CLINTONVILLE — After a three-year break, due to COVID-19, the Ausable Valley Sports Hall of Fame will induct six new members. Jacob Painter, Randy Douglas, Larry Stanley, Kyle Devins, Michaela (Bushey) Devins and Kevin Devins are all set to be inducted this Friday, during halftime of the AuSable Valley varsity football game that kicks off at 7:30 p.m.
Painter is a 2007 AuSable Valley graduate who played football and basketball. He also played varsity tennis his senior year of high school. Football was Painter’s greatest passion and he was a captain and leader of the AV Brotherhood during the 2005 and 2006 seasons. In 2006, hehelped lead the team to the Final Four Championship game in Kingston. Painter played on both sides of the ball, and was awarded the Defensive MVP of the game.
Douglas is a 1982 graduate of AuSable Valley. Douglas was a CVAC All-Star in three sports: baseball, basketball, and soccer. Douglas has been coaching at AVCS in some capacity since 1982. He coached JV baseball for three years before taking over as the varsity baseball coach where he had been for the past 18 years. He has brought many teams to CVAC championships and coached many first team all-stars, many of whom are already in the Hall of Fame.
Stanley was a 1968 Keeseville High School graduate. Stanley participated in baseball, football, basketball and track and field. His senior year he qualified for track sectionals in the 100 yard dash, the 220 yard race, and the broad jump. He holds the Keeseville High School 100 yard dash record. During his senior football season he was captain of the team and even scored four touchdowns in one game. He was selected to the NYS Syracuse All Star State team in 1967 and 1968.
Ky. Devins is a 2007 graduate of AuSable Valley. While at AVCS, Kyle was a member of the varsity football team, including the Final Four team from 2006, as well as a member of the varsity track and field team. During his sophomore year, Kyle won the sectional title in the long jump and triple jump. During his junior and senior years, he represented Section 7 at the state meet in several events, meddling his senior year.
M. Devins is a 2007 graduate of AuSable Valley. Michaela was a member of the varsity swim and diving team from 2003-2007. She was a member of the varsity track and field team from 2004-2007. Michaela was even the NYSPHSAA Section 7 Diving Champion in 2004 and 2006 and also a member of the Section 7 Swimming/Diving
Ke. Devins is a 1974 graduate of AuSable Valley. Kevin was a member of the varsity football team, varsity basketball team and varsity track team, where he was named co-captain in all three sports. As an athlete, Kevin was named to the 1st Team CVAC Southern Division in 1974 and 2nd Team All-CVAC, while being 10th in scoring for all of the CVAC. In 1972, Kevin was the high jump sectional champion and state qualifier, and in 1973, Kevin was the sectional champion and state qualifier in the long jump.
Two other new members, Kendall Baker and Jenn Knapp, were unavailable for the induction ceremony and will be formally inducted at a later date.
Tickets to the event are still available and can be purchased through the AuSable Valley Athletic Hall of Fame’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.