AUSABLE FORKS — After a two-year COVID pause, the AuSable Forks Annual Fast-Pitch Softball Classic will return for its 60th year on Friday, a welcome return to routine for tournament organizers.
“For economic reasons, it’s just wonderful for the North Country, and for softball it’s quite an event,” tournament spokesperson Randy Douglas said. “Fast-pitch softball isn’t as prevalent as it once was, when there were teams in Plattsburgh and Saranac Lake and all over, but it’s amazing when we get together.”
HALL OF FAME
But, before the tournament gets going on Friday, a couple of special events will take place.
Following a peewee little league matchup at 4 p.m. at Billy Mitchell Memorial Field, the inaugural class of the AuSable Forks Softball Hall of Fame will be inducted at approximately 6 p.m.
The hall was an overdue move, Douglas said, and was an exciting project for the tournament committee to work on as the pandemic kept them from holding the event for the last two years.
This first class is pretty large, something they will likely repeat next year to help build a base of members.
“We could have picked 70 people for the first year,” Douglas said. “Next year there will probably be 10 more, then after that probably five or six each year.”
Inductees could be anyone “involved in keeping fast-pitch softball alive in AuSable Forks,” according to Douglas. That could mean players, managers, or even prominent sponsors from over the years.
The members being inducted in this first class are as follows: Tim Snow; George Kurz; Bob Mousseau; Tom O’Neill; Billy Mitchell; James “Macker” Miller and his son Gary Miller of the former Miller’s Store; Art, Tom, and Bob Douglas of the former Art’s Village Inn; Raymond “Popeye” Coolidge and Edmund Bedard of the former Coolidge and Bedard Construction; Vic Seguin; Sharkey Patnode from the former Riverside Lanes; John Snow and Bob Kyea.
The selections focused on the early days of fast pitch in AuSable Forks, with most coming from 1950s and 60s, Douglas said, but the hall will be making its way to more recent members before too long.
THE GAMES
Tournament action will begin after the hall inductions with a matchup between the AuSable Brewers and Amsterdam, NY’s Team 518.
Games will continue through Saturday and Sunday, with the Championship game expected to be played on Sunday around 5 p.m.
Other teams competing include the Team Quebec and the Quebec Juniors, both of Quebec City; the Axemen from Kingston, Ontario; Team Crossroads from Croghan, NY; and, a new entry, Sauders Trucking from Stevens, Pennsylvania.
“The quality of teams is going to be exceptional,” Douglas said. “I’ve never seen this team from Pennsylvania, because I don’t travel anymore, but from what I hear from the guys who still travel is that they’re pretty stacked.”
And the reopening of the Canadian border late last summer allowed for the tournament to plan for a return of its participants from the north, a large part of the events’ history.
“When the border closed, that was the killer for us,” Douglas said. “Last year, we were hoping it would open up but it was just too late by the time it did.”
The 60th year festivities will include a fireworks show put on by Santore’s World Famous fireworks on Friday night.
“It’s something we’ve worked really hard on over the last year and a half, and I think everyone is going to be really excited for the caliber of softball we’ll put on the field and the event we’re putting on,” Douglas said. “We really want to put on a good show.”
