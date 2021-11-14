AuSable Valley outlasts Carle Place to win Class C state crown

CORTLAND — The AuSable Valley girls soccer team always describes itself as one big family.
Well, now they are a family of champions.
In a drama-filled NYSPHSAA Class C girls soccer championship, the Patriots defeated Carle Place for a 1-0 win to take home the state crown.
Kamryn Bezio’s goal with 1:30 left in regulation off an assist from Kate Knapp proved to be the difference for AuSable Valley.
Jasmyne Allen made four saves to secure the shutout in the Patriot nets.
More will be added to this report.
—
AuSable Valley 1, Carle Place 0
CARP 0 0 — 0
AVCS 0 1 — 1
Second half- 1, AVCS, K. Bezio (Knapp), 1:30.
Shots- AuSable Valley, 8-5.
Saves- Allen, AVCS, 4.
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.