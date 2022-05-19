BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Seniors Janyll Barber, from Saranac, and Aislyn McDonough, from Northeastern Clinton, each posted a runner-up finish for the Plattsburgh State women’s track and field team on the second and final day of the All-Atlantic Track and Field Conference (AARTFC) Outdoor Championships hosted by Moravian College, Thursday.
Barber took second in the 400-meter hurdles with a program-record time of 1:01.38, bettering her own mark of 1:01.61 that she set in the preliminary heats of the event at the State University of New York Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships just two weeks ago. That time currently ranks seventh in NCAA Division III.
McDonough placed second in the 800-meter run with a personal-best time of 2:14.09. She went out in a 1:04.44 through the first 400 meters—the fastest split in the field at the midway point—and wound up winning her heat.
Senior Kaitlyn Bjelko, from Beekmantown, also competed at the AARTFC Outdoor Championships, placing 19th in the shot put (10.85 meters – 35’ 7.25”) and the hammer throw (38.71 meters – 127’ 0”).
As a team, Plattsburgh State placed 18th out of 54 teams with 16 points.
Barber will likely represent the Cardinals at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships from Thursday-Saturday, May 26-28, at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio. The preliminary heats of the 400-meter hurdles are on May 26 at 6:10 p.m., while the final heat of the event will occur on May 28 at 2:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.