CHAZY — The Eagles played a solid game of basketball as they went on to defeat the Orange, 54-39.
Chazy kept Indian Lake/Long Lake off balance all night as they cruised to a 23-9 lead at halftime. The Eagles kept on the pressure in the second half, never letting the Orange get within striking distance.
Evan Dwyer was a monster on the offensive end with 19 points, and making the only three pointer for Chazy. Zamir Foster and Dylan McAfee combined for 17 points, at nine and eight points respectively. Head coach Austin Tetreault said McAfee was terror on defense forcing multiple turnovers.
The lone bright spot for Indian Lake/Long Lake was Griffin Farr. Farr led all scorers with 24, making all three of the team’s three point field goals.
“We defended well and were able to transition quickly into our offense,” Tetreault said. “Overall it was a great first home game from the team.”
Chazy 54, Indian Lake/Long Lake 39
IL/LL (39)
Clark 0-0-0, Fisher 1-0-2, Strader 0-0-0, Bruso 1-1-3, Hosley 2-0-4, Stanton 0-0-0, Farr 10-1-24, Fraiser 1-3-5, Mack 0-1-1
CCS (54)
LaBarge 2-0-4, Dwyer 9-0-19, McAfee 3-2-8, Salimando 1-2-4, Foster 3-3-9, Cross 1-2-4, Pratt 0-0-0, Hernandez 1-0-2, Poirier 1-0-2, Dickerson 1-0-2, Baker 0-0-0
Halftime Score- Chazy 23-9
3 point goals- Chazy (1) Dwyer , IL/LL (3) Farr
Girls
Chazy 41
Indian Lake/Long Lake 20
CHAZY — The Eagles were hot behind the arc en route to a 41-20 victory over the visiting Orange.
The Eagles combined to shoot eight three-pointers as they held the lead throughout the game, with no doubt of the game slipping away from them. Chazy kept Indian Lake/Long Lake off balance as the halftime score was 22-6.
Emma Howell was on fire during the game shooting six three-pointers to lead all scorers with 20. Samantha Gonyo-Lafountain added nine points to help the Eagles expand on their lead.
Kaitlynn Cannon led scoring for the Orange with eight points. Every player that stepped on the court for Indian Lake/Long Lake scored.
“The girls moved the ball really well against the Orange 1-3-1 defense and were able to knock down shots when they had open looks,” Chazy head coach Josh Howell said. “It’s a lot of fun when the shots are falling. Really proud of our team tonight and their effort.”
Chazy 41, Indian Lake/Long Lake 20
IL/LL (20)
Cannon 3-0-6, Hauple 2-0-4, Vaughn 1-1-3, Patesko 1-1-3, Stariford 1-0-2, Lilddle 1-0-2
CCS (41)
Howell 7-0-20, Gonyo-Lafountain 3-2-9, Dunbar 1-1-4, LaPierre 2-0-4, Turek 1-0-2, Langlois 1-0-2
Halftime Score- Chazy 22-6
3 point goals- Chazy (8) Howell 6, Gonyo-Lafountain 1, Dunbar 1
SATURDAY
BOYS
AuSable Valley 60
Northeastern Clinton 49
CLINTONVILLE — After being down in the first quarter, the Patriots rallied to top the Cougars, 60-40, in the championship game of the annual Judy’s Alzheimer tournament, Saturday.
AuSable went on a run in the second quarter to regroup after an early deficit to gain a 27-19 halftime lead. It would be a lead they wouldn’t relinquish as they outscored NCCS 37-30 in the second half.
The offense was led by Korvin Dixon who was a monster in the paint working towards a total of 22 points. Six of his points came from clutch three-pointers in the second half to keep the Cougars at arm’s length.
Tristan Laundree added 15 points for the Patriots, while Grey Inglish picked his shots nailing two three-pointers.
NCCS didn’t go down without a fight as they were led by Evan Manor who was a one man wrecking crew. All but 19 points were scored by Manor, and he was a force all over the floor. He nailed three three-pointers to keep his team in the contest.
AuSable Valley 60, Northeastern Clinton 49
NCCS (49)
Brown 0-0-0, Sisco 0-0-0, Billitiar 0-0-0, Marshall 1-0-2, Magoon 5-0-10, Castine 1-0-2, Manor 12-3-30, Garrow 2-0-5
AVCS (60)
D. Bombard 1-0-2, Rein 0-0-0, Kol. Dixon 3-2-8, Kor. Dixon 9-2-22, Laundree 7-1-15, Garcia 1-1-3, Rock 0-0-0, H. Bombard 0-1-1, Thwaits 0-0-0, Inglish 2-1-7, Brown 1-0-2, Macdougal 0-0-0, Murphy 0-0-0
Halftime Score- AVCS 27-19
3 point goals- Au Sable Valley (4), Kor. Dixon 2, Inglish 2. NCCS (4), Garrow, Manor 3.
Crown Points 56
Bolton 28
CLINTONVILLE — It was a better day for the Panthers in the consolation game as they powered past the Eagles, 56-28.
It was a sluggish start for both teams as the 24-11 halftime lead set the stage for a strong second half showing from the Panthers. Holding Bolton to 17 points in the second, Crown Point doubled their total to finish with a 28 point victory.
Trevor Harris was a force to be reckoned with, scoring 36 of his teams total points. He didn’t just create havoc for Bolton offensively, Panthers head coach Jason Hughes said Harris was everywhere, calling him a “monster” and “tough to contain.”
Jaxon Egloff and Jace Hubert continued strong showings for the Eagles, as Egloff was a marksman with nine of his 13 points coming from behind the arc. Hubert added eight points as Bolton tried to find consistency in their offense.
“This is an end-to-end game, we have to play both ends to win, Trevor and the rest of our team responded to our lack of doing that last night against NCCS,” Hughes said.
“Respect to Coach Colber and his guys, we travel down there next week and we know they will be prepared.”
Crown Point 56, Bolton 28
Bolton (28)
Egloff 5-0-13, Hubert 3-1-8, Trowbridge 1-1-3, Foy 1-0-2, Eager 0-1-1, Becker 0-1-1, Hens 0-0-0. Moorehouse 0-0-0, Kelley 0-0-0, French 0-0-0.
Crown Point (56)
Harris 13-8-36, Pertak 2-2-7, Russel 2-0-4, Russel 2-0-4, Stone 0-3-3, Potter 1-0-2, Woods 0-0-0, Beeman 0-0-0, Taylor 0-0-0, Kwandrans 0-0-0.
Halftime Score- Crown Point 24-11
3 point goals- Crown Point (3) Harris 2, Pertak 1; Bolton (4) Egloff 3, Hubert 1
Gouverneur 64
Northern Adirodack 47
GOUVERNEUR — An early second half start saw the game tied at 31 before the Wildcats proved too strong, defeating the Bobcats 64-47.
It was a tightly contested match for much of the first as the NACS found themselves trailing 31-28 heading into the break. The tie would be the closest in the second half the Bobcats would get to taking the lead.
Gouverneur responded to the tie with a 19-6 run, proving too much for NACS to overcome. The run alone would pave the way to the 33-19 scoring difference in the second half.
Raine Rumble set the tone for the Wildcats scoring 19 of his team high 27 points in the first half. Ethan Fitzgerald added 17, as the duo combined to score 44 of their team’s points. 12 of Fitzgerald’s points came in the second half.
Matt Boulrice led the way for the Bobcats offensively with 11 points. NACS had a balanced attack with four players scoring at least six points. Patrick Benware was a force on the boards with 11 rebounds.
“We discussed who we needed to contain in our pregame talk, but weren’t able to accomplish that,” NACS head coach Nate Bilow said.
“At halftime we revisited what we needed to do defensively, and did a decent job defending their top scorer. Give credit to the other guys that stepped up and scored for them in the second half.”
Gouverneur 64, Northern Adirondack 47
NACS (47)
Taylor 0-1-1, Lagree 0-0-0, B.Boulrice 1-3-6, Lambert 1-0-2, Spooner 1-0-2, Damour 3-2-8, M.Boulrice 4-2-11, Magoon 3-1-7, Carter 1-2-4, Benware 2-2-6
GOU (64)
Stowell 2-3-7, Rumble 11-2-27, Witherall 0-0-0, Donaldson, 2-1-5, Funne 0-0-0, Reed 0-0-0, Fitzgerald 8-0-17, Stoerts 0-0-0, Platte 2-4-8, Burns 0-0-0
Halftime score 31-28
3 point goals- NAC (2) B.Boulrice, M.Boulrice; GOU (4) Rumble 3, Fitzgerald
Hadley-Luzerne 60
Plattsburgh 44
Pottersville — The Hornets had a tough night on the court, falling to Hadley Luzerne, 60-44.
A 37-22 halftime deficit proved too much for Plattsburgh to recover from. While the defense stepped up, allowing the Eagles only 23 points in the second half, the Hornets scored only 22.
Max Filosca and Dan Hartmann combined to score half of their team’s points, scoring 11 each. Cayden Williams added eight points in the losing effort.
“Hadley-Luzerne shot the ball extremely well but we need to step up our defense intensity and box out better,” Hornets head coach Chris Hartmann said. “ We are improving but still have a long way to go.”
—
Hadley-Luzerne 60, PHS 44
PHS (44)
Filosca 4-2-11, Baker 0-0-0, Hartmann, 5-0-11, Sorrell 0-0-0, O’Neal 1-0-2, Laravia 0-1-1, Ferris 2-1-5, Williams 3-0-8, Abbot 0-4-4, VanArman 0-0-0, Fitzwater 1-0-2.
HL (60)
Kader 1-0-2, Wilson 7-0-19, Springer 0-0-0, Harder 3-0-6, Hughes 0-0-0, Walker 0-0-0, Moore 0-0-0, Ellis 7-4-19, Conroy 2-0-5, Deuel 0-0-0, Mattison 4-1-9,
Halftime Score- Hadley-Luzerne 37-22
3 point goals- PHS (4) Filosca, Hartmann, Williams 2 Hadley-Luzerne (7) Wilson 5, Ellis 1, Conroy 1
Girls
Hermon-Dekalb 55
Peru 29
SARANAC LAKE — An 11 point deficit at halftime would be as close as the Nighthawks would get, losing to the Demons 55-29.
Peru would only score 15 points after a 25-14 halftime break. Hermon-Dekalb would score 30 points in the second half to push to the final tally.
Most of the Demon’s points came from one player, Olivia Simser who tallied 31 points. Six of those come from beyond the arc.
Reese Duprey set the tone for the Nighthawks offensively with 12 points. She was a force in the paint grabbing rebounds on both ends of the court.
Unfortunately, Peru couldn’t find consistency to break the pressure set on by Hermon-Dekalb.
“Our youth and first Varsity game nerves definitely showed today, but our team still brought heart and energy throughout the game,” Nighthawks head coach Brittany Marshall said.
—
Hermon-Dekalb 55, Peru 29
HD (55)
Braban 4-0-11, Coller 3-0-6, O’connell 4-1-9, Appel 0-0-0, Bisaw 0-0-0, McQuade 0-0-0, Simser 14-1-31
PCS (29)
Prescott 1-2-4, Berry 0-0-0, Duprey 5-2-12, Lawyer 2-0-6, Gushlaw-Mirville 0-0-0, Corral 1-0-2, Brousseau 2-1-5
Halftime Score- Hermon-Dekalb 25-14
3 point goals- Peru (2) Lawyer. Hermon Dekalb (5) Simser 2, Braban 3
Plattsburgh 43
Edwards-Knox 40
SARANAC LAKE — It was a hard fought game until the end, but the Hornets were able to survive, winning 43-40 over the Cougars.
A halftime lead of 20-13, got cut extremely close but Plattsburgh was able to prevail due to the senior leadership and composure that was able to withstand Edwards-Knox runs.
Cora Long led the way offensively with 14 points, but the entire team contributed in the winning effort. Bailey Hewson added 10 points, while Calli Fitzwater was a force defensively and on the boards.
“It feels really good to start the year off 1-0,” Hornets head coach Joe Mazzella said. “We’re not very deep, and we played on a big floor and our kids just kept battling.
“I am beyond proud of these kids and their efforts, it was a great day for Hornet hoops as we can only get better.”
—
Plattsburgh 43, Edwards-Knox 40
EK (40)
Foster 5-1-11 Lottie 3-1-8 Typhair 0-0-0 Allen 1-0-3 Vacher 0-2-2 Huckie 0-7-7 Hogle 2-2-7 Stay 0-0-0 Gothan 0-0-0 White 1-0-2
PHS (43)
Crahan 0-0-0 Hewson 4-2-10 Long 5-0-14 Gorham 2-0-4 Hemingway 0-3-3 Fitzwater 0-2-2 Battinelli 2-4-8 DeTulleo 1-0-2
Halftime Score- Plattsburgh 20-13
3 point goals- PHS (4) Long 4 EK (3) Lottie, Allen, Hogle.
Northeastern Clinton 52
Whitesboro 40
POTTERSVILLE — The Cougars took the lead and never looked back as they defeated the Warriors, 52-40.
Going into the break NCCS held a 25-15 lead that Whitesboro would not be able to overcome. The Cougars scored 27 points in the second half to push their victory spread to 12 points.
Haylee Bostwick led scoring for the Warriors with 21.
NCCS’ Bailee LaFountain was a force on the offensive end with 29 points. Desiree Dubois and Callie Racine contributed 10 and seven points, respectively.
What proved to be the difference was the three point shot. The Cougars were sharpshooters from beyond the arc making seven. It was too much for Whitesboro as they could only muster four three pointers.
—
Northeastern Clinton 52, Whitesboro 40
WCS (40)
Steeper 0-0-0, Montara 0-0-0-, Collea 1-0-3, Bostwick 9-1-21, Hook 1-0-2, Seely 1-0-2, Kane 4-1-10, Brown 1-0-2, Lupia 0-0-0
NCCS (52)
Hite 1-0-2, LaFountain 12-0-29, Deso 1-0-2, Laci Roberts 0-0-0, Lexi Roberts 0-0-0, Dubois 4-1-10, Racine 3-0-7, Trudo 0-0-0, Richard 1-0-2
Halftime Score- NCCS 25-15
3 point goals- NCCS 7, Whitesboro 4
