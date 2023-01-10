WILLSBORO — The Wildcats took care of business on the road Friday as Corbin Baker, Isaiah Pelkey and Carter Hart all posted double-digits point totals in what was a lopsided victory over the Warriors, 55-17.
“A balanced attack inside and out allowed the visitors to jump out to an early lead and cruise to victory over the overmatched Warriors. Schroon was the bigger, stronger, more experienced team tonight and it showed,” said Willsboro coach Eric Arnold. “Hopefully we take a lesson from them and improve moving forward.”
While the offense would outshoot the Warriors from three-point range, as they would knock down seven three-pointers compared to the Warriors zero, it was the defense that played a huge part in the vctory as well. After leading, 27-11, at halftime, the Warriors would be held to just six points in the second half, due to the Wildcats stifling defense.
Baker led the Wildcats, with 14 points, followed by Hart’s 11 and Pelkey’s 10 points.
Harvey Merrill played a strong game for Willsboro, even in the losing effort, as he led the team with eight points.
—
Schroon Lake 55, Willsboro 17
Schroon Lake (55)
Melville 1-0-3, Gratto 0-0-0, Hartwell 1-0-3, Hart 4-0-11, Pelkey 4-0-10, Melvi 1-0-2, Baker 7-0-14, Brown 4-0-8, Wasif 2-0-4, Armstrong 0-0-0. TOTALS: 24-0-55.
Willsboro (17)
Merrill 3-2-8, Reynolds 3-1-7, Lee 0-0-0, Jaquish 0-0-0, Crowningshield 1-0-2, Hagnier 0-0-0, Hathaway 0-0-0, Aubin 0-0-0. TOTALS: 7-3-17.
Halftime- SLCS, 27-11.
3-point field goals- Schroon Lake (7) Hart 3, Pelkey 2, Hartwell, Melville.
Chazy 27
Seton Catholic 20
CHAZY — The Eagles were able to outlast the Knights Friday, in what was a true defensive battle, 27-20.
“I thought we played solid defense throughout the game. It is one of those things where we hoped to reward ourselves offensively for how solid we played defensively but tonight it just wasn’t the case,” said Chazy coach Austin Tetreault. “Of course we are happy to come out with a win and I am happy with my team for doing what needed to be done to solidify a win, but we know moving forward offensive games like this cannot happen.”
Evan Dwyer shot well for Chazy and was a huge factor in coming away with the home victory, as he led the team with 13 points, including knocking down three shots from long-distance.
Despite him being the focal point defensively, Aiden Pearl still found ways to score, pacing Seton Catholic with 12 points.
—
Chazy 27, Seton Catholic 20
Seton Catholic (20)
Guay 1-3-6, DeJordy 1-0-2, Pearl 4-4-12, Grafstein 0-0-0, Hughes 0-0-0, Trzaskos 0-0-0, Battige 0-0-0. TOTALS: 6-7-20.
Chazy (27)
Dwyer 5-0-13, McAfee 1-0-2, Salimando 1-2-5, Foster 3-1-7, LaBarge 0-0-0, Cross 0-0-0, Poirier 0-0-0, Pratt 0-0-0. TOTALS: 10-3-27.
Halftime- CCRS, 15-11.
3-point field goals- Seton Catholic (1) Guay. Chazy (4) Dwyer 3, Salimando.
Crown Point 75
Indian Lake/Long Lake 42
INDIAN LAKE — The Panthers and their high-powered offense squished the Orange Friday on the road, 75-42. Trevor Harris exploded offensively for the Panthers, as he scored a game-high 34 points, including knocking down three, three-pointers.
While Harris put on an offensive clinic, teammate Ryan Russell followed his lead, scoring 13 points in the Panthers win.
Fort the Orange, Griffin Farr left it all on the floor in the loss, scoring 19 points and making two, three-pointers.
With the win, Crown Point moves their record on the season to 8-1, remaining one of the top teams in the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference (MVAC).
—
Crown Point 75, Indian Lake/Long Lake 42
Crown Point (75)
J. Russell 3-0-7, Pertek 2-1-5, R. Russell 5-3-13, Woods 2-0-4, Harris 13-5-34, Stone 1-0-2,
Potte 4-0-8, Beeman 0-0-0, Taylor 1-0-2, Reks 0-0-0. TOTALS: 31-9-75.
Indian Lake/Long Lake (42)
Clark 0-0-0, Fisher 1-0-2, Strader 0-0-0, Bruso 2-0-4, Hosley 1-1-4, Stanton 0-0-0, Farr 8-1-19, Fraiser 4-1-9, Mack 2-0-4. TOTALS: 16-3-42.
Halftime- CP, 43-22.
3-point field goals- Crown Point (4) Harris 3, J. Russell. Indian Lake/Long Lake (3) Farr 2, Hosley.
BOLTON 59
NEWCOMB 20
NEWCOMB — Jaxon Egloff and Jace Hubert scored 18 points each to lead the Eagles to a MVAC win.
Bolton was in command throughout and held a 29-13 advantage at the half.
No Newcomb players was able to hit in double figures.
—
Bolton 59, Newcomb 20
Bolton (59)
French 1-0-3, Egloff 8-0-18, Hubert 8-1-18, Eager 1-0-2, Kelly 1-0-2, Trowbridge 1-0-2, Hens 1-0-2, Morehouse 1-0-2, Becker 2-0-4, Foy 0-1-1. Totals- 24-2-59.
Newcomb (20)
Lamphear 1-0-2, Fifield 2-2-8, Richards 1-0-2, E. Bush 4-0-8, Alvarez 0-0-0. Totals- 8-2-20.
Halftime- Bolton, 29-13.
3-point goals- Bolton (6) Hubert 3, Egloff 2, French. Newcomb (2) Fifield 2.
SATURDAY
COLTON-PIERREPONT 34
BOQUET VALLEY 33
ELIZABETHTOWN — Harlee Besio tossed in 16 points and Nate Smith added nine as the Section 10 school outlasted the Griffins by just one point in a non-league game.
Maddox Rice scored 10 points, Jackson Hooper seven and Bode Buehler six for Boquet Valley.
“This was a great non-conference battle,” Boquet Valley coach Colby Pulsifer said. “Colton-Pierrepont is a very big, athletic team and made scoring difficult with their pressure defense.
“We had a shot at the end to win, but it didn't fall. I'm proud of the way the kids played today. Even though it's a loss, we'll take a bunch of positives from the game and move forward.”
—
Colton-Pierrepont 34, Boquet Valley 33
Colton-Pierrepont (33)
Freidel 1-2-4, Johnson 0-1-1, Francis 0-0-0, Graham 2-0-4, Besio 7-2-16, Smith 3-3-9. Totals- 13-8-34.
Boquet Valley (33)
Hooper 2-3-7, Burdo 2-1-5, Buehler 2-0-6, Gay 0-0-0, Furman 1-0-2, Leibeck 1-0-3, Rice 3-4-10. Totals- 11-8-33.
Halftime- Boquet Valley, 15-14.
3-point goals- BVCS (3) Buehler 2, Leibeck.
GIRLS
Saranac 57
Moriah 23
SARANAC — The Chiefs continued to flex their muscles Friday night, as they picked up their eighth win of the year (8-1) by beating the Vikings, 57-23. Sydney Myers did again what she has done all season in leading the Chiefs offensive attack, scoring 21 points in the home victory.
“The girls continue to play with great focus. They came out tonight and forced Moriah out of their offensive sets which led to 15 steals. Offensively we have to continue to share and move without the ball. When we do that it creates good scoring opportunities,” said Saranac coach Tim Newell. “It was a good team effort tonight with all of the girls giving maximum effort. Coach Olcott’s team will only get better as the season continues as they play with alot of heart.”
While Myers would go for 21 points and eight rebounds, it wasn’t just a one girl show as Brenna Ducatte scored 13 points and also chipped in six steals and five assists.
Hannah Gaddor had a strong game scoring 11 points for Moriah, however it wasn’t enough to stop Saranac at home in the loss.
—
Saranac 57, Moriah 23
Moriah (23)
Marcil 0-0-0, Harrington 0-0-0, Eichen 1-0-2, Nephew 0-0-0, Cheney 0-0-0, Anderson 0-0-0, Belden 2-0-4, Bosarge 0-0-0, Pineiro 0-0-0, Trow 1-0-2, Mascarenas 2-0-4, Gaddor 5-0-11. TOTALS: 11-0-23.
Saranac (57)
Denis 2-0-6, Brown 1-1-3, Parker 1-0-3, Lay. Pellerin 2-0-6, Myers 9-1-21, Lau. Pellerin 1-2-4,
Mulverhill 0-0-0, Brault 0-1-1, Ducatte 6-0-13, Fay 1-0-2. TOTALS: 23-5-57.
Halftime- SCS, 33-10.
3-point field goals- Moriah (1) Gaddor. Saranac (6) Denis 2, Myers 2, Ducatte, Parker.
AuSable Valley 53
Beekmantown 41
CLINTONVILLE — The Patriots stepped up to the task of taking on the Eagles at home Friday, as they were able to come away with a double-digit victory, 53-41. It was the hot start for the Patriots that would make the difference in the contest, as after taking a, 31-19, lead in the first half, both teams would match each other in scoring in the second half, allowing the Patriots to prevail.
Lilley Keyser, Kaydence Hoehn and Reese Shambo led the offensive attack for AuSable Valley as all three posted double digit scoring efforts in the win. Hoehn led the team, with 16 points, followed by Keyser, who scored 13; Shambo would tally 10.
For Beekmantown, Payton Parliament nearly scored half of her teams points, tallying 20, but there wouldn’t be enough production elsewhere to overcome the 12-point deficit.
—
AuSable Valley 53, Beekmantown 41
Beekmantown (41)
Castine 0-0-0, McCasland 2-1-6, Gregorio 2-1-6, Proper 2-0-4, Lanier 0-0-0, Parliament 9-1-20,
Mesec 0-0-0, Chapman 3-0-6, Labarge 0-0-0, Barnes 0-0-0. TOTALS: 16-7-41.
AuSable Valley (53)
Richards 3-0-7, Hickey 0-0-0, Keyser 5-3-13, B. Douglass 1-0-2, Hoehn 6-4-16, L. Douglass 0-0-0, Shambo 5-0-10, Egglefield 0-0-0, Strong 0-0-0, Lincoln 1-0-3, Lawrence 0-0-0, Depo 1-0-2. TOTALS: 22-7-53.
Halftime- AVCS, 31-19.
3-point field goals- Beekmantown (2) McCasland, Parliament. AuSable Valley (2) Richards, Lincoln.
Northern Adirondack 46
Peru 28
ELLENBURG — The Bobcats defended their home turf Friday, as they took down the Nighthawks, 46-28.
“Sophomore Hallie Gilmore, and eighth graders Ava Moore and Molly Peryea all played well today, said Northern Adriondack coach Dennis LaBarge. “Reese Duprey had a strong game and is a very good young player. Bella Berry also played well.”
Duprey would led the Nighthawks in scoring, posting 17 points, respectively, in the loss.
While Abby Peryea would lead the Bobcats offensive unit in scoring, with 14, she wold get plenty of help elsewhere to help secure the win, as eight of the nine players that saw minutes would score at least one point.
—
Northern Adirondack 46, Peru 28
Peru (28)
D. Snider 0-0-0, Prescott 1-0-2, S. Snider 0-0-0, Berry 1-0-3, Duprey 6-5-17, Lawyer 1-1-3, Mirville-Gushlaw 0-0-0, Corral 0-0-0, Brousseau 1-1-3. TOTALS: 10-7-28.
Northern Adirondack (46)
LaBarge 4-0-8, M. Peryea 0-1-1, Moore 4-0-8, McDonald 1-0-3, I. Gilmore 1-4-6, H. Gilmore 1-0-2, Relation 0-0-0, Charland 2-0-4, A. Peryea 6-0-14. TOTALS: 19-5-46.
Halftime- NACS, 32-13.
3-point field goals- Peru (1) Berry. Northern Adirondack (3) A. Peryea 2, McDonald.
TICONDEROGA 43
PLATTSBURGH 38
TICONDEROGA — Cassidy Mattison poured in 21 points to pace the Sentinels past the Hornets in a CVAC win.
Sophia Dorsett and Keirra Bechard added eight points apiece for Ticonderoga.
PHS was led by Natalie Battinelli with 10 points and Bailey Hewson with eight.
“In a tight hard-fought game, we were able to pull it out in the fourth quarter,” Ticonderoga coach Dan Dorsett said. “Neither team had a lead bigger than eight points the entire game. Twice in the second half, Ti was able to get a lead of eight, but PHS ended up tying the score each time.
“Cassidy Mattison was too strong in the end with her 21 points and eight rebounds. Sophia Dorsett and Mattison combined to score 11 of our team's points in the fourth quarter to secure the win. Keirra Bechard was tough inside for us and the bench played valuable minutes when Bechard and Mattison got into some foul trouble.
“The girls worked hard this week to prepare and I'm proud of their effort tonight.”
