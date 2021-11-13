AuSable Valley one win from state title after defeating Notre Dame

HOMER — Through rain, sleet and snow on Saturday, AuSable Valley punched its ticket to the NYSPHSAA Class C girls soccer championship.
Jenna Stanley and Addie Stanley both found the back of the net to propel the Patriots (15-4-1) to a 2-0 win against Section IV champion Notre Dame (14-1-2) in the semifinal round.
AuSable Valley now has a date with Section VIII’s Carle Place at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday at SUNY Cortland to see if it can claim the state championship.
The Patriots dominated the contest in about every way imaginable.
Most of the game was spent in AuSable Valley’s attacking third, and when the Crusaders tried to counter, the Patriots’ defense shut them down.
Jasmyne Allen recorded the shutout for AuSable Valley, and her defense, specifically the back four of Sara Richards, Addie Stanley, Brooklyn Douglas and Brielle Laundree, kept her from having to even make a save.
Notre Dame failed to register a shot on target, and its lone attempt near goal came on a direct kick from about 25 yards out that sailed high in the first half.
“We knew coming into this game that the defense was going to win it for us,” Patriots coach Lindsey Douglas said.
“Defense wins championships, and our four defenders have come to play these last five games so well. They win the game for us and show up every time. They work so well together.”
Right from the start, AuSable Valley put the pressure on.
A couple early missed opportunities started to make it seem as if luck was not on the Patriots’ side, but Jenna Stanley put any of that narrative to bed.
Right inside the 6-yard box, she tapped home a beautiful cross from Jillian Bezio to give AuSable Valley a 1-0 lead with 23:43 to go in the first half.
“I did not even think it went in there and was so confused at first, but I am really glad it did,” Jenna Stanley said with a huge smile.
“I’m really just at a loss for words right now. We were really locked in all week in practice and coming here yesterday for a good practice. We were able to control the game, which is what we are best at.”
The second half featured much of what the first 40 minutes showcased.
The Patriots possessed well and never let the Crusaders get much rhythm.
“That’s our plan going into every game,” Douglas said. “We have so many players that can work off the ball. They are technical and have great give-and-go passing ability. They move off the ball so well it becomes part of them as players.”
After taking a 1-0 lead, AuSable Valley had multiple chances to up its advantage.
Most of the opportunities came off corner kicks or crosses.
Kaydence Hoehn, Lilley Keyser and Bezio had some of the closest opportunities with headers that either missed just high or were saved by Notre Dame keeper Shannon Maloney, who finished with 13 saves.
Addie Stanley gave the Patriots the much-wanted insurance goal they needed when she dinged a shot from about 25 yards out off the right post and in.
At that point, there was 11:05 left in regulation, and AuSable Valley knew victory was in sight.
“I think that really solidified the win because it is so hard for a team to come back from down 2-0, and that was really fun to celebrate that one with my teammates on such a big stage,” Addie Stanley said.
“I really want to bring home the state championship title.”
Douglas shared the same sentiment.
“This is what we came for,” Douglas said. “We came to win a state championship.”
—
AuSable Valley 2, Notre Dame 0
AVCS 1 1 — 2
NDCS 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, AVCS, J. Stanley (J. Bezio), 23:43.
Second half- 2, AVCS, A. Stanley, 11:05.
Shots- AuSable Valley 18, Notre Dame 1.
Saves- Allen, AVCS, 0. Maloney, ND, 13.
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.