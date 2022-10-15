Area Sports Logo

TODAY

Football

AuSable Valley vs. Saranac, 1:30 p.m.

Boy’s Soccer

Boquet Valley vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 12:00 p.m.

Peru vs. Beekmantown, 3:00 p.m.

Saranac Lake vs. Saranac, 5:00 p.m.

Girl’s Soccer

AuSable Valley vs. Northeastern Clinton, 10:00 a.m.

Peru vs. Beekmantown, 1:00 p.m.

Saranac Lake vs. Saranac, 7:00 p.m.

Cross Country

Saranac, Saranac Lake, Ticonderoga, Lake Placid vs. Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake, TBD

NCAA Cross Country

MVAC Conference Championship at Fulton-Montgomery CC

Plattsburgh State at Connecticut college, 12:00 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Plattsburgh State vs. Fredonia, 1:00 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

Fredonia vs. Plattsburgh State, 1:00 p.m.

NCAA Volleyball

Geneseo vs. Plattsburgh State, 1:00 p.m.

Men’s Hockey

Castleton vs. Plattsburgh State (EXH), 7:00 p.m.

