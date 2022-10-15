TODAY
Football
AuSable Valley vs. Saranac, 1:30 p.m.
Boy’s Soccer
Boquet Valley vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 12:00 p.m.
Peru vs. Beekmantown, 3:00 p.m.
Saranac Lake vs. Saranac, 5:00 p.m.
Girl’s Soccer
AuSable Valley vs. Northeastern Clinton, 10:00 a.m.
Peru vs. Beekmantown, 1:00 p.m.
Saranac Lake vs. Saranac, 7:00 p.m.
Cross Country
Saranac, Saranac Lake, Ticonderoga, Lake Placid vs. Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake, TBD
NCAA Cross Country
MVAC Conference Championship at Fulton-Montgomery CC
Plattsburgh State at Connecticut college, 12:00 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Plattsburgh State vs. Fredonia, 1:00 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
Fredonia vs. Plattsburgh State, 1:00 p.m.
NCAA Volleyball
Geneseo vs. Plattsburgh State, 1:00 p.m.
Men’s Hockey
Castleton vs. Plattsburgh State (EXH), 7:00 p.m.
