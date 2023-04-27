CLINTONVILLE — The sun came out to play and the Patriot bats were awake early in a 7-3 victory over Beekmantown, Wednesday, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference play.
When the Eagles tied it with three runs in the top of the third, AuSable Valley didn’t sway. They would counter with two runs of their own to grab the lead for good.
Beekmantown’s Grace McCasland, Lindsay Barnes and Ashley Barnes each had multi hit games. Kennedy Ritter contributed with a double.
Sara Richards, Kaydence Hoehn, Cassidy Richards and Annika LaMountain recorded multi hit games for the Patriots.
“Our girls came out strong in the first inning. Haley Hickey struck out BCS first three batters and when we scored 2 runs in the bottom half of the inning,” AuSable Valley’s coach Kayla Taylor said. “We were able to score again in the 2nd and 3rd innings, then again in the 5th.
“We kept our errors to 0 today, which we are very proud of. BCS can hit the ball and I feel like we did a very good job of playing solid defense.”
AuSable Valley 7, Beekmantown 3
BCS 003 000 0 — 3 9 0
AVCS 212 020 x — 7 11 0
LaPier. Hickey. WP- HIckey. LP — LaPier. 2B- Ritter (BCS) Hoehn (AVCS).
SARANAC LAKE 6
NCCS 1
SARANAC LAKE — Karlie Goetz continued her strong pitching for the Red Storm, allowing just four hits in a 6-1 victory for Saranac Lake.
Goetz faced only three to four batters an inning, striking out nine with no walks. The lone blemish came in the 4th inning when NCCS’ Desiree Dubois got hold of one and sent it over the wall.
Mia Nichols led the way for the Red Storm going 3-3, just a homerun shy of the cycle. She had three RBIs and scored herself.
Saranac Lake bats did take time to get going but came alive in the 5th inning. All but two position players reached base in the inning that put the nail in the coffin.
Emma Akey and Alex Whitson had two hits for the Red Storm, each hitting a double.
The Cougars were led by multi hit games of Desiree Dubois and Paige Bourgeois.
Saranac Lake 6, NCCS 1
NCCS 000 100 0 — 1 4 0
SLCS 001 050 x — 6 10 0
LaFountain. Goetz. WP- Goetz. LP- LaFountain. HR- Dubois (NCCS). 3B- Nichols (SLCS). 2B- Akey (SLCS), Nichols (SLCS), Goetz (SLCS), Whitson (SLCS).
SARANAC 20
MORIAH 5 (6)
SARANAC — The Vikings scored runs on the bookends of the innings. It just so happened the Chiefs offense exploded for 20, topping Moriah, 20-5.
After trailing 2-0, entering the bottom of the 2nd inning, Saranac scored 11 runs over the next two innings to blow the gates open.
The offense would cool off until the final inning when the Chiefs would reach the final result.
“Moriah was able to group their hits in the innings that they scored,” Saranac’s Sam Campbell said. “I felt that they played well defensively also. We were very patient at the plate and then hit some balls really well today. I was happy with our defense overall and very pleased with Hailee’s pitching today.”
Hailee Liberty struck out eight and only walked one, earning the victory. Her counterparts combined to hit five and walked 14 batters.
Layla Pellerin and Olivia Squier led the way for the Chiefs, each hitting a triple. Aislyn Liberty and Mckenna Macomber had two hits each for Saranac, both hitting a double.
Ashlyn Mandy and Maddy Eichen had doubles for Moriah.
Saranac 20, Moriah 5
MCS 200 003 — 5 4 2
SCS 047 108 — 20 9 2
Eichen, Kazlo (4), H. Liberty. WP- Liberty. LP- Eichen. 3B- Squier (SCS), Pellerin (SCS). 2B- A. Liberty (SCS), Macomber (SCS).
PLATTSBURGH 14
TICONDEROGA 5
TICONDEROGA — Tied 1-1 heading into the top of the third, Plattsburgh’s Amaya Abellard got things going with a leadoff double.
Four hits later the Hornets held a four run lead that they wouldn’t relinquish.
Plattsburgh would top Ti, 14-5.
In the bottom of the fourth the Sentinels looked to make it a game scoring four runs of their own. The Hornets were able to answer, scoring six runs over the final three innings to pull away.
Abellard led the way for Plattsburgh with three hits including her double in the third. Calli Fitzwater continued her strong pitching with seven strikeouts over seven innings, earning the win.
She helped her cause with two hits including one double.
Ti’s Myeligh Drinkwine and Addy Moore each had a double. Moore had two hits.
“Plattsburgh is a well coached team and they are fundamentally sound both offensively and defensively,” Sentinels coach Eric Mullen said. “The big difference was they were able to take advantage of the extra opportunities (8 walks and 5 errors) that we gave them.”
Plattsburgh 14, Ticonderoga 5
PHS 104 332 1 — 14 15 2
TCS 100 400 0 — 5 9 5
Fitzwater. Montville. WP- Fitzwater. LP- Montville. 2B- Drinkwine (Ti), Moore (Ti). Hemingway (PHS), Fitzwater (PHS), Abellard (PHS).
