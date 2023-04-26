CHAMPLAIN — It was cold and rainy, but the teams had their chance to win. The Patriots would use a four run 7th to take the victory away from the Cougars, Monday.
“It was cold and wet but both teams held it together fairly well considering the conditions,” NCCS coach Carrie McComb said. “A quick downpour and some Ausable timely hitting (5 of their 9 hits) in the top of the 7 helped them plate 4 runs with, with one being the go ahead.”
AuSable’s Haley Hickey was able to get a strike out and ground out leaving NCCS with just one last chance. The final out came as Shauna Despo made a snow cone grab on a fly ball to rob Kylie Suprenant of a base hit.
Suprenant,Michaela Bresnahan, Bailee LaFountain and Desiree Dubois had two hits each for the Cougars. Sara and Cassidy Richards had multi hit games for the Patriots.
AuSable Valley 7, Northeastern Clinton 6
AVCS 101 010 4 - 7 9 5
NCCS 103 200 0 - 6 12 2
Hickey. Deso. WP- Hickey LP- Deso. 2B- Surprenant (NCCS), Bresnahan (NCCS), Hickey (2B).
PLATTSBURGH 21
MORIAH 3 (5)
PORT HENRY — The Hornets came out on all cylinders as they scored runs in every inning, topping the Vikings, 21-3.
Moriah didn’t help themselves with six errors in the contest, giving Plattsburgh extra at bats.
Both Alyssa Hemmingway of Plattsburgh and Hannah Slattery of Moriah had extra base hits. Hemingway, Calli Fitzwater and Madeline Whalen had multi hit games for the Hornets.
“PHS is a well coached team,” Viking head coach Don Tesar Jr. said. “We didn’t help ourselves today with our defensive play but our girls never quit. You can’t give a team like PHS extra outs. Our bats struggled against a good pitcher in Fitzwater, who found her groove early.”
Plattsburgh 21, Moriah 3 (5)
PHS 253 38 - 21 9 0
MCS 002 01 - 3 3 6
Fitzwater, Silver (4). Kazlo, Eichen (3). WP- Fitzwater. LP- Kazlo. 2B- Hemingway (PHS), Slattery (MCS).
CHAZY 33
WELLS 7
CHAZY — The Eagles fell behind early, but had an offensive explosion in the 2nd and 3rd innings to down Wells, 33-7.
“We had a slow start out of the gate, going down 4-0 in the 1st inning,” Chazy’s Cory Thompson said. “Our bats came alive in the 2nd inning and we were able to put across some runs.”
Katana Coon and Kassidy Turek led the Eagles with two hits each.
Samantha Gonyo, who struggled early, was awarded the win as her team plated 23 runs after a scoreless 1st.
“Wells played with a lot of heart tonight,” Thompson said. “I was proud of my team for playing error-free Softball again and not giving up a registered hit in the game.”
Chazy 33, Wells 7
WCS 302 10 - 7 0 1
CCS 01121 1 - 33 12 1
Allen, Dwyer (3), Bly (4). Gonyo, Columbus (2). WP - Gonyo. LP- Allen
