TODAY
Football
Saranac Lake vs Saranac, 1:30 p.m.
Boy’s Soccer
AuSable Valley vs. Crown Point, 10:00 a.m.
Ogdensburg vs Chazy, 12:00 p.m.
St. Lawrence vs Beekmantown, 5:00 p.m.
Chateaugay vs. Plattsburgh, 6:00 p.m.
Girl’s Soccer
Bolton vs Plattsburgh, 12:00 p.m.
Lake Placid vs. Chazy, 2:00 p.m.
St. Lawrence vs. Beekmantown, 7:00 p.m.
Cross Country
Varsity Invitational at Cadyville Recreation Park, TBD
Volleyball
Varsity Tournament at Saranac, TBD
Men’s Soccer
Plattsburgh State vs. Cortland, 1:00 p.m.
North Country vs. Clinton, 6:00 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Cortland vs. Plattsburgh State, 1:00 p.m.
NCAA Volleyball
Plattsburgh State vs. Union, 10:00 a.m.
Plattsburgh State vs. Skidmore, 12:00 p.m.
NCAA Cross Country
Plattsburgh State at Middlebury, 10:00 a.m.
