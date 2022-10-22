TODAY
Football
Peru vs. Saranac Lake, 1:30 p.m.
Girl’s Soccer
Class B Semifinals
#3 AuSable Valley vs. #2 Beekmantown, 3:00 p.m.
#4 Plattsburgh vs. #1 Saranac, 6:30 p.m.
Boy’s Soccer
Class C Semifinals
#3 Lake Placid vs. #2 Northeastern Clinton, 6:00 p.m.
Gymnastics
Sectionals
Beekmantown, Plattsburgh vs. Peru, 10:15 a.m.
Men’s Soccer
Plattsburgh State vs. Buffalo State, 1:00 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Buffalo State vs. Plattsburgh State, 1:00 p.m.
NCAA Volleyball
Plattsburgh State vs. Canton, 12:00 p.m.
Plattsburgh State vs. St. Lawrence, 2:00 p.m.
NCAA Cross Country
Clinton CC at Region 3 Championships, at Finger Lakes CC
Sunday
Men’s Basketball
Clinton CC vs. Johnson State, 2:00 p.m.
