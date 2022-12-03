CLINTONVILLE — AuSable Valley bolted out to a 45-15 advantage at the half Friday night and rolled to a 77-50 victory over Bolton in boys’ non-league basketball.
Korvin Dixon had a big game offensively for the Patriots with 24 points. Also hitting in double figures for AuSable Valley were Dylan Bombard and Carson Garcia with 11 points apiece.
Jace Hubert tossed in 24 points and Jaxon Egloff 17 for Bolton. Hubert connected on six three-pointers and Egloff three.
“It was a good team win for our first non-league game of the season,” AuSable Valley coach Andrew Bombard said. “The seniors have been great leaders in practice and it showed on the court tonight.
“Bolton played hard in the second half and shot the lights out, led by Egloff and Hubert. Korvin Dixon did a great job pacing our offense by getting out in transition and leading the team with his 24 points.”
—
AuSable Valley 77, Bolton 50
Bolton (50)
French 1-0-3, Egloff 7-0-17, Hubert 9-0-24, Eager 0-0-0, Kelley 0-0-0, Trowbridge 2-0-4, Hens 0-0-0, Moorehouse 0-0-0, Becker 0-0-0, Fey 1-0-2, Totals- 20-0-50.
AuSable Valley (77)
D. Bombard 4-2-11, Rein 1-0-3, Kor. Dixon 12-0-24, Kol. Dixon 2-0-4, Laundree 3-0-6, Garcia 5-1-11, Rock 0-0-0, H. Bombard 2-0-5, Thwaits 0-0-0, Inglish 1-0-2, Brown 3-0-7, Macdougal 2-0-4. Totals- 35-3-77.
Halftime- AVCS, 43-15.
3point goals- Bolton (10) Hubert 6, Egloff 3, French. AVCS (4) D. Bombard, Rein, H. Bombard, Brown.
CHAZY 50
LAKE PLACID 32
LAKE PLACID — Three Chazy players accounted for 46 points as the Eagles were a winner in their first game of the season.
Dylan McAfee led the way with 18 and was followed by Evan Dwyer with 15 and Zamir Foster 13. Dwyer connected on three three-pointers and McAfee chipped in with two.
Chazy held a 26-17 halftime lead.
Seb Cecunjanin accounted for over half of the Blue Bombers’ points with 19, with four baskets from three-point range.
—
Chazy 50, Lake Placid 32
Chazy (50)
LaBarge 1-0-2, Dwyer 6-0-15, McAfee 5-6-18, Salimando 0-2-2, Foster 6-1-13, Cross 0-0-0, Pratt 0-0-0, Hernandez 0-0-0, Poirier, 0-0-0, Dickerson 0-0-0, Baker 0-0-0. Totals- 18-9-50.
Lake Placid (32)
Colby 1-2-4, Cecunjanin 7-1-19, Murphy 0-0-0, Hayes 1-0-2, Wylie 0-0-0, Kondrat 0-2-2, Jordon 1-1-3, Wood 1-0-2. Totals- 11-6-32.
Halftime- Chazy, 26-17.
3point goals- Chazy (5) Dwyer 3, McAfee 2. LP (4) Cecunjanin 4.
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 34
WILLSBORO 24
WILLSBORO — A low-scoring game saw the Orange get the better of the Warriors.
Griffin Farr tossed in 15 points to lead Indian Lake/Long Lake and Avery Lee paced Willsboro with 14, including three three-pointers.
“It was a defensive battle,” Willsboro coach Eric Arnold said. “Both teams played hard, but offensive production was hard to come by.
“Our effort was good, but our execution must improve.”
—
Indian Lake/Long Lake 34, Willsboro 24
Indian Lake/Long Lake (34)
Clark 1-0-2, Strader 1-0-2, Bruno 1-0-2, Hosley 2-0-4, Fisher 0-0-0, Stanton 0-0-0, Farr 4-5-15, Frasier 4-1-9, Mack 0-2-2. Totals- 13-6-36.
Willsboro (24)
Reynolds 2-0-4, Lee 5-1-14, Jaquish 1-0-2, Crowningshield 2-0-4, Hathaway 0-0-0, Aubin 0-0-0, Gagnier 0-0-0. Totals- 10-1-24.
Halftime- IL/LL, 24-12.
3point goals- IL/LL (2), Farr 2. WICS (3) Lee 3.
GIRLS
BOQUET VALLEY 52
BEEKMANTOWN 38
BEEKMANTOWN — Abbey Schwoebel and Ella Lobdell combined for 36 points in the Griffins’ non-league win.
Schwoebel finished with 22 points and Lobdell added 14 for Boquet Valley, which held a 28-22 halftime advantage.
Payton Parliament accounted for nearly two-thirds of the Eagles’ points with a game-high 24.
“The game was a battle between two very powerful players in Abbey Schwoebel and Payton Parliament,” Beekmantown coach Emily Girard said.
“With the help of Ella Lobdell, Boquet Valley was able to really overplay us in the second half, but I’m incredibly proud of how my girls rallied. Payton had to sit the entire second quarter after picking up three early fouls.”
—
Boquet Valley 52, Beekmantown 38
Boquet Valley (52)
Conley 0-0-0, Lindsay 0-0-0, Pulsifer 2-2-6, Schwoebel 10-1-22, Reynolds 0-0-0, Lobdell 5-4-14, Reynolds 1-0-2, Hickey 1-0-2, Smith 0-0-0, Caputo 0-0-0, Denton 3-0-6, Lamotte 0-0-0. Totals- 22-7-52.
Beekmantown (38)
Castine 2-0-4, Gregoire 0-0-0, Proper 1-0-2, Parliament 10-3-24, Mesec 0-0-0, Dutil 0-4-4, Chapman 2-0-4. Totals- 15-7-38.
Halftime- Boquet Valley, 28-22.
3point goals- BV (1) Schwoebel. BCS (1) Parliament.
WILLSBORO 26
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 21
WILLSBORO — Kyla Crowningshield scored 10 points, Bella Harrison nine and Mckinley Belzile seven to lead the Warriors (3-0).
Willsboro held a 19-13 lead at the half before both teams struggled to score in the second half.
“It was a very aggressive and tight game,” Willsboro coach Shannon Passno said. “Both teams played great defense, keeping scoring to a minimum each quarter.
“It was quite a nail biter and was amazing to see both teams work under pressure, making it a great game to watch.”
—
Willsboro 26, Indian Lake/Long Lake 21
Indian Lake/Long Lake (21)
Zumpana 3-0-9, Vaughn 1-0-2, Sotomayor 0-0-0, Hample 0-0-0, Caunan 2-0-6, Strades 0-0-0, Staniford 1-0-2, Puterko 1-0-2, Liddle 0-0-0. Totals- 8-0-21.
Willsboro (26)
Lexi Nolette 0-0-0, Laney Nolette 0-0-0, Benway 0-0-0, Reithel 0-0-0, Lacey Nolette 0-0-0, Crowningshield 3-2-10, Martin 0-0-0, Belzile 3-1-7, Harrison 4-1-9. Totals- 10-4-26.
Halftime- Willsboro, 19-13.
3point goals- IL/LL (5) Zumpano 3, Caunan 2. WICS (2) Crowningshield 2.
CHATEAUGAY 31
SETON CATHOLIC 21
PLATTSBURGH — The Knights were held to eight points in the first half and weren’t able to rally in the non-league contest.
Madyson Whalen paced Seton Catholic with six points and Charlotte Hughes was next with five.
McDonald tossed in a game-high 10 points for Chateaugay and Morgan chipped in with seven.
—
Chateaugay 31, Seton Catholic 21
Chateaugay (31)
McComb 2-0-4, McDonald 3-2-10, Laplante 2-0-6, Leonard 1-0-2, Gogolen 1-0-2, Morgan 3-1-7. Totals- 12-3-31.
Seton Catholic (21)
Hughes 1-3-5, Langlois 1-1-3, Whalen 2-2-6, Trombley 1-1-3, Rock-Perez 0-0-0, Conti 1-0-2, Johnston 0-0-0, Pearl 1-0-2. Totals- 7-7-21.
Halftime- Chateaugay, 14-8.
3point goals- Chateaugay (4) McDonald 2, Laplante 2.
BOLTON 44
FORT ANN 17
FORT ANN — Jadynn Egloff poured in 24 points to lead the visitors to a non-league victory.
Maillie Kelley added 11 points for Bolton, which held a 17-8 advantage at the half and scored 27 points after intermission.
—
Bolton 44, Fort Ann 17
Bolton (44)
Egloff 11-1-24, Hulbert 1-0-2, Pfau 2-2-6, Kelley 3-4-11, Trowbridge 0-1-1, Huck 0-0-0, Figueroa 0-0-0. Totals- 17-8-44.
Fort Ann (17)
Colby 1-0-3, Aratare 3-1-7, Freebern 1-0-2, Hardy 1-0-2, Gadway 1-1-3, Wright 0-0-0, Burch 0-0-0. Totals- 7-2-17.
Halftime- Bolton, 17-8.
3point goals- Bolton (2) Egloff, Kelley. FA (1) Cody.
THURSDAY
Franklin Academy 59
Plattsburgh 49
MALONE — The Hornets didn’t get the result they were hoping for Wednesday night in their season opener, as the Huskies were able to defend home court, winning the contest, 59-49. The scoring duo of Gunvir Johal and Jace Hammond combined for 27 points, to pave the way for a Husky opening night victory.
In the first half, Franklin Academy was able to control the tempo, and open up a 14 point lead before the break. While Plattsburgh was able to outscore Franklin Academy, 30-26 in the second half, it wouldn’t be nearly enough to overcome their double-digit deficit.
“First game for our young team and our inexperience showed. We had a lot of turnovers and little chemistry on offense,” said Hornets coach Chris Hartmann. “Second half was better and we handled their press well.”
Johal would not only lead Franklin Academy in scoring, but post a game-high 15 points; Hammond would finish the game second in scoring, with 12.
One silver lining for the Hornets, even in the loss, was that every player that checked into the contest recorded a point; Max Filosca and Chase Laravia would lead the team in scoring, each with nine points.
—
Franklin Academy 59, Plattsburgh 49
Plattsburgh (49)
Filosca 4-0-9, Baker 2-2-6, Hartmann 2-0-4, Sorrell 1-0-2, O’Neal 2-3-7, Laravia 4-1-9, Ferris 1-2-5, Williams 1-0-2, Abbot 1-3-5. TOTALS: 18-11-49.
Franklin Academy (59)
Poirer 3-0-6, Muluerhill 1-0-3, Peck 0-0-0, Hammond 5-1-12, Perry 1-2-4, Osborn 2-0-5, Gravell 1-0-2, Beck 0-0-0, LaClaire 3-0-6, Johal 4-6-15, McArdle 2-0-4, Lavare 0-0-0, Jarvis 0-0-0, Wescott 1-0-2. TOALS: 23-8-59.
Halftime- FA, 33-19.
3-point field goals- Plattsburgh (2) Filosca 1, Ferris 1. Franklin Academy (4), Muluerhill 1, Osborn 1, Johal 1.
BEEKMANTOWN 77
POTSDAM 43
POTSDAM — Josh Burgin poured in 22 points, followed Brady Mannix with 15 and Nate Parliament 11 as the Eagles rolled past the Sandstoners in a non-league contest.
Beekmantown played strong defense in the first quarter while jumping out to a 15-4 lead and never looked back.
“We had a nice start, but whenever we got up by double digits, Potsdam would battle back to stay in the game,” Beekmantown coach Gary Castine said. “They never allowed us to relax. They have a very young club that will only continue to get better.
“Our defense was forcing them to hurry their shots a little. Without a doubt, this is the best hustle I’ve seen from our club. We were hungry and the key will be if we can sustain this energy and not rest on our laurels in the future.”
—
Beekmantown 77, Potsdam 43
Beekmantown (77)
Mosley 2-1-6, Sorrell 1-0-3, Francois 0-0-0, LaBorde 2-0-5, J. Sand 1-2-4, Mannix 5-4-15, Dixon 0-0-0, Parliament 5-1-11, Beauregard 1-0-3, Burgin 10-2-22, N. Sand 4-0-8. Totals- 31-10-77.
Potsdam (43)
Vanwagner 3-2-8, O’Brien 1-0-2, Race 1-0-2, Lamora 2-4-8, Delaney 3-0-6, Hughes 3-5-11, Cook 1-0-3, Yoakum 0-0-0, Murdock 0-1-1, Nelson 0-2-2, Wilson 0-0-0, Kessler 0-0-0. Totals- 14-14-43.
Halftime- Beekmantown, 35-19.
3point goals- Beekmantown (4) Mosley, Sorrell, Beauregard, Mannix. Potsdam (1) Cook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.