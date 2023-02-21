PLATTSBURGH — Athletes from across Section VII flocked to the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse Saturday morning to try and earn a spot at States in qualifying action. While for some athletes it would be their last event of the season, for others, it was just the next step on the path to indoor track and field glory.
In the qualifiers only the top-two finishers from each of the individual events would punch their ticket to States while only the first-place finisher in the relay events would advance as athletes and teams would have to fight for positioning throughout the day.
Out of the nine teams that competed at Qualifiers Saturday, seven saw athletes advance to States with either first or second place finishes.
For the relay events, the Chiefs would claim two of the three races amongst the boys while in the girls races the team would sweep all three, running unopposed in two. The Chiefs group of Andrew Denial, Landon Morris, Noah Thayer and Dean Kelley would take first in the 800-meter relay (8:47.03) while Zander Daniels, Connor Homburger, Morris and Kyle Norcross took first in the 200-meter relay (1:39.88).
The Beekmantown ‘A’ group, made up of Gabriel Reams, Maxime Page, Alexander Jock and Brandon VanAlpen would take first in the 400-meter (3:47.83).
In the girls’ relay races, Sienna Boulds, Laura Denial, Hannah Hamel and Gillian Miner would win the 800-meter for the Chiefs (10:40.40) followed by Olivia Davis, Sarah Lavigne, Zoe Rainville and Madalyn Wynnik winning the 200 meter relay (2:19.63); Rainville, Miner, Boulds and Kaitlyn Rabideau would also help send the Chiefs to States for the 400-meter relay (6:01.61).
Individually, the Chiefs will also have one of the largest presences of Section VII teams at States, as they will have athletes competing in 15 different events. Norcross (55-meter dash), Andrew Denial (3200-meter run), Nathan Webber (weight throw), Landon Powers (high jump) and Homburger (long jump) will all be representing the Chiefs in the boys’ individual events at States.
The Chief girls will be represented by Lavigne (55-dash & 300-meter dash), Boulds (1500-meter run), Miner (600-meter run), L. Denial (3000-meter run), Grace Damiani (high jump & triple-jump), Macey Heuer (weight throw), Desiree Jean-Pierre (shot put) and Madalyn Wynnik (long jump), who all placed top-two on Saturday in their respective events.
Beekmantown will be sending quite a few of their athletes to States, as five different boys and four different girls qualified during Saturday’s individual events. The boys will be sending Jock (55-meter hurdles), M. Page (55-meter hurdles), VanAlpen (600-meter run), Jonathan Slick (3200-meter run) and Samuel Page (triple jump) while the girls will be represented by Ava McAuliffe (55-meter dash & 300-meter dash), Reilly Quinn (high jump & 55-meter hurdles), Alanie Denton (1000-meter run) and Lexi Clark (triple jump).
The Nighthawks won’t be shy on competitors at states as well, with Sawyer Schlitt (55-meter dash & 300-meter dash), Landon Pandolph (1000-meter run), Harrison Matthews (600-meter run), Ryan Squire (300-meter dash), Oliver Lancto (high jump), Ophelia Breen (1000-meter run), Maddy Welc (3000-meter run) and Sydney Palmer (weight throw & shot put) all punching their ticket.
The Hornets will be sending a trio of athletes to states, as Sam Barney (1600-meter run), Emilee Geiger (600-meter run) and Gabriella Laundry (long jump) all advanced with top-two finishes as well in their individual events.
Ticonderoga will be sending both a pair of boys and girls to events, as Garrett Beebe (1600-meter run) and Connor Facteau (1000-meter run) will represent the boys and Isabelle Burroughs (55-meter hurdles) and Avery Blanchard (1500-meter run) will represent the girls.
Saranac Lake will have two boys advance to States, as both won events Saturday to guarantee their spot. Mitchell Ellsworth (shot put) and Liam Nobles (long jump & triple jump) will both represent Saranac Lake after their wins.
Seton Catholic’s Gavin Bobbie also solidified his spot at States for both the weight throw and shot put, as Bobbie took first in the weight throw and second in the shot put.
States will be held on Saturday, March 4, at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex, in Staten Island, starting at 9 a.m.
