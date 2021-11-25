Members of the AuSable Valley swim team, the Section VII champions, travelled down to Ithaca last weekend to compete in the NYSPHSAA swim championships.
Photo 1: From left to right are Annie Manion, Ashley Brousseau, Ella Garrow, and Alexis Hathaway. The foursome broke their own record in the 400 freestyle relay by over five seconds in the NYSPHSAA swim championships last weekend.
Photo 2: The AuSable Valley girls swim team and its coaches come together for a photo together after winning the Section VII swim title.
