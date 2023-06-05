BEEKMANTOWN — What a difference a week makes.
Just a week past favorable conditions at Section VII sectionals at Peru, the heat bore down on the field at Beekmantown as state qualifiers began, Friday.
Thankfully for everyone involved as the events went on the wind gradually picked up giving some relief to racers who had been struggling to cool themselves off in the early events.
They didn’t let it stop them as the first place finisher would qualify for the NYSPHSAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships next weekend.
The highlight of the day was Saranac’s Grace Damiani who set a new section record in the high jump. In what was a previous high of 5’4”, Damiani shattered the mark by two inches, setting a new high of 5’6”.
She wouldn’t be the only one making themselves known.
On the boy’s side, Peru’s Sawyer Schlitt qualified for states in four events, three individual and one as part of a team. Schlitt was again king of the sprints winning the 100, 200, and 400 dash.
He was also part of the first-place team in the 4x400 with Landon Pandolph, Ryan Squire and Harrison Matthews.
Saranac Lake’s Liam Nobles also hit the mark in two events winning both the Long and Triple Jumps.
Seton Catholic’s Aiden Pearl also will be competing at Middletown High School in two events, one being a team race. Pearl started the first leg of the 4x800 team with teammates Sam Dejordy, Max Garfstein and Ashtol Guay. He also won the 800 at 2:02.27.
On the girls side, Saranac’s Sienna Boulds qualified in two events as she ran the first leg in the 4x800, with teammates Laura Denial, Hannah Hamel and Gillian Miner.
She also won the 1500, waiting until the last lap to put it on the line to win the race. Teammates attended to her after the race to help cool her down after such a strong run.
Fellow Chief, Brenna Ducatte qualified for states in three events: the 4x400, discus and triple jump. In the relay she teamed with Zoe Rainville, Kaitlynn Rabideau and Sarah Lavigne.
Rainville and Lavigne were also part of the 4x100 team, with Madalyn Wynnik and Paige Ubl, that won the race at 51.03.
Wynnik earned her second trip to states with a long jump win of 16’5”.
NCCS’ Ava McAuliffe claimed first in the 400 and 200, continuing her excellent running style from previous races.
Beekmantown’s Alexander Jock won the 110 hurdles at 15.52. Saranac Lake’s Sam Ash winning the 1600 at 4:37.34.
Harrison Mathews of Peru claimed his second shot at states, with a first place finish in the 400 meter hurdles.
It was a good day for Andrews, as Andrew Scanio of Lake Placid won the 3200, 13 seconds faster than second place teammate Aidan Fay. Saranac’s Andrew Denial claimed first in the 3000 steeplechase at 9:54.75.
Nighthawk Oliver Lancto placed first in the high jump at 6’2”.
Chief Nathan Webber placed first in the discus at 133’6” while Beekmantown’s Jesse Giddings won the shot put at 49’9.
The pentathlon, which began before the rest of the meet started, saw Eagle Ethan Owen claim the overall title with 2,856 points.
Isabella Burroughs earned Ti’s only trip to states winning the 100 hurdles at a time of 17.40.
Winisha Steele-Michael of Plattsburgh rallied from a slow jump to win the 100 over Lavigne with a time of 12.46.
Fellow Hornet Elizabeth Chase won the 800 with a time of 2:25.17.
In the 400 meter hurdles, Saranac’s Brooke Hanson claimed top spot at 1:11.98.
Teammate Laura Denial claimed first in the 3000 run almost 18 seconds ahead of second place Maddy Welc of Peru.
Blue Bomber Kai McKinnon won the 2000 steeplechase at 7:52.15.
Along with Ducatte’s win in the discus, it was a Saranac sweep in the throws with Desiree Jean-Pierre winning the shot put with a throw of 35’10”.
In the girls pentathlon, AuSable Valley’s Emma Pelkey claimed the overall title, totalling 2,322 points.
All qualifiers now head to Middletown High School Friday for the NYSPHSAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. The two-day event begins Friday.
Boys
4x800- 1. SC ‘A’ (Pearl, Dejordy, Grafstein, Guay), 8:28.66. 2. SCS ‘A’ (Cayea, Denial, Morris, Thayer), 8:41.73. 3. PCS ‘A’ (Watts, Pandolph, Welc, Squire), 9:02.72.
110 Hurdles- 1. Jock (BCS), 15.52. 2. Hewitt (SLCS), 15.59. 3. Page (BCS), 16.37.
100 Dash- 1. Schlitt (PCS), 10.86. 2. Wolford (SLCS), 11.22. 3. Mulligan (PHS), 11.33.
1600- 1. Ash (SLCS), 4:37.34. 2. Beebe (TCS), 4:40.94. 3. Kollmer (SLCS), 4:46.97
4x100- 1. SCS ‘A’ (Wells, Daniels, Homburger, Norcross), 44.23. 2. PHS ‘A’ (Baker, Harris, Lambert, Mulligan), 44.67. 3. BCS ‘A’ (Burnham, Reams, Frennier, Jock), 45.47.
400 Dash- 1. Schlitt (PCS), 50.49. 2. Ducatte (BCS), 51.11. 3. Wells (PHS), 55.70.
400 Hurdles- 1. Matthews (PCS), 1:01.60. 2. Morgan (SLCS), 1:07.28.
800- 1. Pearl (SC), 2:02.27, 2. Bickford (SLCS), 2:09.11. 3. N. Sand (BCS), 2:10.84.
200 Dash- 1. Schlitt (PCS), 22.86. 2. Wolford (SLCS), 22.92. 3. Baker (PHS), 23.48.
3200- 1. Scanio (LP), 9:52.46. 2. Fay (LP), 10:05.39. 3. Ash (SLCS), 10:13.97.
4x400- 1. PCS ‘A’ (Pandolph, Squire, Matthews, Schlitt), 3:34.00. 2. BCS ‘A’ (Reams, N. Sand, Herrera, Ducatte), 3:38.14.
3000 Steeplechase- 1. Denial (SCS), 9:54.75. 2. Slick (BCS), 10:07.23. 3. Barney (PHS), 11:02.48.
High Jump- 1. Lancto (PCS), 6’2”. 2. McCoy (SCS), 6’0”. 2. J. Sand (BCS), 6’0”. 2. Hooper (M/BV), 6’0”.
Long Jump- 1. Nobles (SLCS), 21’8.5”. 2. Daniels (SCS), 19’9.5”. 3. Harris (PHS), 19’4.5”
Triple Jump- 1. Nobles (SLCS), 40’10.75”. Lancto (PCS), 40’6”. 3. Daniels (SCS), 40’6”.
Discus- 1. Webber (SCS), 133’6”. 2. Ellsworth (SLCS), 131’7”. 3. Bobbie (SC), 123’4”.
Shot Put- 1. Giddings (BCS), 49’9”. 2. Ellsworth (SLCS), 47’5.5”. 3. Bobbie (SC), 45’10.5”.
Outdoor Pentathlon
110 Hurdles- 1. Powers (SCS), 16.22. 2. DuPuis (AVCS), 16.79. 3. Owen (BCS), 16.96.
Shot Put- 1. Madill (M/BV), 12.7m. 2. Owen (BCS), 10.44m. 3. DuPuis (AVCS), 9.77m.
High Jump- 1. Powers (SCS), 1.83m. 2. Owen (BCS), 1.78m. 3. DuPuis (AVCS), 1.63m.
Long Jump- 1. Owen (BCS), 6.08m. 2. Powers (SCS), 5.94m. 3. DuPuis (AVCS) 5.70m.
1500- 1. DuPuis (AVCS), 4:45.46. 2. Owen (BCS), 5:10.27. 3. Lannon (SCS), 5:17.68
Final Results- 1. Owen (BCS), 2,856. 2. DuPuis (AVCS), 2,775. 3. Powers (SCS), 2,661.
Girls
4x800- 1. SCS ‘A’ (Boulds, Denial, Hamel, Miner), 10:06.00. 2. PCS ‘A’ (Welc, Breen, Lahart, M. Garrow), 10:15.62. 3. SC ‘A’ (Lizarazo, Pearl, Speigel, Trombley), 11:12.56
100 Hurdles- 1. Burroughs (TCS), 17.40. 2. McKiernan (M/BV), 17.63. 3. Long (PHS), 17.89.
100 Dash- 1. Steele-Michael (PHS), 12.46. 2. Lavigne (SCS), 12.74. 3. Riemersma (M/BV), 13.01.
1500- 1. Boulds (SCS), 5:13.63. 2. Welc (PCS), 5:15.08. 3. McKinnon (LP), 5:28.48.
4x100- 1. SCS ‘A’ (Wynnik, Ubl, Rainville, Lavigne), 51.03. 2. BCS ‘A’ (Hamel, Chapman, Sorrel, Parliament). 53.68. 3. SC ‘A’ (Lizarazo, Pearl, Trombley, Whalen). 55.91
400 Dash- 1. McAuliffe (NCCS), 59.54. 2. Morelli (LP), 1:02.58. 3. E. Garrow (PCS), 1:04.71.
400 Hurdles- 1. Hanson (SCS), 1:11.98. 2. Davey (PCS), 1:12.32. 3. Hamel (SCS), 1:12.40.
800- 1. Chase (PHS), 2:25.17. 2. M. Garrow (PCS), 2:30.31. 3. Denton (BCS), 2:31.01.
200 Dash- 1. McAuliffe (NCCS), 27.21.
3000- 1. Denial (SCS), 10:52.35. 2. Welc (PCS), 11:09.98. 3. Rostak (BCS), 12:29.61.
4x400- 1. SCS ‘A’ (Rainville, Ducatte, Rabideau, Lavigne), 4:11.88. 2. PCS ‘A’ (E. Garrow, Breene, Arnold, M. Garrow), 4:18.92. 3. LP ‘A’ (Boutelle, McKinnon, Morrelli, Shambo), 4:32.32.
2000 Steeplechase - 1. McKinnon (LP), 7:52.15. 2. Breen (PCS), 7:57.49. 3. Fay (SCS), 8:46.02.
High Jump- 1. Damiani (SCS), 5’6”. 2. Quinn (BCS), 5’3”. 3. Berry (PCS), 4’10”.
Long Jump- 1. Wynnik (SCS), 16’5”. 2. Whalen (SC), 14’1.75”. 3. Trombley (SC), 14’0”.
Triple Jump- 1. Ducatte (SCS), 34’3”. 2. Quinn (BCS), 33’9”. 3. Damiani (SCS), 33’6.5”.
Shot Put- 1. Jean-Pierre (SCS), 35’10”. 2. Bishop (BCS), 30’11.5”. 3. Palmer (PCS) 30’8”.
Discus- 1. Ducatte (SCS), 113’1”. 2. Palmer (PCS), 96’11”. 3. Bishop (BCS), 83’4”.
Outdoor Pentathlon
100 Hurdles- 1. Pelkey (AVCS), 17.91. 2. Clark (NCCS), 17.95. 3. Marcil (M/BV), 18.39.
Shot Put- 1. Pelkey (AVCS), 9.56m. 2. Marcil (M/BV), 7.17m. 3. Clark (NCCS), 6.52m.
High Jump- 1. Pelkey (AVCS), 1.41m. 2. Clark (NCCS), 1.30m. 2. Marcil (M/BV), 1.30m.
Long Jump- 1. Clark (NCCS), 4.60m. 1. Pelkey (AVCS) 4.60m. 3. Marcil (M/BV), 4.50m.
800- 1. L. Wynnik (SCS) 2:40.94. 2. Clark (NCCS), 2:50.39. 3. Pelkey (AVCS), 3:02.10. 3. Marcil (M/BV), 3:02.10.
Final Results- 1. Pelkey (AVCS) 2,322. 2. Clark (NCCS) 2,121. 3. Marcil (M/BV) 1,978.
