PLATTSBURGH — The Eagle bowlers put on a show in their matches against the Bobcats, as both the boys and girls swept the competition.
On the boys side, Beekmantown’s Logan Hart and Alex Deso led the way with a series of 568 and 591, respectively.
Jarrod Shusda led all NAC bowlers with a 135-170-180-585 series.
Eagles coach Farole Watts said many 200 games during the day. Beekmantown’s Josh Calkins bowled his highest score ever with a 231-221-176-628 series.
Eagles Mason Hanneman and Alan Russell hit the 200 mark, each notching 212, in the final game of each of their series.
On the girls side, Abby Fessette performed admirably with a 163-213-182-587 series as Beekmantown continued dominance.
Allyson Cragle and Alexa Sampica had strong showings with series of 458 and 432, respectively.
Kate Lapoint led all Bobcats with a 137-152-170-459 series. Piper Bruce with a series of 299 and Destiny Boyle adding a 297 kept the fight in the contest.
—
Boys
Beekmantown 4, Northern Adirondack 0
BCS- Tromblee, 168-199-188-555. C. Deso, 167-156-179-502. Dragoon, 184-171-178-533. Hart, 192-199-177-568. A. Deso, 212-201-178-591.
NAC- Menard, 140-153-140-433. Guillaume, 155-125-172-452. Nichols,160-117-130-407. Nichols, 145-180-145-470. Shusda, 135-170-180-585.
Girls
Beekmantown 4, Northern Adirondack 0
BCS- Sampica,151-140-141-432. Bump, 110-128-166-404. Cragle, 163-141-154-458. Cook, 150-113-150-413. Fessette, 162- 213-182- 557.
NAC- Bennett, 94-97-80-271. Boyle, 93 101 103. 297. Desotell, 107 89 70 266. Bruce, 87-119-93-299. Lapoint, 137-152-170-459.
PLATTSBURGH 4, MORIAH 0
MORIAH 4, PLATTSBURGH 0
PLATTSBURGH — The Hornets and Vikings split the meeting between both schools. The Plattsburgh boys and Moriah girls walked away with 4-0 victories.
On the boys side, four Hornet bowlers saw scores cross the 500 mark. They were paced by Evan Rundall, who bowled a 529 series.
It was a balanced attack as all series came within 16 points of each other. David Mintz bowled the lowest at 513. Eli Wilson and Sebastien Berneri tallied series of 525 and 217, respectively.
Moriah was led by Cayden Miller who had a 487 series.
For the girls, Hannah Slattery led the Vikings with a 396 series, with a high game of 157.
Scottlyn McCormick had a strong series for the Hornets, with a series 380 and game high of 154.
—
Boys
Plattsburgh 4, Moriah 0
PHS- Wilson, 196-183-525, Rundall 187-529, Mintz 188-513, Bernier 193-517.
MCS- Miller 179-487.
Girls
Moriah 4, Plattsburgh 0
PHS- McCormick 154-380.
MCS- Slattery 157-396.
AUSABLE VALLEY 4, SARANAC 0
AUSABLE VALLEY 4, SARANAC 0
PLATTSBURGH — The experience of AuSable Valley has led them to a complete sweep of Saranac for both the boys and girls.
Maxwell Benware led a strong showing for the Patriots with a 224-237-235-696 series. In fact, all five bowlers for AuSable had strong games as they averaged 171.6 points, per bowler per game.
Joshua Gaboriault fought hard for the Chiefs with a 163-224-217-604 series.
Saranac coach Nick Dumas said the Patriots have a lot of great players who made great shots as they closed out the contest.
On the girls side, while being swept, Sunnie Laundrie had a day to remember. During her match, she bowled a personal best of 155 for her second game.
AuSable Valley’s Makayla Lewallen was consistent in all three games with scores 149-166-128 on her way to a 443 series.
Dumas said the Patriots bowled very well and have potential for the upcoming years.
“Saranac has only a few returning bowlers from previous years and a lot of younger bowlers,” he said. “So, there is lots of potential down the road so long as they continue their passion to accel.”
—
Boys
AuSable Valley 4, Saranac 0
AVCS- Benware, 224-237-235-696
SCS- Gaboriault, 163-224-217-604
Girls
AuSable Valley 4, Saranac 0
AVCS- Lewallen, 149-166-128-443
SCS- Laundrie, 155
NCCS 4, WILLSBORO 0
WILLSBORO 3, NCCS 1
PLATTSBURGH — It was a series split between the Warriors and Cougars. The NCCS boys would go on to a 4-0 sweep, while the Willsboro girls won 3-1.
Jake McGoldrick led the Cougars with a 455 series followed by Thor Frostick with a 396.
The Warriors were led by Ashton Hathaway with a 333 series.
Willsboro was led by Emily MItchell with a 519 series followed by Katherine Estus with a 401.
NCCS was led by Sabrina Robare with a 419 followed by Keira MacKinnon with a 392.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.