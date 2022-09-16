Area Sports Logo

TODAY

Football

Saranac Lake vs Saranac, 1:30 p.m.

Boy’s Soccer

AuSable Valley vs. Crown Point, 10:00 a.m.

Ogdensburg vs Chazy, 12:00 p.m.

St. Lawrence vs Beekmantown, 5:00 p.m.

Chateaugay vs. Plattsburgh, 6:00 p.m.

Girl’s Soccer

Bolton vs Plattsburgh, 12:00 p.m.

Lake Placid vs. Chazy, 2:00 p.m.

St. Lawrence vs. Beekmantown, 7:00 p.m.

Cross Country

Varsity Invitational at Cadyville Recreation Park, TBD

Volleyball

Varsity Tournament at Saranac, TBD

Men’s Soccer

Plattsburgh State vs. Cortland, 1:00 p.m.

North Country vs. Clinton, 6:00 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Cortland vs. Plattsburgh State, 1:00 p.m.

NCAA Volleyball

Plattsburgh State vs. Union, 10:00 a.m.

Plattsburgh State vs. Skidmore, 12:00 p.m.

NCAA Cross Country

Plattsburgh State at Middlebury, 10:00 a.m.

