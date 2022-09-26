PLATTSBURGH — Ashley Brousseau and Ella Garrow had strong meets Friday afternoon, winning four events each. Their efforts helped power AuSable Valley over Plattsburgh, 103-67 in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference girls swimming.
Brousseau took first in the 200 and 500 freestyles with times of 2:19.58 and 6:15.29, respectively.
Garrow finished in first in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke with times of 26.98 and 1:14.23 respectively.
Both were members of AVCS “A” teams in the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay that placed first. Alexis Hathaway and Annie Manion also were a part of the team that placed first in the events.
Hathaway captured her third victory, claiming the 100 freestyle in just over one minute. Manion got her third win in the 200 individual medley eight seconds faster than second place, Kasey Fuller of Plattsburgh.
Hornets Allie Coupal and Marissa Silver both earned two victories in the meet. Coupal won the 100 butterfly at 1:09.72, while Silver won the 100 backstroke just ahead of AVCS’ Hathaway.
Both Coupal and Silver were also on the team that won the 400 freestyle relay with Sophia LaValley and Fuller.
The Patriots showed consistency winning eight of the 11 contested events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.