LAKE PLACID — Raven Sessions had an impressive match as AuSable Valley topped the host Lake Placid, 3-1.
The Patriots had multiple runs during the first two sets of the match by scores of 25-21 and 25-14. The Blue Bombers did what they could to prevent the three-set sweep, snatching the third set, 25-19. The fourth and final set saw teams battle back and forth until AVCS could get the distance and win 29-27.
Sessions led the way for the Patriots with 27 digs, 12 kills and eight points. Kendal Lawrence contributed offensively setting up teammates to the tune of 19 assists. Layla Lincoln had a solid performance with eight points, five kills and six digs.
Sydney Lawrence set the tone for the Blue Bombers with eight points, six kills and 11 digs. Abbey Gavin had a solid night serving with six aces and nine points.
“Brooke Beaney and Haileigh LaMare were called up from JV because we were missing 3 starters. They did a great job, and the entire team adjusted well to the new lineup,” Lake Placid head coach Sandy Huber said. “AuSable showed huge improvement from the beginning of the season. They see the court well when they hit, and their defense was impressive too.”
—
AuSable Valley 3, Lake Placid 1
25-21, 25-14, 19-25, 29-27
AVCS- Yong, 11 points, 1 ace, 1 assist, 2 digs. Dubuque, 3 points, 2 aces, 3 kills, 5 digs. Sessions, 8 points, 4 aces, 12 kills, 27 digs. Lincoln, 8 points, 2 aces, 5 kills, 2 assists, 6 digs. Depo, 3 assists, 1 dig. Douglas, 1 kill. LaFountain, 9 points, 1 kill. Beane, 1 point. Durgan, 5 kills, 1 block. Lawrence, 4 points, 2 aces, 2 kills, 19 assists, 2 digs. Wood, 2 points, 2 digs. Vilegi, 1 point, 1 assist, 4 digs
LP- Phillip, 8 points, 2 aces, 5 kills, 12 digs, 1 block, 1 assist. Evans, 2 kills, 1 dig. Beaney: 1 point, 1 ace, 1 kill, 3 digs. Galvin, 5 points, 2 aces, 4 kills, 2 digs, 10 assists. Lawrence, 8 points, 2 aces, 6 kills, 11 digs, 1 block, 1 assist. Skutt: 2 points, 1 dig. LaMare, 4 points, 1 ace, 5 kills, 5 digs. Gavin, 9 points, 6 aces, 5 digs.
