” Manney said.
With eight returning players and three new ones, it seems like varsity experience won’t be an issue for Beekmantown this season.
“We believe there will be balance throughout the league and we will need to show up and play every game to the best of our ability,” Manney said. “This group has been working hard and will continue to improve as the season progresses.”
—
Players lost
Ian James McCasland, John LaPorte and Hayden LaCombe.
Players returning
Sam Bingel, Quinn Brandell, Steve Bronson, Zachary LaPier, Anthony Marion, Nathan Parliament, Robert Tetreault and Andrew VanNatten.
Newcomers
Cole Ely, Alex Perras and Parker Broughton.
MORIAH
The Vikings are coming into the season with a young team, with seven newcomers and eight returning players.
Senior first baseman Declan Valentine is expected to lead the team, along with fellow seniors Mason Spring, Ryan Lafountain and Kendrick Peters.
“Senior leadership will be important for the young roster,” coach Casey Nephew said.
“We have a young team with a good work ethic,” Nephew said. “Defensively, we have improved. We will rely on many of the underclassmen to play large roles.
“Our success will hinge on how well we pitch and adjust to pitching at the varsity level. The development of the younger players will be important to our success.”
—
Players lost
Maddox Blaise, Todd Malbon, Mark Maye and Ron Ward.
Players returning
Declan Valentine, Ryan Lafountain, Kendrick Peters, Sam Langey, Kaydin Sargent, Owen Nephew and Evan Fleury.
Newcomers
Boden Valentine, Gavin Mckiernan, Mason Oulette, Jacob Mascarenas, Chase McGinness, Joe Pelkey and Isaac White.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON
Cougars coach Jeff Norton said that the senior leadership will be key in how the team develops through the season.
Seniors include returning Tyler Guay, RJ Johnston and Parker Roach and newcomer Karsen LaBarge.
“I am excited to coach this group of players. They have done everything we have asked of them so far in terms of working hard, improving each day, and bringing the best out in one another,” Norton said.
He said that lack of varsity experience, especially on the mound, could be a weakness for the Cougars.
“The players have been working hard to get better each day at practice; their work ethic and determination to improve should make us a better team by the end of the year,” Norton said. “Hopefully the benefits of that determination reap benefits this year and years in the future.”
Plattsburgh High, Beekmantown and Peru are teams Norton expects to be on top this year, especially with the varsity experience that each team brings.
“I am unsure of our role in the conference race, but my hope is that we improve all year and are playing our best baseball come postseason,” he said.
—
Players lost
Ethan Garrand, Hunter LaValley, Chase Ross, Noah Gonyo, Sam Bulson, Jack Bulson, Aiden Surprenant, and Ty Vassar.
Players returning
Tyler Guay, RJ Johnston, Parker Roach, Lucas Hemingway and Gabe Surprenant.
Newcomers
Karsen LaBarge, Duccio Binazzi, James Wells, Jr., Owen Ebersol, Isaiah Abad, Isaiah McFarland, Kellen Pilon, Josh Sisco, Jordan Wells.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK
The Bobcats are looking to improve this year after a 1-14 record last season.
Coach James Knight Jr. cites the team’s positive attitude and work ethic as some of the team’s strengths, as well as overall positivity for teammates.
However, the Bobcats still come into the season with some weaknesses, particularly with experience, with nine new players and only seven returning.
“For most, the high school season is the only baseball that they play,” Knight Jr. said.
They are still looking to keep up with the rest of the local competition, looking to be an underdog.
“We will be competitive and can potentially shock those who overlook us,” he said.
—
Players lost
Nolan Knight, Cody Lambert, Wyatt Warren, Dakota Brink and Brandon Manor.
Players returning
Brady Boulrice, Matt Boulrice, Patrick Benware, Austin Lambert, Trey McGee, William Thume and Ayden Wrye.
Newcomers
Caleb Damour, Hunter Bruce, Garrett Gumlaw, Jayden Chase, Hunter Trombley, Dallas Mesec, Joshua Kalvaitis, Dalton Murphy and Tim Stickney.
PERU
With eight players returning, coach Brian Marino said the Nighthawks’ strength this year will be in the experience the veterans bring to the field.
Wyatt Premore and Zach O’Connell both return as veteran players, along with eight other returners, with five newcomers coming to the team.
Marino said the team’s main goal will be to stay focused.
“If we lose our focus on defense and start giving opponents extra outs, it will make for a long game,” Marino said.
The Nighthawks went 13-3 overall last year, and are hoping to repeat that kind of success this season.
“I believe we will be competitive in the conference race, however with teams like Plattsburgh High, Beekmantown, Saranac and Northeastern Clinton in Division I, every game will be tough,” Marino said. “We will have to show up and play our best baseball every game.”
—
Players lost
Connor Hart and Peter LaPlante.
Players returning
Wyatt Premore, Ethan Lawrence, Matt Corral, Dillon Haudberg, Aiden LaBarge, Zach O’Connell, Landon Duprey, Ryan Maggy, Connor Graves and Zack Engstrom.
Newcomers
Nolan Manchester, Kash Palmer, Nolan Miner, Donnoven Mitchell and J.P. Corrow.
PLATTSBURGH HIGH
Hornets coach Patrick Shaughnessy said that the great senior leadership on the Plattsburgh squad this year will be crucial to the team’s success.
With 10 returning players, the team will know what it takes to win games within the CVAC.
“I would say our team strengths would be our experience and versatility,” Shaughnessy said. “Most of our players can and will play several different positions during this season.”
The Hornets also have eight players making their varsity debut this year.
“Our attitude and intensity have been great early in the year,” Shaughnessy said. “We have done a great job of coming to practice, working hard and being great teammates. I believe our team is full of ‘team first’ players that will do whatever it takes for us to win.”
Shaughnessy said there are so many good teams and players in Section VII, and because of that any team can win on any given day.
“This year just like every other year will be a battle during conference play,” he said. “We are working hard to improve each and every day and the kids are pushing each other to get better.”
“With 18 kids on the roster, I think that will motivate players to be at their best every time that they step on the baseball field.”
—
Players lost
Brandt Clarke, Ethan Kay, Ryan Knowles, Liam Perkins and Jacob Vassar.
Players returning
Ty Calkins, Dylan Crowley, Bostyn Duquette, Alex Duval, Lukas Goerlitz, Colin Golden, Carter King, Jace Lacey, Warren Miller and Brayden Trombley.
Newcomers
Ben Bordeau, Jake Calkins, Jack Ferris, Marcus Griffiths, Trenton Griffiths, Braeden McGinnis, Michael Phillips and Carter Zales.
SARANAC
With nine returning players, the Saranac Chiefs have a goal to compete for the Class B sectional title at the end of the year.
“Matt Faville anchors the pitching staff, with Zack VanValkenburg coming back from injury, and juniors Gabe Spaulding, Korbin Cranford, Wyatt Supinski, Ryan Trudeau and eighth grader Adrian Barnes all working hard this spring to log innings on the mound,” coach Frank Trudeau said.
Wing will handle catching duties, with Ryan Trudeau and Spaulding backing him up.
The Chiefs’ advantages this season include overall team speed, quality pitching, versatility and having certain players able to play multiple positions if needed.
“Our outfield is much deeper and faster than I have ever coached,” Trudeau said.
—
Players lost
Zach Rainville, Conner Burns, Andrew Faville, Colby Coryer and Hayden Exford.
Players returning
Ethan Barnes, Justin Bedard, Korbin Cranford, Matt Faville, Gabe Spaulding, Wyatt Supinski, Ryan Trudeau, Zack VanValkenburg and Justin Wing.
Newcomers
Adrian Barnes, Kaden Breyette, Keegan Brown, Alex Clancy and Logan Lucia.
SARANAC LAKE
With a 12-5 record last year, the Red Storm hope to continue that success this year, with nine returners and eight newcomers.
“We have many returning starters that we will look to as leaders both on and off the field, as well as some new faces that will jump into starting on opening day,” Saranac Lake coach Bryan Munn said.
The experience of Brady Roberts and Cedar Rivers will lead the Red Storm on the mound, with newcomers Jon Kratts and Zyler Strack also getting pitching reps.
“Our goal from day one of training camp is to continue to improve as the season progresses and hopefully put ourselves in a position to make a run deep into the playoffs,” Munn said.
—
Players lost
Brady Yando, Will Woodruff, Carter Sturgeon and David Warner.
Players returning
Owen Casler, Ben Clark, Cade Corris, Kaden Darrah, Landon Faubert, Finley Law, Nick Poulsen, Cedar Rivers and Brady Roberts.
Newcomers
Cayden Heading, Jon Kratts, Lucas Minnie, Brayden Munn, Nicholas Munn, Noah Munn, Zyler Strack and Wade Trieller.
TICONDEROGA
Only losing one player to graduation, the Sentinels will have plenty of the much needed varsity experience already in their back pocket.
“We have a lot of experience with returning players and some good leadership coming back this year,” Ticonderoga coach Dan Dorsett said. “We hope that experience helps us improve quickly this season as we have moved players around a lot defensively last year and this pre-season.”
“The two returning all-stars in Nate Trudeau and Owen Stonitsch need to help carry the load until the rest of the team is up to speed,” Dorsett said.
There are only three newcomers in Connor Courtright, Dom Crossman and Hayden Dedrick.
The team split the season last year, with a 9-9 record, and they hope to improve that this year and compete for the Division II championship.
“We need to improve our pitching from last year and limit walks. We also have to find the proper fit for players defensively. Our offense can be solid at times but has to be consistent each game in order to compete,” Dorsett said.
“We must get better each game in order to do that and by the end of the year maybe we will be able to get back to the sectional championship.”
—
Players lost
Corey Lender.
Players returning
Nate Trudeau, Owen Stonitsch, Connor Yaw, Gavin Tucker, Tommy Montalbano, Nathan LaCourse, Carter Perron, Garrett Drinkwine, Kaleb Gijanto and Austin Hunt.
Newcomers
Connor Courtright, Dom Crossman and Hayden Dedrick.
MVAC
BOLTON/SCHROON LAKE
The Bolton/Schroon Lake baseball team will yield seven newcomers, four Wildcats, two Eagles and even one Husky from Newcomb, making experience a possible weakness for the merged team.
“What our team lacks in varsity experience, we make up for it with hard work,” coach Daniel Sheridan said. “This young team has amazing potential for growth over the next couple of seasons.”
In Sheridan’s first season as Bolton/Schroon Lake’s varsity coach, the team hopes to be competitive and scrappy this year.
“We are a younger team with no players having more than one season at the varsity level, and more than 50% of our lineup has no experience above the modified level,” Sheridan said. “We have also lost two valuable players, Ethan Fariss and Ricky Dumoulin, to injuries sustained prior to the start of the baseball season.”
Sheridan said the team is filled with a lot of young men who are eager to prove themselves, and they hope to be a competitive team within the MVAC.
“We’re looking forward to tough games against Chazy and Crown Point, the latter of which has players that I used to coach.”
—
Players lost
Marvin Dobert, Jordan Nieves, Kaden Tennet, Ethan Fariss, Ricky Dumoulin, Carter Hart and Jacob Lyons.
Players returning
Andrew Johnson, Corbin Baker, Isaiah Pelkey, Staś Wiktorko, Addison Kelley and Tyler Trowbridge.
Newcomers
Brayden Bush, Paul Provoncha, Wyatt Carniglia, Jeremy Kowal, Xander Leone, Sullivan Eager and Jace Hubert.
BOQUET VALLEY
With several Willsboro athletes joining the team as well, Boquet Valley has nine newcomers and only five returning players to round out the roster.
“Even though we have a lot of seniors we are inexperienced as some have not played in two or three years,” Griffins coach Don Markwica said.
The upperclassmen will be looked to as leaders for the group, and Markwica said that some of the team’s strengths would be team speed and pitching.
“We will look to be solid defensively up the middle,” he said. “We want to take care of the little things and be very good fundamentally.”
Jon Howard, Everett Cassavaugh, Justin Joslyn, Jameson Fiegl and Nathan Pettit will make up the pitching core, while sophomore Maddox Rice, who was a first team all-star as a freshman, is back for the Griffins.
“We are hoping to improve daily and play fundamentally sound baseball,” Markwica said. “I think the road to the sectional championship is always through Crown Point, although now Lake Placid is down in our league and they are a very good team.”
—
Players lost
Kaleb Pettit, Brady Sweatt, Gary Negroni, Gavin Burdo, Derek Cole, Michael Race and Wade Phinney.
Players returning
Jon Howard, Maddox Rice, Everett Cassavaugh, Cameron Armstrong and Dominic Smith.
Newcomers
Justin Joslyn, Hunter Meachem, Manny Frechette, Jameson Feigl, Nathan Pettit, Ted Gay, Landon Egglefield, George Staats and Nelson Staats.
CHAZY
The Eagles’ core group of players has years of varsity experience, which will be an advantage to them this season, coach John Tregan said.
“We have a lot of quality players this year but finding the right order and positions is still a work in progress for us,” Tregan said. “Having so many new players, we are still working toward finding the best role for each.”
The team will look to the seniors for leadership. Tregan noted Dale Gonyo, Trent Trahan, Zane Stevens, Chase Clukey and Luke Moser will be logging some quality innings on the mound this season.
“This year we have a larger team than in past years and have guys that can fill in at a variety of spots,” Tregan said.
“Our guys have been working hard this spring to get ready for the upcoming season and we are excited to get out there and compete,” he said. “We have picked up some great non-league games this year against some tough competition and hope these experiences benefit us come sectional time.”
—
Players lost
Riley Hansen, Connor McCarthy and Traygen Coon.
Players returning
Trent Trahan, Zane Stevens, Dallas Santor, Jeremy Juneau, Chase Clukey, Reagan Dudyak, Luke Moser, Petru Thirteu and Dale Gonyo.
Newcomers
Austin Doser, Joshua Farrell, Parker Pratt, Novak Jarus, Zamir Foster, Alija Kise, Elijah Valentin and Caden Columbus.
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE
With only one player with past varsity level baseball play, the Orange’s biggest weakness will be experience.
Garrett Hutchins is the lone returner for Indian Lake/Long Lake, with 11 newcomers.
“Our team is very diverse. We have 12 student-athletes and five of them are girls,” coach Ray Hoag said “I am very proud to have the girls and boys playing together so well. The girls are adapting well to the change from softball to baseball and picking up the skills of the game very quickly.”
Hoag said the team’s strengths will be fielding, along with the attitude of the athletes who come to the field every day and give their best effort.
“We are hoping to be competitive in our games after the first few, which we will use as learning and teachable moments in order to improve our skills,” Hoag said.
The teams to beat for the Orange would be Chazy and Bolton/Schroon Lake.
—
Players lost
None.
Players returning
Garrett Hutchins.
Newcomers
Marilla Liddle, Garrit Clark, Annalise Penrose, Gabe Stanton, Ravyn Sotomayor, Nathan Hosley, Haylie Peterko, Logan Hutchins, Charlotte Liddle, Jacob Hall and Logan Kendal.
LAKE PLACID
Blue Bombers coach Brian Brandes said that young athleticism will be both an advantage and disadvantage for the team this year.
On one hand, the freshmen bring a ton of athleticism and youth to the team, but with that comes inexperience at the varsity level, which could be a sizable disadvantage.
All five newcomers are freshmen, which includes John Caito, Max Hyman, Will Landriault, Jarrett Mihill and Vann Morrelli.
Lake Placid moves from the CVAC to the MVAC this season, but the team still hopes to compete in this new conference.
“As the freshmen gain their baseball ‘sea legs,’ we hope to compete with all teams,” Brandes said.
—
Players lost
Matt Brandes and Schyler Jordon.
Players returning
Eban Daby, Sam Hooker, John Ledwith, Evan Whitney, PJ Colby, Katie Coursen, Foster Wood, Ryan Curry and Owen Thomsen.
Newcomers
Jon Caito, Max Hyman, Will Landriault, Jarrett Mihill and Vann Morrelli.
WELLS
Wells coach Mark Richards said one of the team’s strengths will be the experience that comes with the knowledge its returning players bring.
However, the fresh faces the team is welcoming could prove to be a weakness.
The Indians return five players and welcome six new athletes to the varsity squad.
Richards said that the team to beat would be Crown Point, with Bolton/Schroon Lake coming in close behind.
“We are going to have trouble beating any of the good teams, but should have some good games with the weaker teams,” Richards said.
—
Players lost
Dan Johnson, Byron Stuart and Casey Boudreau.
Players returning
Matt Koniszewski, Carter Orr, Cameron DeCarr, Tristan Purchase and Kevyn Simmons.
Newcomers
Raymond Msimanga, Stanley Koniszewski, George Hoffman, Marek Articolo, Dan Turnbull and Vance Wintringham.
