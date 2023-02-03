PLATTSBURGH — It was a great match across the lanes as the Eagles and Vikings got together. Beekmantown walked out with the 4-0 sweep in boys and girls, Wednesday.
Aiden Tromblee led the Eagle attack with a match high 646 series. It was consistent play behind him as the next four scores finished with 30 points of each other. Wyatt Dragoon was second on the team with a 216-177-201-594 series.
Moriah saw impressive play from Cayden Muller with a 170-146-219-535 series. Jeremy Riemersma added a 163-145-131-439.
But, the highlight came from Silas Reeder. After two games of 95 and 85, he bowled a 151 in game three, which is a new personal best for him. He finished with a series of 331.
The Beekmantown girls were led by Abby Fessette with a 515 series with Kelsey Cook adding a 202-158-154-440.
Moriah saw another great performance from Hannah Slattery who bowled a team high 121-113-177-421 series. Sarah Shoobe and Harley Taylor were next on the squad with series of 395 and 391, respectively.
“Good match and the sportsmanship of the Moriah girls team is wonderful,” Beekmantown coach Farole Watts said. “Both team's girls are very supportive of each other and it makes for a nice day of bowling.”
Boys
Beekmantown 4, Moriah 0
BCS
Tromblee 191-243-212-646, C. Deso 165-189-205-559, Dragoon 216-177-201-594, Hart 170-228-183-581, A. Deso 173-198-193-564
MCS
Muller 170-146-219-535, Cowin 117-123-105-345, Carr 129-138-82-349 Reeder 95-85-151-331, Riemersma 163-145-131-439.
Girls
Beekmantown 4, Moriah 0
BCS
Sampica 125-126-150-401, Bump 128-115-126-369. Cragle 120-164124-408, Cook 148-127-165-440, Fessette 202-158-154-514.
MCS
Shoobie 134 -127-134-395, Slattery 121-123-177-421 Towns 145-107-104-356, Fuller 96-121-153-370, Taylor 141-108-142-391.
BOYS
NAC 4
NCCS 0
GIRLS
NAC 4
NCCS
PLATTSBURGH — When the Bobcats and Cougars get together, you can always expect a good game. This time the result went to NAC as they swept both matches, 4-0
On the boys side, the Bobcats were led by Jarrod Shusda.
Shusda led the Bobcats with a 551 series followed by Ashton Nichols with a 526 and Jaiden Menard with a 504.
NCCS was led by Jake McGoldrick with a 456 followed by Chris Agoney with a 414.
NAC’s Kate Lapoint led the attack on the girls side.
Lapoint led with a 447 series followed by Piper Bruce with a 405
NCCS was led by Skyler Agoney with a 452 series and followed by Sabrina Robare with a 401.
Boys
NAC 4, NCCS 0
NAC
A. Nichols 204-182; Shusda 193-195; Menard 189; C. Nichols 187; Reyell 138
NCCS
Dubuque 182; McGoldrick 176; Schad 167; Agoney 147; Frostick 127
Girls
NAC 4, NCCS 0
NAC
Lapoint 170; Bruce 147; Husband 123; Bennett 118
NCCS
Sk. Agoney 189-154; Robare 156; MacKinnon 152; Mesec 128; Si. Agoney 118
BOYS
AUSABLE VALLEY 4
PLATTSBURGH 0
GIRLS
AUSABLE VALLEY 4
PLATTSBURGH 0
PLATTSBURGH — It was a case of Patriot dominance as AuSable swept the Hornets, 4-0, in both matches.
Max Benware led the charge with a series of 210-248-279-797. The Patriots saw impressive play across the board as Jack Thomas and Logan Collins finished with series of 616 and 626, respectively.
The highlight of the match came from AuSable’s Ethan Crowninginshield, who bowled a personal best 230 in one game.
Plattsburgh’s Evan Rundall had a game high of 216.
The girl’s side was more of the same, as Abby Perky had a strong match with a 492 series.
There were highlights for the Hornets. Scotlyn McCormick bowled a personal best of 185.
Boys
AuSable Valley 4, Plattsburgh 0
AVCS
Thomas 210-223-616, Taylor 217, Crowningshield 230, Collins 209-246-628, Benware 210-248-279-737
PHS
Rundall 216
Girls
AuSable Valley 4, Plattsburgh 0
PHS
McCormick 185-487
AVCS
Perky 185-492
BOYS
Peru 4
Willsboro 0
GIRLS
WILLSBORO 4
PERU 0
PLATTSBURGH — It was a bag of mixed feelings walking off the lanes as the Nighthawk boys swept and the Warrior girls returned the favor and swept their opponent.
Peru’s Keagan Hemingway had himself a match, bowling 215-225-267-707. His impressive series was assisted by Nick Palmer’s 561 and Kailb Smith’s 534 series.
Vincent Duso of Willsboro bowled a 137-144-149-430 series.
It was the tale of a different story on the girl’s side as the Lady Warriors continued their winning ways.
Autumn Phinney bowled a consistent 149-162-155-455. Teammates Emily Mitchel and Taylor Colegrove added series of 463 and 446, respectively.
Nighthawk Madison Provost again stole the show with her stellar performance. Her 173-191-210-574 led the way for Peru.
Boys
Peru 4, Willsboro 0
PCS
Hemingway 215 - 225 - 267-707, Palmer 193 - 211-561, Smith 209 - 167-534, Smith 170-183-521
WCS
Duso 137 - 144 - 149-430, Rolston 150-308, Rolston 128-305
Girls
Willsboro 4, Peru 0
PCS
Provost 173 - 191 - 210-574, Garrand 212 - 158-503
WCS
Phinney 149 - 162 - 155-466, Mitchell 160 - 153 - 150-463, Colegrove 125 - 164 - 157-446
TUESDAY
BOYS
MORIAH 4
WILLSBORO 0
GIRLS
WILLSBORO 3
MORIAH 1
Willsboro — It was an intense matchup between the Warriors and Vikings. So much so that the Moriah boys and Willsboro girls earned victories, Tuesday.
On the boys side, Cayden Muller (491), Adric Cowin (473) and Jeremy Riemersma (444) powered the consistent Viking attack with series within 50 point range.
Emily Mitchel powered the Willsboro attack with a 170-169-219-558. Autumn Phinney rolled a 489 series to help the cause.
Sarah Shoobe and Hannah Slattery had great series for Moriah. Shoobe crossed the 500 threshold with a 505, while Slattery was just behind at 497.
“Excellent play by both teams,” Warriors coach Dawn Bronson said. “ Emily Mitchell had 5 strikes in a row to clinch the 3rd game for the Lady Warriors. Moriah's boys were consistent in finding their groove. Scores were impressive. Great competition and great sportsmanship by all.”
