CLINTONVILLE — AuSable Valley won eight of 11 events Friday and defeated Plattsburgh High, 92-78, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference girls’ swimming.
Patriots Alexis Hathaway and Ella Garrow each won three events. Hathaway placed first in the 200 medley relay, 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke. Garrow claimed wins in the 200 individual medley, 200 freestyle relay and 100 backstroke.
Katherine Roy, Annie Manion and Ashley Brousseau each claimed two victories for AuSable Valley.
Leading the way for Hornets was Marissa Silver with three first-place finishes in the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay.
—
AuSable Valley 92, Plattsburgh 78
200 medley relay- 1, AuSable Valley A (Hathaway, Roy, Manion, Brousseau), 2:09.44. 2, Plattsburgh A, 2:21.55. 3, AuSable Valley B, 2:28.26.
200 freestyle- 1, Manion (AVCS), 2 18.28. 2, Fuller (PHS), 2:23.09. 3, Kabeli (AVCS), 2:26.37.
200 I.M.- 1, Garrow (AVCS), 2:28.93. 2, Coupal (PHS), 2:34.64. 3, Chase (PHS), 2:56.35.
50 freestyle- 1, Silver (PHS), 27.43. 2, Brousseau (AVCS), 28.76. 3, Roy (AVCS), 30.21.
100 butterfly- 1, Hathaway (AVCS), 1:08.27. 2, Midgett (PHS), 1:23.84. 3, Chase (PHS), 1:24.80.
100 freestyle- 1, Silver (PHS), 1:00.94. 2, Brousseau (AVCS). 1:04.01. 3, Coupal (PHS), 1:05.44.
500 freestyle- 1, Cordick (AVCS), 6:20.75. 2, Kabeli (AVCS), 6:29.39. 3, LaValley (PHS), 6:50.82.
200 freestyle relay- 1, AuSable Valley A (Garrow, Roy, Manion, Brousseau), 1:53.91. 2, Plattsburgh A, 1:54.32. 3, AuSable Valley B, 2:10.72. 1
00 backstroke- 1, Garrow (AVCS), 1:11.37. 2, Fuller (PHS), 1:14.09. 3, Kretser (PHS), 1:17.24.
100 breaststroke- 1, Hathaway (AVCS), 1:19.38. 2, Henley (PHS), 1:29.30. 3, Boissey (AVCS), 1:34.06.
400 freestyle relay- 1, Plattsburgh A (Coupal, LaValley, Fuller, Silver), 4:15.65. 2, AuSable Valley A, 4:17.93. 3, Plattsburgh B, 4:41.26.
