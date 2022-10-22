Area Sports Logo

TODAY

Football

Peru vs. Saranac Lake, 1:30 p.m.

Girl’s Soccer

Class B Semifinals

#3 AuSable Valley vs. #2 Beekmantown, 3:00 p.m.

#4 Plattsburgh vs. #1 Saranac, 6:30 p.m.

Boy’s Soccer

Class C Semifinals

#3 Lake Placid vs. #2 Northeastern Clinton, 6:00 p.m.

Gymnastics

Sectionals

Beekmantown, Plattsburgh vs. Peru, 10:15 a.m.

Men’s Soccer

Plattsburgh State vs. Buffalo State, 1:00 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Buffalo State vs. Plattsburgh State, 1:00 p.m.

NCAA Volleyball

Plattsburgh State vs. Canton, 12:00 p.m.

Plattsburgh State vs. St. Lawrence, 2:00 p.m.

NCAA Cross Country

Clinton CC at Region 3 Championships, at Finger Lakes CC

Sunday

Men’s Basketball

Clinton CC vs. Johnson State, 2:00 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you