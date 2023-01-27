The Ausable Boys swim team continued their winning ways this past week in the CLP Invitational at Canton High School taking first place overall with 208 points, followed by Plattsburgh with 125, and CLP with 72 points respectively.
Seniors Tim Lloyd and Chandler Perry shined for the Patriots, with Lloyd taking first place in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.89) while setting a new personal record, and Perry taking first place overall in the 100 butterfly (1:08.37). Lloyd would also take second overall in the 200 freedtyle, with Perry taking second place in the 100 backstroke.
Sophomores Alix Perras and Patrick Hagadorn picked up four first place victories on the day, with Perras winning the 100 backstroke and 100 freestyle, and Hagadorn winning the 200 and 500 freestyle.
Other standouts for AuSable Valley were Shawn Paul Hansen, who placed second in the 200 I.M. (2:44.38) and third in the 100 breastroke (1:29.64), Rowan Rabideau who placed third in the 100 butterfly, Konnor Facteau (third in the 50 and 100 freestyle) and Logan Young (third in the 500 freestyle).
The Patriots relay teams also took home three victories in Canton, with wins in the 200 medley (Perras, Llyod, Perry, Rabideau), 200 freestly (Perras, Lloyd, Facteau, Hagadorn) and 400 freestyle (Hagadorn, Facteau, Perry, Hansen).
The Patriots are back in action Friday, Jan. 27, at Plattsburgh.
