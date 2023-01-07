TODAY
Wrestling
Saranac vs. Tioga Senior, TBD
Northern Adirondack vs. Saratoga Springs, TBD
Beekmantown vs. Warrensburg, TBD
AuSable Valley, TBD vs Peru, 9 a.m.
Boy’s Basketball
Northern Adirondack vs Chateaugay, 11:30 a.m.
Colton-Pierrepont vs. Boquet Valley, 2:00 p.m.
Boy’s Hockey
Queensbury vs. Northeastern Clinton, 11:15 a.m. at Glens Falls Rec Center
Rice vs. Saranac, 12 p.m. at Ameri-Can North Sports Center
Glens Falls vs. Beekmantown, 2 p.m. at Glens Falls Civic Center
Men’s Hockey
Comfort Inn Winter Classic
Consolation at 3:30 p.m.
Championship at 7 p.m.
Sunday
Indoor Track
Invitational
Beekmantown vs. Springfield College at Springfield College, MA
