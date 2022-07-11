AUSABLE FORKS — The 60th Annual AuSable Forks Fast-Pitch Tournament featuring some of the best players in the world took place this past weekend at the Billy Mitchell Memorial Field.
“What a weekend. The weather was great, the fan base was amazing and it was a great emotional feeling to have this internationally known tournament back after the COVID hiatus,” spokesman Randy Douglas said. “Also a very special weekend to honor our inaugural Hall of Fame members. We are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team.”
Team Quebec from Donnacona, Quebec City took home the Arthur J./Thomas A. Douglas, Thomas O’Neill and Sharkey Patnode Memorial awards, defeating Team 518 from Amsterdam, 5-4, in a Sunday evening game. Team Quebec went undefeated, 6-0, over the weekend.
29 games were played over the weekend. Starting Friday, with the induction to the inaugural Hall of Fame class in front of a large crowd. Tally Duell sung the American and Canadian National Anthems, with the presentation of the flags being supervised by the local Civil Air Patrol 388 Squadron under the direction of Deputy Commander Joe Patnode. The first two games of the tournament were accompanied by a fireworks display.
The second place Vic Seguin Memorial Award went to Team 518 and the third place Bob Joyal Memorial Award went to the AuSable Brewers who took a heartbreaker loss to Team 518, 3-2, in 10 innings.
The fourth place Mark Devins Memorial Award was earned by the Axemen from Kingston, Ontario.
Kristien Knapp of the Axemen won the Barb and Jim Booth Award for most hits with nine, the Laura Razzano Memorial Award for most extra base hits with three, the Joe “Black Cat” Zeno award for most RBIs with seven and the Bob and Jimmy Mousseau MVP Memorial Award.
The George Goyette Memorial for most valuable catcher went to Mitch McKay of Team 518. The Ned Hoey Memorial Award went to Sam Roes of the Axeman for best defensive player. Travis Jones of Team Quebec, who went 3-0 on the mound, won the Billy Mitchell Memorial for most valuable pitcher.
The Doc Zacek Memorial Award for sportsmanship was given to Team Quebec.
Kodi Gordon and Greg Garrity of the Brewers, Travis Jones, Jonathan Darveau and Keegan Scott from Team Quebec and Greg Musk, Tom Avery and Derrick Martin of Team 518 made up the All-Tourney team along with Ty Sebastien from the Crossroads Bucks.
Tournament Director Adam Coolidge expressed how happy he was with the 60th Annual Tournament this year.
“Many, many hours of hard work by our committee paid off as we put a great product out on that field this weekend,” he said. “
The committee also gave the proceeds of a 50/50 raffle to the North County Honor Flight. Coolidge also announced that planning for the 61st Annual tournament has begun and will be held the second weekend of July 2023.
