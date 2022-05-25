PLATTSBURGH — Right away, AuSable Valley exploded on offense, Wednesday, scoring four runs right off the bat in the Section VII Class C final game.
The Patriots came out on top, playing small ball to defeat Lake Placid, 8-2.
They were led by Shea Durgan, who notched two singles, two runs scored and two RBIs and Jenna Stanley, who also recorded two hits, two RBIs and a run scored.
Haley Hickey, who knocked off five Blue Bomber batters, took the pitching win, while Brooklyn Huffman shouldered the loss in the circle, striking out four.
Coach Kayla Taylor said the win felt amazing for the team.
“Our girls really came out and they were just focused these last few games,” Taylor said.
Hickey also said the feeling was amazing, given that many on the team were also on the state championship winning soccer team earlier in this school year.
“We did it for soccer so getting it again is just amazing,” Hickey said. “It seems bizarre that it can happen two times.”
THE GAME
Lake Placid set up at the plate first, and came out strong, with Dariana Patterson sending a triple to right field and then later running in the first score of the game on a hit from Danaya Patterson, who was thrown out at first base.
When the Patriots stepped up to bat, they first started with a bunt, which was called a foul, from Addie Stanley, who later picked up a single and then a stolen base.
Sara Richards then had a turn at the plate, bunting again for the Patriots, ending up out at first, but sending Addie Stanley to third, setting up Kaydence Hoehn for an RBI single and tying the game at one a piece.
The next two batters, Durgan and Hickey, then each notched an RBI single, raising the score to 3-1. Sierra Bronson added on another RBI single to give the Patriots a solid 4-1 lead.
In the top of the second, Lake Placid scored their final run of the game off a single from Chelsea Moore, who ran in Emma Adragna.
“Our girls just kept going,” Taylor said. “I just said to keep your D solid and our bats will come. We’ve been hitting pretty well. They were solid on defense and then came out and kept the bats going.”
The score was then stagnant until the bottom of the third, when Jenna Stanley whacked one and made it to first safely while sending Miriam Sayward home, bumping the score to 5-2.
The bottom of the fifth was probably the most exciting time for the Patriots, who racked up runs and increased the deficit to the eventual final score. Durgan recorded her second RBI with a single, punching in Hoehn, while Durgan scored off another single from Jenna Stanley.
“I think the whole game, the energy was just up so to keep building on that energy was really important,” Jenna Stanley said. “Cheering on your teammates even if you’re on the benches.”
With two outs, and in by far the longest inning of the game, Jenna Stanley touched home once more for AuSable Valley to make the score 8-2, after Addie Stanley drove her in.
“I feel that what really got us going was knowing that we were up and that we had to hold the lead,” Hickey said. “That kept us in the mentality that we had to keep playing solid defense and offense by getting good hits and solid baserunning.”
Lake Placid’s catcher, Adragna, saved an extra run from being added on after she forced out Sayward at home plate with a throw from the third baseman, Danaya Patterson.
At the last out of the fifth, the Patriots stranded players on all three bases, proving they could’ve scored even more.
The victors won without playing a seventh inning, getting the three outs in as many batters, with two outs thrown to first and one pop fly out.
UP NEXT
Now, the Patriots are preparing for their sub-regional matchup against Section 10’s champion, Thursday, June 2, at 4:30 p.m., again at Cardinal Park.
“I think it definitely gave us some confidence, but looking ahead we really need to focus and keep staying aggressive on the bases and keep up our defense which has been on the incline,” Jenna Stanley said..
Taylor agreed that this win gave their team some confidence going into regional play, but they still need to stay focused.
“We’re going to stay the same. We’re going to be confident, but not overconfident and just keep building off of each win that we’ve had the past couple of days,” Taylor said.
—
AuSable Valley 8, Lake Placid 2
LP 110 000 0 — 2 2 1
AVCS 401 030 X — 8 12 1
Hickey and Richards. Huffman and Adragna. WP- Hickey. LP- Huffman. 3B- Dar. Patterson (LP).
