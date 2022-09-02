BRASHER FALLS — Senior Korvin Dixson ran the ball 13 times for 111 yards and three touchdowns as the AuSable Valley varsity football team kicked off its 2022 season by pulling away to a 27-6 nonleague win on the road over Section 10 rival St. Lawrence Central under the lights at Randy Riggs Field Friday night.
Dixson opened the scoring with 7:15 left in the second quarter with a diving effort to end a five-yard run to the endzone. Junior Addie Stanley then added the first of her three successful PAT kicks to make it 7-0.
The Patriots doubled their lead on their first possession of the second half when Dixson ended a quick six-play drive that started at midfield with a six-yard burst around the left. Dixson’s third touchdown scamper came on a 25-yard sweep to the right.
The Larries only points of the night started when Nate White intercepted a pass from senior quarterback Carson Garcia near midfield and returned the ball to the Patriots’ 23-yard line. Five players later and facing fourth-and-goal from the three, the Larries got the ball to Dawson Shatraw and he ran untouched up the middle for the touchdown that cut the deficit to 21-6 just 37 seconds into the fourth quarter.
Senior Hayden Smith, on only his second carry of the game, sealed the win with a 33-yard romp up the middle with 2:24 remaining.
Garcia wound up completing six of 10 passes for 80 yards and Smith finished with 34 yards on his two carries while sophomore Jonathan Fletcher worked his way for another 79 yards on 17 rushes in the winning effort.
White was the leading rusher for the Larries with 41 yards on 12 carries. He also caught three passes for 10 yards while Ayden Beach completed six of 13 passes for 19 yards. Xavier Shattack was SLC’s next-leading rusher with 30 yards on four rushes.
The Patriots head to Port Henry next Friday night to take on Moriah Central starting at 7:30 p.m. in the league opener for both squads.
AuSable Valley 27, St. Lawrence Central 6
AVCS 0 7 14 6 — 27
SLC 0 0 0 6 — 6
Second quarter
AVCS- Dixson 5-run (Stanley kick).
Third quarter
AVCS- Dixson 6-run (Stanley kick); AVCS- Dixson 25-run (Stanley kick).
Fourth quarter
SLC- Shatraw 4-run (run stopped); AVCS- Smith 33-run (Stanley kick wide).
Individual Stats
Rushing
AV- Dixson 13-111, Fletcher 17-79, Dupo 2-8, Smith 2-34.
SLC — Beach 4-27, Shattuck 4-30, White 12-41, Shatraw 9-14.
Passing
AVCS- Garcia 6-10-80 (1 int)
SLC- Beach 6-13-19.
Receiving
AVCS- Dupo 2-55, Thomas 1-8, Pray 1-7, Brown 1-2, Dixson 1-1.
SLC- White 3-10, Shatraw 2-12.
Sacks
AVCS- McLean.
Interceptions
SLC- White.
